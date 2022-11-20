Uzbekistan vs Russia: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match
Tune in here Uzbekistan vs Russia Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Uzbekistan vs Russia live match, as well as the latest information from the Pakhtakor Central Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Uzbekistan vs Russia Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Uzbekistan vs. Russia match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is Uzbekistan vs Russia match for Friendly?

This is the start time of the game Uzbekistan vs Russia of November 20th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Chile: 9:00 AM
Colombia: 7:00 AM
Ecuador: 7:00 AM
USA (ET): 7:00 AM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 9:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 9:00 AM

Key player - Russia

In Russia, the presence of Aleksandr Sobolev stands out. The 25-year-old player is one of the most important players of the national team in recent times. In the national team, counting all categories, he has scored four goals in 10 matches he has played.

Key player - Uzbekistan

The presence of Eldor Shomurodov stands out in Uzbekistan. The 27-year-old player is one of the most important players in his national team due to his goal-scoring contribution for a defender. In the national team, counting all categories, he has 26 goals scored in 58 matches he has played.

History

These two teams have never met.

Uzbekistan has played 39 matches against European teams. They have faced Azerbaijan the most, 10 times, winning two matches, drawing four and losing four. Overall, Uzbekistan's overall record includes eight wins against European nations, 13 draws and 18 defeats.

Russia has played 14 matches against Asian teams. They have faced South Korea three times, winning two matches and drawing the other. The overall numbers count six wins for the Russians against Eastern nations, four draws and four defeats.

Russia

The Russian national team continues to play friendly matches due to all the extra-football situation that is already known by all, which made them not to be taken into account in official competitions. Although they continue playing in different games, it does not seem that the panorama is going to change, which would greatly affect the whole process that this national team is currently undergoing.
Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan has just defeated Kazakhstan 2-0 in another friendly match that serves to start looking at new strategies for the upcoming tournaments, in which it hopes to improve its results in preparation for the next World Cup.
The match will be played at the Pakhtakor Central Stadium

The match Uzbekistan vs Russia will be played at Pakhtakor Central Stadium, located in the city of Tashkent, Uzbekistan. This stadium, inaugurated in 1956, has a capacity for 35,000 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Friendly match: Uzbekistan vs Russia Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
