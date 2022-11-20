Senegal vs Netherlands: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in World Cup Qatar 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 11:00 AM on Fox and Telemundo
Spain: 5:00 PM
Mexico: 10:00 AM on SKY Sports
Paraguay: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Matches of Senegal and Netherlands in the Qatar 2022
Monday, November 21 | vs Netherlands | Date 1
Friday, November 25 | vs Ecuador | Date 2
Tuesday, November 29 | Vs Qatar | Date 3
Senegal's World Cup Matches
Netherlands at the World Cup
For this tournament they arrive with high expectations and as favorites to win the group due to their quality and hierarchy, where overconfidence could play against them, with the mission of avoiding England in a possible Round of 16 match.
Senegal in the World Cups
Senegal comes to this tournament with high expectations considering that they are the current champions of the African Cup of Nations and that in that Final as well as in the direct elimination they defeated Egypt to be in this tournament.
Netherlands call-up list
Goalkeepers: Justin Biljow (Feyenoord), Andries Noppert (Heerenveen) and Remko Pasveer (Ajax).
Defenders: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Nathan Aké (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Ajax), Jurriën Timber (Ajax), Denzel Dumfries (Inter), Stefan de Vrij (Inter), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern), Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United) and Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen).
Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Steven Berghuis (Ajax), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax) and Xavi Simons (PSV).
Forwards: Cody Gakpo (PSV), Memphis Depay (Barcelona), Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Vincent Janssen (Antwerp), Luuk de Jong (PSV), Noa Lang (Brugge) and Wout Weghorst (Besiktas).
Senegal call-up list
Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy (Chelsea), Alfred Gomis (Stade Rennes), Seny Dieng (Queens Park Rangers).
Defenders: Ismail Jakobs (Monaco), Formose Mendy (Amiens), Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea), Pape Abou Cissé (Olympiakos), Abdou Diallo (Leipzig), Youssouf Sabaly (Betis), Fodé Ballo-Touré (Milan).
Midfielders: Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham), Krepin Diatta (Monaco), Pathé Ciss (Rayo Vallecano), Pape Gueye (Marseille), Nampalys Mendy (Leicester), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton), Moustapha Name (Paphos), M.Loum Ndiaye (Reading), Cheikhou Kouyate (Nottingham Forest).
Forwards: Sadio Mané (Bayern), Ismailia Sarr (Watford), Bamba Dieng (Marseille), Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United), Boulaye Dia (Salernitana), Famara Diédhiou (Alanyaspor), Nico Jackson (Villarreal).
This will be the first game of the second Group A game after Qatar and Ecuador opened the 2022 World Cup action on Sunday.