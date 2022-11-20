Slovenia vs Montenegro: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Slovenia vs Montenegro Live Score!
How to watch Slovenia vs Montenegro Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: Star +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Slovenia vs Montenegro match for Friendly?
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Bolivia: 10:00 AM
Brazil: 11:00 AM on GUIGO, Estádio TNT Sports
Chile: 11:00 AM
Colombia: 9:00 AM
Ecuador: 9:00 AM
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on ESPN +
Spain: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Paraguay: 11:00 AM
Peru: 9:00 AM
Uruguay: 11:00 AM
Key player - Montenegro
In Montenegro, the presence of Stevan Jovetić stands out. The 33-year-old is one of the most important players in his national team due to his career in several well-known teams on the European continent. In the senior national team he has five goals scored in 16 matches he has played.
Key player - Slovenia
In Slovenia, the presence of Benjamin Šeško stands out. The 19-year-old player is one of the prospects of his country's national team, standing out in his team, Red Bull Salzburg. In the senior national team he has 29 goals scored in 63 matches he has played.
History
These two teams have met twice. Both games were friendlies; the first in 2007 and the other in 2018.
The match played in 2007 took place on January 7 of that year and ended in a one-goal draw at Pod Goricom Stadium with goals from Mirko Vučinić for Montenegro and Dare Vršič for Slovenia.
The match played in 2018 took place on June 2 of that year and ended in a 2-0 victory for the Slovenians at the Pod Goricom Stadium with goals by Roman Bezjak and Miha Zajc.
Montenegro
Montenegro drew 2-2 against Slovakia in their most recent match, also in another FIFA day friendly game. The Montenegrins fell just short of qualifying for the next stage of the UEFA Nations League. While they need to improve, they have shown signs of progress in the process that clearly needs more favorable results to be fruitful.
Slovenia
The Slovenian national team comes into this match after a 2-1 victory over Romania in another friendly match of this FIFA date. The team continues its preparation to enter in a few months to play in the qualifying phase of the next European Championship, so this match will serve to adjust some things for the future.