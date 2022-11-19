Colombia vs Paraguay: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match
Image: CONMEBOL

5:04 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Colombia vs Paraguay Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Colombia vs Paraguay live match, as well as the latest information from Lockhart Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the match live with VAVEL's commentary.
4:59 PMan hour ago

How to watch Colombia vs Paraguay live?

If you want to watch the Colombia vs Paraguay match on TV, your option is: GOL CARACOL.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL COLOMBIA is your best option.
4:54 PMan hour ago

What time is Colombia vs Paraguay?

This is the kick-off time for the Colombia vs Paraguay match on November 19, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 PM

Bolivia: 8:30 PM

Brazil: 9:30 PM

Chile: 9:30 PM

Colombia: 7:30 PM on GOL CARACOL

Ecuador: 7:30 PM

USA: 7:30 PM

Mexico: 6:30 PM

Paraguay: 9:30 PM

Peru: 7:30 PM 

Uruguay: 9:30 PM

4:49 PMan hour ago

Paraguay's call-up list

4:44 PMan hour ago

Colombia's call-up list

4:39 PMan hour ago

Paraguay's key player

Gustavo Gómez is a defensive pillar for the Paraguayan team. The Paraguayan captain imposes respect for his teammates and also for his opponents, whom he always tries to intimidate with his particular way of playing. He has great power in the air and you have to watch out for him every time he stops a ball.
4:34 PMan hour ago

Colombia's key player

Jorge Carrascal played a very good game when he came on in the second half of the game against Mexico, on the previous FIFA day. The attacker who plays for CSKA Moscow shows great technical qualities and a quality that generates confidence in the national team.
4:29 PM2 hours ago

Paraguay

Paraguay has been having short-lived processes and has not been able to maintain an important regularity. They did not qualify for the World Cup in Qatar 2022 and thanks to this, the Guarani team has not participated in three orbital championships in total. Beating Colombia would be important for the Paraguayan team's confidence.
4:24 PM2 hours ago

Colombia

Colombia will seek to win this friendly match, as it needs to end the year with a good result that will generate confidence for 2023, since after failing to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar 2022 it weighed heavily on the tricolor team. Playing against Paraguay is an excellent test for the Cafeteros.
4:19 PM2 hours ago

Stadium

Lockhart Stadium, located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida (United States), was a municipal stadium used primarily for soccer practice. Originally designed in 1959 for school sports. In 2019, the new Inter Miami CF was built on the grounds of the former Lockhart Stadium. It has a capacity of 18,000 spectators
4:14 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Friendly Match: Colombia vs Paraguay live!

My name is Esteban Monsalve and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you the pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
