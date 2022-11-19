Qatar vs Ecuador: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Qatar vs Ecuador live on TV.
Where and how to watch Qatar vs Ecuador live online
Qatar vs Ecuador can be tuned in from Fox Sports, UFORIA App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the Qatar vs Ecuador match, opening match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup?
Argentina: 12:00 hours
Bolivia: 11:00 a.m.
Brazil: 12:00 noon
Chile: 12:00 noon
Colombia: 10:00 a.m.
Ecuador: 10:00 a.m.
Spain: 4:00 p.m.
United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 12:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 10:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 10:00 a.m.
Peru: 12:00 noon
Uruguay: 12:00 noon
Venezuela: 11:00 a.m.
Ecuadorian Statements
"It is the choice I have, it is the right I have to choose, or do I not have the right to choose? It is my right to choose, then I choose the players according to what I see. I made an open selection for everyone, everyone had their chances; some of them behind the line, I will have seen if they took advantage of them or not. Decisions that one has to make, unfortunately when one makes decisions there are players who stay in and others who stay out and it is the right to choose that I have".
"All I do is give opportunities, I don't give them away, they are earned, they have to earn their right. When I see that they have them like all these guys, I throw them on the field because I know that the commitment is very big".
"He put on the Ecuador jersey and entered an international match, I don't know if he would have had the courage that kid had, honestly. And I celebrate these appearances and I love these challenges, in the same way that my pulse did not tremble when I had to put Piero (Hincapié) as a starter in the Copa America or Moises (Caicedo) with 9 games to mark Messi"."As an Argentinean coach it is a source of pride because in Argentina we coaches sacrifice a lot to try to make a space for ourselves. Especially those of us coaches who come from the bottom, from the promotion. I have had the opportunity to go through all the categories of the Argentinean promotion and reach the First Division and in the first one I coached the National Team to reach a World Cup. When we look back, there were Argentine coaches who were beacons for us in their struggle to dignify the profession. It is up to Scaloni, Tata (Martino) and me to be the representatives of Argentine coaches and carry on the legacy".
Qatar Statements
"Ecuador for many is an unknown team, which in South America has been the sensation, because after Brazil and Argentina that eat apart, it has been there."
"They have a new generation of players and have created a very competitive block; it is a team that is on the rise. For us the first game is very important, not only for the result, but also for the sensations we have."
"In this type of tournament the first game is key. If you start well, the dynamic is good, but if you start badly everything is much more difficult."
How is Ecuador coming along?
How is Qatar coming?