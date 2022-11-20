Senegal vs Netherlands: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in World Cup Qatar 2022
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
12:01 PM16 minutes ago

Tune in here Senegal vs Netherlands Live Score in World Cup Qatar 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Senegal vs Netherlands match for the World Cup Qatar 2022 on VAVEL US at Al Thumama Stadium, in Doha, Qatar.

This will be the first game of the second Group A game after Qatar and Ecuador opened the 2022 World Cup action on Sunday.

11:56 AM21 minutes ago

What time is Senegal vs Netherlands match for World Cup Qatar 2022?

This is the start time of the game Senegal vs Netherlands of November 21nd in several countries:

Argentina: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Bolivia: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Brazil: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Chile: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Colombia: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Ecuador: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

United States (ET): 11:00 AM on Fox and Telemundo

Spain: 5:00 PM

Mexico: 10:00 AM on SKY Sports

Paraguay: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Peru: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Uruguay: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

11:51 AM26 minutes ago

Last games Senegal vs Netherlands

It is worth noting that Senegal and the Netherlands have never met in friendly matches or in World Cups, so this will be the first game between these two teams; remembering that teams that win their first matches have double the chances of advancing to the Round of 16 in the last 32-nation World Cup.
11:46 AM31 minutes ago

Key Player Netherlands

One of the great novelties for this call-up was the inclusion of striker Vincent Janssen, who until a few months ago played in Liga MX with Rayados de Monterrey, but made a leap in quality when he returned to European soccer and convinced the coach to join the World Cup, so he will be a revulsive player from the bench to generate damage.

11:41 AM36 minutes ago

Key player Senegal

With Sadio Mané doubtful or not due to his injury, Krépin Diatta will have to assume the role of leader in the attacking front and create goal scoring options to get a positive result in his debut in the World Cup.
11:36 AM41 minutes ago

Last lineup Netherlands

1 Remko Pasveer, 4 Virgil van Dijk, 5 Nathan Aké, 2 Jurriën Timber, 11 Steven Berghuis, 15 Marten de Roon, 14 Davy Klaassen, 17 Daley Blind, 22 Denzel Dumfries, 7 Steven Bergwijn, 9 Vincent Janssen.
11:31 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Senegal

1 Timothy Dieng, 4 Pape Abou Cissé, 3 Kalidou Koulibaly, 13 Ismail Jakobs, 2 Formose Mendy, 5 Idrissa Gueye, 18 Ismaïla Sarr, 6 Nampalys Mendy, 9 Boulaye Dia, 10 Sadio Mané, 15 Krépin Diatta.
11:26 AMan hour ago

Matches of Senegal and Netherlands in the Qatar 2022

Matches of Netherlands in the World Cup

Monday, November 21 | vs Netherlands | Date 1

Friday, November 25 | vs Ecuador | Date 2

Tuesday, November 29 | Vs Qatar | Date 3

Senegal's World Cup Matches

Monday, November 21 | vs Netherlands | Date 1

Friday, November 25 | vs Qatar | Date 2

Tuesday, November 29 | vs Senegal | Date 3

11:21 AMan hour ago

Netherlands at the World Cup

While the Netherlands have qualified for 11 World Cups in their history and on five occasions have reached at least the Semifinals and on three occasions have advanced to the Grand Final. In Germany 1974 they lost to the host team, four years later the same thing happened to them against Diego Maradona's Argentina, while their last Final took place in 2010 where they lost in extra time against Spain with a goal by Andres Iniesta.

For this tournament they arrive with high expectations and as favorites to win the group due to their quality and hierarchy, where overconfidence could play against them, with the mission of avoiding England in a possible Round of 16 match.

11:16 AMan hour ago

Senegal in the World Cups

Senegal will be playing the third World Cup in its history. The first one was in Korea and Japan 2022 where they reached the Quarterfinals in what has been their best performance; the second one was in Russia 2018 where they stayed in the Group Stage.

Senegal comes to this tournament with high expectations considering that they are the current champions of the African Cup of Nations and that in that Final as well as in the direct elimination they defeated Egypt to be in this tournament.

11:11 AMan hour ago

Netherlands call-up list

These are the 26 elements that coach Louis van Gaal decided to call for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Goalkeepers: Justin Biljow (Feyenoord), Andries Noppert (Heerenveen) and Remko Pasveer (Ajax).

Defenders: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Nathan Aké (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Ajax), Jurriën Timber (Ajax), Denzel Dumfries (Inter), Stefan de Vrij (Inter), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern), Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United) and Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen).

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Steven Berghuis (Ajax), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax) and Xavi Simons (PSV).

Forwards: Cody Gakpo (PSV), Memphis Depay (Barcelona), Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Vincent Janssen (Antwerp), Luuk de Jong (PSV), Noa Lang (Brugge) and Wout Weghorst (Besiktas).

11:06 AMan hour ago

Senegal call-up list

These are the 26 elements that coach Aliou Cissé decided to call up for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy (Chelsea), Alfred Gomis (Stade Rennes), Seny Dieng (Queens Park Rangers).

Defenders: Ismail Jakobs (Monaco), Formose Mendy (Amiens), Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea), Pape Abou Cissé (Olympiakos), Abdou Diallo (Leipzig), Youssouf Sabaly (Betis), Fodé Ballo-Touré (Milan).

Midfielders: Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham), Krepin Diatta (Monaco), Pathé Ciss (Rayo Vallecano), Pape Gueye (Marseille), Nampalys Mendy (Leicester), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton), Moustapha Name (Paphos), M.Loum Ndiaye (Reading), Cheikhou Kouyate (Nottingham Forest).

Forwards: Sadio Mané (Bayern), Ismailia Sarr (Watford), Bamba Dieng (Marseille), Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United), Boulaye Dia (Salernitana), Famara Diédhiou (Alanyaspor), Nico Jackson (Villarreal).

11:01 AMan hour ago

The Kick-off

The Senegal vs Netherlands match will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium, in Doha, Qatar. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:00 am ET.
10:56 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the World Cup Qatar 2022: Senegal vs Netherlands!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo