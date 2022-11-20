Uzbekistan vs Russia: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Uzbekistan vs Russia Live Score!
How to watch Uzbekistan vs Russia Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is Uzbekistan vs Russia match for Friendly?
Argentina: 9:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Chile: 9:00 AM
Colombia: 7:00 AM
Ecuador: 7:00 AM
USA (ET): 7:00 AM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 9:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 9:00 AM
Key player - Russia
In Russia, the presence of Aleksandr Sobolev stands out. The 25-year-old player is one of the most important players of the national team in recent times. In the national team, counting all categories, he has scored four goals in 10 matches he has played.
Key player - Uzbekistan
The presence of Eldor Shomurodov stands out in Uzbekistan. The 27-year-old player is one of the most important players in his national team due to his goal-scoring contribution for a defender. In the national team, counting all categories, he has 26 goals scored in 58 matches he has played.
History
Uzbekistan has played 39 matches against European teams. They have faced Azerbaijan the most, 10 times, winning two matches, drawing four and losing four. Overall, Uzbekistan's overall record includes eight wins against European nations, 13 draws and 18 defeats.
Russia has played 14 matches against Asian teams. They have faced South Korea three times, winning two matches and drawing the other. The overall numbers count six wins for the Russians against Eastern nations, four draws and four defeats.