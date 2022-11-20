USA vs Wales: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in World Cup Qatar 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here United States vs Wales Live Score in World Cup Qatar 2022
What time is United States vs Wales match for World Cup Qatar 2022?
Argentina: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 2:00 PM on Fox and Telemundo
Spain: 8:00 PM
Mexico: 1:00 PM on SKY Sports
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Last games United States vs Wales
Wales 0-0 United States | Friendly Match 2020
United States 2-0 Wales | Friendly Match 2003
Key Player Wales
Key player United States
Last lineup Wales
Last lineup United States
Matches of Wales and USA in the World Cup Qatar 2022
These are the matches that the European team will have in the Group Stage:
Monday, November 21 | Vs United States | Date 1
Friday, November 25 | Vs Iran | Date 2
Tuesday, November 29 | Vs England | Date 3
USA World Cup Matches
These are the matches that the Stars and Stripes will play:
Monday, November 21 | Vs Wales | Date 1
Friday, November 25 | vs England | Date 2
Tuesday, November 29th | Vs Iran | Date 3
Wales in the World Cup
Wales arrives with the mission of advancing to the next round, although on paper they are not one of the favorites neither in the sector nor at European level.
United States in the World Cups
The United States comes to this tournament with the mission of advancing, but the second place in the group will be played precisely against Wales, so this game, despite being the first, could define many things for the future.
Wales call-up list
Goalkeepers: Wayne Heennesey (Nottingham Forest), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Sheffield United)
Defenders: Ben Davies (Tottenham), Ben Cabango (Swansea City), Tom Lockyer (Luton Town), Joe Rodon (Rennes), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), Ethan Ampadu (Spezia), Chris Gunter (Wimbledon), Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest), Connor Roberts (Burnley).
Midfielders: Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield), Joe Allen (Swansea), Matt Smith (MK Dons), Dylan Levitt (Dundee United), Harry Wilson (Fulham), Joe Morrell (Portsmouth), Jonny Williams (Swindon Town), Aaron Ramsey (Nice), Rubin Colwell (Cardiff City).
Forwards: Gareth Bale (Los Angeles FC), Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth), Mark Harris (Cardiff City), Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest), Dan James (Fulham).
United States call-up list
Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Luton Town), Matt Turner (Arsenal), Sean Johnson (NYCFC).
Defenders: Cameron Carter Vickers (Celtic), Shaq Moore (Nashville), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami), Sergiño Dest (Milan), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Tim Ream (Fulham).
Midfielders: Tyler Adams (Leeds United), Kellyn Acosta (Los Angeles F. C.), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Luca De la Torre (Celta de Vigo), Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders).
Forwards: Jesus Ferreira (F.C. Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Norwich City), Timothy Weah (Lille), Haji Wright (Antalyaspor).