Qatar vs Ecuador: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Match
Where and how to watch Qatar vs Ecuador live online

The match will be broadcast on Fox Sports, Telemundo.

Qatar vs Ecuador can be tuned in from Fox Sports, UFORIA App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is the Qatar vs Ecuador match, opening match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

This is the kick-off time for the Qatar vs Ecuador match on November 20, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 12:00 hours

Bolivia: 11:00 a.m.

Brazil: 12:00 noon

Chile: 12:00 noon

Colombia: 10:00 a.m.

Ecuador: 10:00 a.m.

Spain: 4:00 p.m.

United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 12:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 10:00 a.m.

Paraguay: 10:00 a.m.

Peru: 12:00 noon

Uruguay: 12:00 noon

Venezuela: 11:00 a.m.

No go!

The referee Stephanie Frappart was going to be appointed by FIFA to be the central referee in the opening duel, however, due to the ideology of Qatar, as well as the obstacles and the whole situation around women, the federation declined this assignment.
A lot of controversy!

This World Cup in Qatar is being quite controversial, from the beginning it was announced that it would not be possible to show affection, nor could they sleep with people of the opposite gender unless they presented marriage certificates. In addition to not allowing displays of affection between people of the same sex. This Friday, forty-eight hours before the formal start of the match, it was announced that the sale of alcohol was prohibited before, during and after the matches, inside and outside the stadiums; it will only be allowed at fan fests.
Ecuadorian Statements

Gustavo Alfaro spoke prior to the opening match: "It was a difficult ten hours. When the CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) ruling comes out, there is an ambiguity.... For me the player was eligible. If the player was eligible for the qualifier he was eligible for the end of the World Cup, and mostly because there were two court rulings that said Byron's document was valid. Then, the CAS rules in a way that still did not justify and did not clarify the reason, and that is why I believe that Ecuador will ask for a nullity when the case is clarified (...). I demand a clarification, because we did everything right, we did everything right".

"It is the choice I have, it is the right I have to choose, or do I not have the right to choose? It is my right to choose, then I choose the players according to what I see. I made an open selection for everyone, everyone had their chances; some of them behind the line, I will have seen if they took advantage of them or not. Decisions that one has to make, unfortunately when one makes decisions there are players who stay in and others who stay out and it is the right to choose that I have".

"All I do is give opportunities, I don't give them away, they are earned, they have to earn their right. When I see that they have them like all these guys, I throw them on the field because I know that the commitment is very big".

"He put on the Ecuador jersey and entered an international match, I don't know if he would have had the courage that kid had, honestly. And I celebrate these appearances and I love these challenges, in the same way that my pulse did not tremble when I had to put Piero (Hincapié) as a starter in the Copa America or Moises (Caicedo) with 9 games to mark Messi".

"As an Argentinean coach it is a source of pride because in Argentina we coaches sacrifice a lot to try to make a space for ourselves. Especially those of us coaches who come from the bottom, from the promotion. I have had the opportunity to go through all the categories of the Argentinean promotion and reach the First Division and in the first one I coached the National Team to reach a World Cup. When we look back, there were Argentine coaches who were beacons for us in their struggle to dignify the profession. It is up to Scaloni, Tata (Martino) and me to be the representatives of Argentine coaches and carry on the legacy".
Qatar Statements

Felix Sanchez Bas, coach of Qatar, spoke prior to this match: "In 2019 it was difficult to imagine that we would win the Asian Cup, but we won the title. I'm not saying we are world champions, but necessarily our goal is to compete at the highest level. Certainly, we are up against teams that have already participated in a World Cup final. Many of these players are the best in the world in their position and have experience in the European Champions League."

"Ecuador for many is an unknown team, which in South America has been the sensation, because after Brazil and Argentina that eat apart, it has been there."

"They have a new generation of players and have created a very competitive block; it is a team that is on the rise. For us the first game is very important, not only for the result, but also for the sensations we have."

"In this type of tournament the first game is key. If you start well, the dynamic is good, but if you start badly everything is much more difficult."

How is Ecuador coming along?

Ecuador drew one goal against Iraq in their last preparation match, previously they had already drawn two more times to zero goals, so they will be looking to reverse this situation and add a victory.

How is Qatar coming?

Qatar's last match was against Chile in September, a game in which they tied at two goals. In this match they will be looking for a victory and an important victory in their debut, at home, with their people.

The match will be played at Al Khor Stadium.

The Qatar vs Ecuador match will be played at Al Khor Stadium, located in Al Khor, Qatar. The stadium has a capacity for 31 388 people. 
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Qatar vs Ecuador live stream, corresponding to Matchday 1 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The match will take place at the Al Khor Stadium at 12:00 pm.
