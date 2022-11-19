Colombia vs Paraguay: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Colombia vs Paraguay Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Colombia vs Paraguay live match, as well as the latest information from Lockhart Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the match live with VAVEL's commentary.
How to watch Colombia vs Paraguay live?
If you want to watch the Colombia vs Paraguay match on TV, your option is: GOL CARACOL.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL COLOMBIA is your best option.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL COLOMBIA is your best option.
What time is Colombia vs Paraguay?
This is the kick-off time for the Colombia vs Paraguay match on November 19, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 PM
Argentina: 9:30 PM
Bolivia: 8:30 PM
Brazil: 9:30 PM
Chile: 9:30 PM
Colombia: 7:30 PM on GOL CARACOL
Ecuador: 7:30 PM
USA: 7:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 PM
Paraguay: 9:30 PM
Peru: 7:30 PM
Uruguay: 9:30 PM
Paraguay's call-up list
#Albirroja ⚪🔴
📄 Lista de convocados por el DT Guillermo Barros Schelotto para los próximos amistosos internacionales ante @SeleccionPeru 🇵🇪 (16/11) y @FCFSeleccionCol 🇨🇴 (19/11).
🔗 https://t.co/iQ3VYKdjxd#VamosParaguay 🇵🇾 pic.twitter.com/uVfGgloYBd — Selección Paraguaya (@Albirroja) November 11, 2022
Colombia's call-up list
📝 CONVOCATORIA COLOMBIA 🆚 PARAGUAY
Ellos son los elegidos por Néstor Lorenzo para el amistoso internacional.#TodosSomosColombia 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/ouSQdm4E57 — Selección Colombia (@FCFSeleccionCol) November 8, 2022
Paraguay's key player
Gustavo Gómez is a defensive pillar for the Paraguayan team. The Paraguayan captain imposes respect for his teammates and also for his opponents, whom he always tries to intimidate with his particular way of playing. He has great power in the air and you have to watch out for him every time he stops a ball.
Colombia's key player
Jorge Carrascal played a very good game when he came on in the second half of the game against Mexico, on the previous FIFA day. The attacker who plays for CSKA Moscow shows great technical qualities and a quality that generates confidence in the national team.
Paraguay
Paraguay has been having short-lived processes and has not been able to maintain an important regularity. They did not qualify for the World Cup in Qatar 2022 and thanks to this, the Guarani team has not participated in three orbital championships in total. Beating Colombia would be important for the Paraguayan team's confidence.
Colombia
Colombia will seek to win this friendly match, as it needs to end the year with a good result that will generate confidence for 2023, since after failing to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar 2022 it weighed heavily on the tricolor team. Playing against Paraguay is an excellent test for the Cafeteros.
Stadium
Lockhart Stadium, located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida (United States), was a municipal stadium used primarily for soccer practice. Originally designed in 1959 for school sports. In 2019, the new Inter Miami CF was built on the grounds of the former Lockhart Stadium. It has a capacity of 18,000 spectators
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Friendly Match: Colombia vs Paraguay live!
My name is Esteban Monsalve and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you the pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.