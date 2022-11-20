Norway vs Finland: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Norway vs Finland live, as well as the latest information from Ullevaal Stadion Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Norway vs Finland live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Norway vs Finland match live on TV and online?
The Norway vs Finland match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Norway vs Finland?
This is the kick-off time for the Norway vs Finland match on November 20, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 10:00 hrs. - TNT Sports Stadium
Chile: 9:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 8:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 8:00 hrs. -
Spain: 3:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 7:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 9:00 hrs. -
Peru: 8:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 9:00 hrs. -
Key player in Finland
One of the players to keep in mind in Finland is Benjamin Kallman, the 24-year-old center forward, is currently playing for KS Cracovia Club in Poland and in his most recent match with the Finnish National Team he scored a goal, this one in the match against Montenegro.
Key player in Norway
One of the most outstanding players in Norway is Ohi Omoijuanfo, the 28 year old attacking midfielder is currently playing for Club Brondy IF of Denmark and in the most recent match where his team scored a goal, he was one of the scorers, the match was against Ireland.
History Norway vs Finland
In total, the two teams have met 60 times, Norway dominates the record with 38 wins, there have been 13 draws and Finland has won nine meetings.
In terms of goals, Norway also dominates the record with 168 goals to Finland's 73.
Actuality - Finland
Finland had a bad performance in the last competition they played, the European Qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar, because after playing eight matches, they finished in third place in their group with 11 points, this product of; three wins, two draws and three defeats, they also scored 10 goals, but conceded 10, for a goal difference of 0.
Finland 1 - 1 Romania
- Last three matches
Montenegro 0 - 2 Finland
North Macedonia 1 - 1 Finland
Actuality - Norway
Norway had a regular performance in the European Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. After playing 10 matches, they finished third in their group with 18 points, after winning five matches, drawing three and losing two, scoring 15 goals, but conceding eight, for a goal difference of +7.
Slovenia 2 - 1 Norway
Slovenia 2 - 1 Norway
Norway 0 - 2 Serbia
Ireland 1 - 2 Norway
The match will be played at the Ullevaal Stadion Stadium
The match between Norway and Finland will take place at the Ullevaal Stadion Stadium in the city of Oslo (Norway), where the Norwegian national soccer team plays its home matches. The stadium was built in 1926 and has a capacity for approximately 25,570 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of Norway vs Finland match valid for friendly match 2022.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
