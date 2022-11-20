England vs Iran: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Match
Photo: VAVEL

11:03 AMan hour ago

Tune in here England vs Iran Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for England vs Iran live, as well as the latest information from the Jalifa International Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
10:58 AMan hour ago

How to watch England vs Iran Live Stream on TV andOnline?

If you want to watch the game England vs Iran live on TV, your options is: Telemundo Deportes

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Fox Sports app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

10:53 AMan hour ago

What time is England vs Iran match for the in International Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game England vs Iran of November 21 2022 in several countries:

 

10:48 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Iranian player

Let's go with the experience with the veteran goalkeeper of Persepolis FC, Alireza Beiranvand with 30 years old is going to fulfill his second world cup with Iran. Russia 2018 was his first World Cup, being a starter in all 3 games, only allowing 3 goals in the whole group stage. The lack of positive results prevented Iran from reaching the round of 16. 

10:43 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this England player

This new generation of English players is characterized by youth, but also by experience one of them Harry Kane, the Tottenham striker and captain of the English national team.

In the last World Cup in Russia 2018, Harry scored 6 goals against Colombia, Panama and Tunisia. The 29-year-old striker is going for his second World Cup.

In the Premier League, in 15 games, he scored 12 goals and 1 assist in the Premier League.

10:38 AM2 hours ago

World Cup history

Starting with the 1966 world champions England, the English in the last World Cups have been far from being again in a final, in Russia 2018 they were close to touching the glory, winning the fourth place, being an acceptable performance after being eliminated in 2014 in the first phase and in 2010 reaching the round of 16.

The Iranian national team participating in official FIFA tournaments was away for a long time, in Germany 2006 they stayed in the group stage, in 2010 they had no activity, being Brazil 2014 a new event for the Iranians where they stayed in the group stage, likewise in Russia 2018 they were eliminated very soon.

10:33 AM2 hours ago

Iran's final lineup

A. Beiranvand, H. Kanani, M. Sarlak, M. Pouraliganji, A. Jabali, R. Rezaeian, V. Armiri, O. Noorafkan, M. Torabi and A. Barzegar.
10:28 AM2 hours ago

England's final lineup

N. Pope, J. Stones, E. Dier, H. Maguire, R. James, J. Bellingham, D. Rice, L. Shaw, P. Foden, R. Sterling, H. Kane.
10:23 AM2 hours ago

How does Iran arrive?

The Iranian team arrives with a great preparation prior to this World Cup commitment facing great rivals, against Uruguay they won with a goal by Mehdi Taremi, facing Senegal they tied to 1 goal with a goal by Sardar Azmoun and their last commitment was against Nicaragua they won with a goal by Mehdi Torabi.

Iran's selected players spoke midweek Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Alireza Beiranvand giving the following statements:

"We are going to try to give a happiness to the Iranian people."

"The perception that Iran and all other Asian teams will be eliminated in the group stage only serves as additional motivation. Asian soccer is at its highest level."

Iran's national team opens against England, then faces Wales and closes the group stage against the United States. This will be historic because it will be the first time the English and Iranians will meet in a World Cup.

10:18 AM2 hours ago

How does England arrive?

The English national team comes to a new World Cup, coming from a last match against Germany in the Nations League where Luke Shaw, Mason Mount and Harry Kane scored the goals.

After that match there was no friendly match before the start of the World Cup.

The path of the English will not be easy because the second test will be the United States and then Wales.

At the press day Eric Dier spoke to the media about the group that was formed, how he feels and his return to the national team: "I feel completely comfortable in any defensive position".

The English defender believes a lot in this new young group leading the national team: "I am in the England group, we are lucky to be here, there is a fantastic atmosphere, the guys know that to be successful in a tournament you really need to have an atmosphere within the team".

On his return to the England squad he added: "Not being in the squad for a while, after the European Championship was tough for me, I was very motivated to try and come back and try and be here at the World Cup, you know obviously that was a goal of mine, but at the same time during that time, I think I was just really trying to concentrate on Tottenham and playing well for my club, improving individually, being fit well, we knew there was a World Cup coming up and we all want to be part of one."

10:13 AM2 hours ago

The stadium

The first match of group B between England vs Iran will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium, the home of the Qatar national team was inaugurated in 1976 but had a remodeling 5 years ago, where its capacity is for 45 thousand fans, located in Doha Qatar.
10:08 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 in FIFA World Cup 2022 Match England vs Iran Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
