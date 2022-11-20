Venezuela vs Syria: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Venezuela vs Syria Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Venezuela vs. Syria match, as well as the latest information from the Al-Rashid Stadium. Stay tuned for updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Venezuela vs Syria Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the Venezuela vs Syria match on TV, your option is: TyC Sports.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Venezuela vs Syria friendly match?
This is the kick-off time for the Venezuela vs Syria match on November 20, 2022 in several countries:
Venezuela: 1:00 PM
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Bolivia: 1:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Chile: 2:00 PM
Colombia: 12:00 PM
Ecuador: 12:00 PM
USA (ET): 12:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Paraguay: 2:00 PM
Peru: 12:00 PM
Uruguay: 2:00 PM
Performance
Venezuela is currently outperforming its rival. In their last five matches, the Venezuelans have three wins, one loss and one draw, while the Syrians have four losses and one win.
Key player - Syria
Despite the Syrian national team's poor form, its players continue to respond as best they can. One of their best players is Mahmoud Al Mawas, a 29-year-old striker from Al Shorta Baghdad who scored six goals and one assist for his country in the qualifiers.
Key player - Venezuela
Venezuela has always been characterized as a national team with great players despite its poor performance. One of its most outstanding players is Erickson Gallardo, the 26-year-old striker who plays for Zamora FC and has 10 goals for his team this season.
Syria
The Syrian national team also recently played another friendly match against the national team of Belarus. The Syrians lost that game with a score of 0-1. In the World Cup qualifiers, they achieved a fifth place in the overall standings, but unfortunately missed out on a place in the World Cup in Qatar.
Venezuela
The Venezuelan national team has just played another friendly match against Panama. The team coached by José Néstor Pekerman tied 2-2 with the Central American country. In the South American qualifiers, they did not perform well, as they were at the bottom of the table with no chance of qualifying for anything.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this match is the Al-Rashid Stadium in the city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. It is a multi-purpose arena that is the official home of Shabab Al Ahli of the UAE Arabian Gulf League. It also usually hosts the official matches of the UAE national team. It was built in 1948 and underwent a renovation in 2000. It hosted the 2019 Asian Cup hosting five matches of this tournament. It has a capacity of 12,000 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Friendly Match: Venezuela vs Syria live!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you the pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.