Slovenia vs Montenegro: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match
Tune in here Slovenia vs Montenegro Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Slovenia vs Montenegro live match, as well as the latest information from the Stožice Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Slovenia vs Montenegro Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Slovenia vs Montenegro match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: Star +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Slovenia vs Montenegro match for Friendly?

This is the start time of the game Slovenia vs Montenegro of November 20th, 2022 in several countries:

Key player - Montenegro

In Montenegro, the presence of Stevan Jovetić stands out. The 33-year-old is one of the most important players in his national team due to his career in several well-known teams on the European continent. In the senior national team he has five goals scored in 16 matches he has played.

Key player - Slovenia

In Slovenia, the presence of Benjamin Šeško stands out. The 19-year-old player is one of the prospects of his country's national team, standing out in his team, Red Bull Salzburg. In the senior national team he has 29 goals scored in 63 matches he has played.

History

These two teams have met twice. Both games were friendlies; the first in 2007 and the other in 2018.

The match played in 2007 took place on January 7 of that year and ended in a one-goal draw at Pod Goricom Stadium with goals from Mirko Vučinić for Montenegro and Dare Vršič for Slovenia.

The match played in 2018 took place on June 2 of that year and ended in a 2-0 victory for the Slovenians at the Pod Goricom Stadium with goals by Roman Bezjak and Miha Zajc.

Montenegro

Montenegro drew 2-2 against Slovakia in their most recent match, also in another FIFA day friendly game. The Montenegrins fell just short of qualifying for the next stage of the UEFA Nations League. While they need to improve, they have shown signs of progress in the process that clearly needs more favorable results to be fruitful.

Slovenia

The Slovenian national team comes into this match after a 2-1 victory over Romania in another friendly match of this FIFA date. The team continues its preparation to enter in a few months to play in the qualifying phase of the next European Championship, so this match will serve to adjust some things for the future.

The match will be played at the Stožice Stadium

The Slovenia vs Montenegro match will be played at the Stožice Stadium, located in the city of Ljubljana, Slovenia. This venue, inaugurated in 2010, has a capacity for 16,000 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Friendly match: Slovenia vs Montenegro Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
