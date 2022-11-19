Slovakia vs Chile: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in International Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Slovakia vs Chile Live Score Here
Open quotes!
"Organizationally, it worked that way, but I don’t see any problem with it. This is how it works in preparation, so we're just going to adapt it." In practice, this means that the team will complete the project. the training unit in the morning; from Thursday.''
Like this. The basis will be From those who played in September, we're going to add some new ones to them. The players are trying, so I have question marks."
"To be honest, I don’t follow Montenegrin players that closely..."
“We want to play well, we want to play well. But above all we have to become a good team!", said Francesco Calzona.
"For me, it’ It is the first game with coach Calzono, I was not with the team in September. The task is It’s simple: we have to do what the coach has given us. Each game in the national team is different. This is important. We all know the ideal scenario: a good game and a good result. Besides, what else do you want? You want... We'll see how it goes. We know what quality awaits us and we know what quality we have'', said Duda, about the coach.
Slovakia likely!
How does Slovakia arrive?
Speak up, Eduardo Berizzo!
''Our rivals have been players at the World Cup that demanded us, they showed our weaknesses and that will make us grow. It would be useless to find parts that don’t demand You. Despite the adverse results, our process requires us to measure strength with someone in a better situation than ours.''
"What has been done with Poland must challenge us to repeat it, which is a roadmap for us to remain aligned with a way of playing, with possession of the ball, movement, creation. Spaces and take control of the game", he said.
After the game against Poland, the coach commented on some subjects.
“The footballers who are here are part of the team and those who aren’t are. by my decision . The idea is solve it with us who are here. The call was wider, the number of players is greater. That's enough, I hope nothing happens”, added Berizzo.
“Performance brings you here, and so does a man who doesn’t want any prize for being in the Selection. continue to rely on experienced soccer players who nurture and help the integration of incoming soccer players”, highlighted the Argentine.