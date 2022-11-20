England vs Iran: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here England vs Iran Live Score
How to watch England vs Iran Live Stream on TV andOnline?
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Fox Sports app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is England vs Iran match for the in International Friendly Match?
Argentina: 10:00 horas en DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Argentina y TyC Sports Play.
Bolivia: 9:00 horas en Red Uno y Tigo Sports Bolivia.
Brasil: 11:00 horas in GloboEsporte.com, Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV y Globo.
Chile: 10:00 horas in DIRECTV Sports Chile y DIRECTV Sports App.
Colombia: 8:00 horas in DIRECTV Sports App y DIRECTV Sports Colombia
Ecuador: 8:00 horas in Teleamazonas, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports App y Canal del Futbol.
España: 13:00 horas in Gol Mundial.
Estados Unidos: 7:00 horas in UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, Peacock, Telemundo, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, Sling y Foxsports.com.
México: 7:00 horas in Blue To Go Video Everywhere y Sky HD.
Paraguay: 10:00 horas in Tigo Sports Paraguay.
Perú: 8:00 horas in DIRECTV Sports App y DIRECTV Sports Peru.
Uruguay: 10:00 horas in Canal 4, DIRECTV Sports App, Montecable HD 1, NS Eventos 1, TCC, MCGo Live, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay y Antel TV
Venezuela: 9:00 horas in DIRECTV Sports Venezuela, DIRECTV Sports App y Televen.
Watch out for this Iranian player
Watch out for this England player
In the last World Cup in Russia 2018, Harry scored 6 goals against Colombia, Panama and Tunisia. The 29-year-old striker is going for his second World Cup.
In the Premier League, in 15 games, he scored 12 goals and 1 assist in the Premier League.
World Cup history
The Iranian national team participating in official FIFA tournaments was away for a long time, in Germany 2006 they stayed in the group stage, in 2010 they had no activity, being Brazil 2014 a new event for the Iranians where they stayed in the group stage, likewise in Russia 2018 they were eliminated very soon.
Iran's final lineup
England's final lineup
How does Iran arrive?
Iran's selected players spoke midweek Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Alireza Beiranvand giving the following statements:
"We are going to try to give a happiness to the Iranian people."
"The perception that Iran and all other Asian teams will be eliminated in the group stage only serves as additional motivation. Asian soccer is at its highest level."
Iran's national team opens against England, then faces Wales and closes the group stage against the United States. This will be historic because it will be the first time the English and Iranians will meet in a World Cup.
How does England arrive?
After that match there was no friendly match before the start of the World Cup.
The path of the English will not be easy because the second test will be the United States and then Wales.
At the press day Eric Dier spoke to the media about the group that was formed, how he feels and his return to the national team: "I feel completely comfortable in any defensive position".
The English defender believes a lot in this new young group leading the national team: "I am in the England group, we are lucky to be here, there is a fantastic atmosphere, the guys know that to be successful in a tournament you really need to have an atmosphere within the team".
On his return to the England squad he added: "Not being in the squad for a while, after the European Championship was tough for me, I was very motivated to try and come back and try and be here at the World Cup, you know obviously that was a goal of mine, but at the same time during that time, I think I was just really trying to concentrate on Tottenham and playing well for my club, improving individually, being fit well, we knew there was a World Cup coming up and we all want to be part of one."