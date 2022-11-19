Malta vs Ireland: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Malta vs Ireland in Friendly Match
What time is Malta vs Ireland match for Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game Malta vs Ireland of November 20th, in several countries:
México: 13:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 horas
Chile: 14:00 horas
Colombia: 13:00 horas
Perú: 13:00 horas
EE.UU.: 14:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 13:00 horas
Uruguay: 15:00 horas
Paraguay: 14:00 horas
España: 20:00 horas
Where and how to watch Malta vs. Ireland live
The match will not be broadcasted by a TV channel.
Background
This will be the 7th meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and tip the balance a little to their side, as Ireland is widely dominant.
Last 5 matches
In the last 5 meetings the balance is on the side of Ireland with 5 wins and none for Malta, with no draws between the two teams.
World Clas. Europe
1988/1989 , Group 6, Malta 0-2 Ireland
1988/1989 , Group 6, Ireland 2-0 Malta
International Friendlies
1990 June, Malta 0-3 Ireland
Euro Cup Qualification
1998/1999, Group 8, Malta 2-3 Ireland
1998/1999 , Group 8, Ireland 5-0 Malta
How is Malta coming?
The locals are coming from a regular streak, coming from a 2-2 draw against Greece in the last friendly match, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses, so they will not want to continue with this streak and keep adding victories, to keep boosting the morale of the team.
Malta 2-2 Greece, 17 Nov, 2022, International friendlies
Malta 2-1 Israel, 27 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
Estonia 2-1 Malta, 23 Sep, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Malta 1-0 San Marino, 12 Jun, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Malta 1-2 Estonia, 9 Jun, 2022, UEFA Nations League
How is Ireland coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, having their last victory against the Armenian national team, winning 3-2, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team.
Ireland 1-2 Norway, 17 Nov, 2022, International friendlies
Ireland 3-2 Armenia, 27 Sep, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Scotland 2-1 Ireland, 24 Sep, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Ukraine 1-1 Ireland, 14 Jun, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Ireland 3-0 Scotland, 11 Jun, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Watch out for this player from Malta
The forward of Malta, Teddy Teuma has had an acceptable performance, playing 4 matches at the moment as a starter and 0 as a substitute, having zero assists, being the main forward of the team, having two goals in his boots, being the one who carries the team in the most important moments despite having high caliber competition, looking to be crucial in this match to give them confidence.
Watch out for this player from Ireland
The Irish striker, Alan Browne, 27 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played 3 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute with his national team, scoring 2 goals, being the crucial striker of the team, looking for help and victory for his team, hoping to go through a good moment, because in the last duel he managed to be present against Norway with a goal.