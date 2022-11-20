South Africa vs Angola: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in International Friendly

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here South Africa vs Angola Live Score
Probable Angola
The probable Angola team for the match is: Hugo Marqus, Piazo, Buatu-Mananga, Gaspar and Quinito; Herenilson, Show and Luz; Paciencia, Salvador and Vladimiro.
Probable South Africa
The probable South Africa team for the match is: Williams, Mobbie, Modiba, De Reuck and Kekana; Saleng, Timm, Zwane, Mokoena and Hlogwane; Lepasa.
No injuries
Both teams come with no absences for the match, and may use full strength for the game.
17 matches!
South Africa and Angola have met 17 times in history, with nine South African wins, five draws, and three Angolan wins. In friendly matches, there are four matches, with two wins for South Africa and two draws. South Africa has played eight matches in Angola, with four wins, two draws, and two losses. In friendly matches they have two wins and two draws. Finally, the South Africans have scored 20 goals in these 17 games, compared to 15 for the Angolans.
World Cup Qualifiers
In the group phase of the World Cup Qualifiers, South Africa and Angola were left out, not going to the final phase. In group F Angola was in last place with five points, two below Gabon and Libya, and nine behind Egypt, group leader. In group G South Africa was a near-miss, missing out on the goals scored, scoring 13 points, along with Ghana, finishing second with six goals scored, compared to seven for Ghana. In the group Ethiopia stayed with five points and Zimbabwe with two, closing the group G.
Last Matches: Angola
Angola, on the other hand, is coming from two wins and one loss, two of which were in the group phase of the COSAFA Cup and a friendly match. On July 7, the first victory, still in the group stage, was over Seychelles, 3-0, with João Diogo, Pedro Miguel and Vanilson. After that, on the 10th, the defeat was 1-0 to Botswana, which scored with Goitseone's goal. Now in the friendly match the victory was 1-0 over Botswana last Thursday (17), with a goal from Gelson.
Last Matches: South Africa
South Africa comes into this match on the back of three straight victories in their last matches, all at home and in friendly matches. The first was against Sierra Leone, 4-0, with goals from Zwane (2), Mayambela and Modiba, on September 24. Then, three days later, they beat Botswana, 1-0, with a goal by Mokoena. Finally, last Thursday (17), the victory was over Mozambique, 2-1, with Divrassone opening the scoring for Mozambique, while Hlongwane equalized and turned the match.
