Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards for the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023, as well as the latest information coming out of the Capital One Arena. Don't miss any detail of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards online NBA Regular Season 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the game in several countries:
Argentina: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Mexico: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Player to watch at Washington Wizards
Kristaps Porzingis averaged 20.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists. The Latvian power forward totaled 20 points, 17 rebounds and five assists in the last meeting.
Player to watch in Charlotte Hornets
Kelly Oubre is the team's most outstanding player and averages 19.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists. The shooting guard was the best of the team in his last game in which he had 34 points and three rebounds.
How are the Washington Wizards doing?
The Washington Wizards are coming off a 107-106 overtime win over the Miami Heat in their last game. This team has won five of their last six games. Right now they are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with nine wins and seven losses, while they are in second place in the Southeast Division;
How are the Charlotte Hornets coming along?
The Charlotte Hornets have lost their last two games, most recently falling in overtime to the Cleveland Cavaliers, 132-122. This team has lost just one of its last 11 games. They are second to last in the Eastern Conference with four wins and nine losses, while fourth in the Southeast Division;
Background
The Washington Wizards have won this duel in the last two meetings, they have met four times in this 2022 with a favorable balance for the Washington Wizards who have won three times, while only in one game the Charlotte Hornets have won. While the last time these two teams met was on November 8 in which the Washington team won 100-108 in Charlotte;
Venue: The game will be played at the Capital One Arena, located in Washington, D.C., which was inaugurated in 1997 and has a capacity of 20,356 spectators.
Preview of the match
Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards will meet in a 2022-23 NBA regular season game, the 17th meeting for the Washington Hornets and the 18th for the Charlotte Hornets;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.