USA vs Wales: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in World Cup Qatar 2022
Image: VAVEL

11:32 AMan hour ago

Tune in here United States vs Wales Live Score in World Cup Qatar 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this United States vs Wales match for the World Cup Qatar 2022 on VAVEL US at Al Rayyan Stadium, in Doha, Qatar.
11:31 AMan hour ago

What time is United States vs Wales match for World Cup Qatar 2022?

This is the start time of the game United States vs Wales of November 21nd in several countries:

Argentina: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Bolivia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Brazil: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Chile: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Colombia: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Ecuador: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

United States (ET): 2:00 PM on Fox and Telemundo

Spain: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 1:00 PM on SKY Sports

Paraguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Peru: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Uruguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

11:31 AMan hour ago

Last games United States vs Wales

In the last 20 years they have faced each other twice with a favorable balance for the Americans with a win and a draw:

Wales 0-0 United States | Friendly Match 2020

United States 2-0 Wales | Friendly Match 2003

11:31 AMan hour ago

Key Player Wales

Gareth Bale has not had regularity for some months, that is why he left Real Madrid and relapsed with Los Angeles FC to become MLS champions but his activity was very little and he came in as a substitute; however, he is a player who has always known how to respond on the field every time he is with his national team and it is expected that he arrives motivated to this historic qualification and can make the difference to dream, at least, of advancing to the Round of 16.
11:31 AMan hour ago

Key player United States

Despite not living his best moment with his club, specifically with Chelsea, Christian Pulisic is undoubtedly the most talented player in the attacking front and his contribution to the offense will be key for the United States to advance to the next round.
Imagen: AP
Image: AFP
11:30 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Wales

1 Wayne Hennessey, 6 Joe Rodon, 17 Rhys Norrington-Davies, 4 Ben Cabango, 7 Dylan Levitt, 16 Joe Morrell, 3 Neco Williams, 14 Connor Roberts, 11 Gareth Bale, 20 Daniel James, 9 Brennan Johnson.
11:30 AMan hour ago

Last lineup United States

1 Matt Turner, 5 Aaron Long, 3 Walker Zimmerman, 2 Sergiño Dest, 22 DeAndre Yedlin, 4 Tyler Adams, 8 Weston McKennie, 23 Kellyn Acosta, 19 Ricardo Pepi, 10 Christian Pulisic, 21 Giovanni Reyna.
11:30 AMan hour ago

Matches of Wales and USA in the World Cup Qatar 2022

Matches of Wales in the World Cup

These are the matches that the European team will have in the Group Stage:

Monday, November 21 | Vs United States | Date 1

Friday, November 25 | Vs Iran | Date 2

Tuesday, November 29 | Vs England | Date 3

USA World Cup Matches

These are the matches that the Stars and Stripes will play:

Monday, November 21 | Vs Wales | Date 1

Friday, November 25 | vs England | Date 2

Tuesday, November 29th | Vs Iran | Date 3

11:29 AMan hour ago

Wales in the World Cup

Wales suffered a lot, tried for years and finally got their reward and returned to a World Cup, something they had not achieved since Sweden 1958, being the only one they have played so far. On that occasion they reached the Quarterfinals and finished in fifth position.

Wales arrives with the mission of advancing to the next round, although on paper they are not one of the favorites neither in the sector nor at European level.

11:29 AMan hour ago

United States in the World Cups

After not qualifying to Russia 2018, the United States is back and this will be their eleventh qualification to this tournament, highlighting that their best performance happened in the first World Cup where they reached the semifinals and won a historic third place; only in Korea-Japan 2002 they reached the Quarterfinals.

The United States comes to this tournament with the mission of advancing, but the second place in the group will be played precisely against Wales, so this game, despite being the first, could define many things for the future.

11:29 AMan hour ago

Wales call-up list

These are the 26 elements that the technical director Rob Page decided to call for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Goalkeepers: Wayne Heennesey (Nottingham Forest), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Sheffield United)

Defenders: Ben Davies (Tottenham), Ben Cabango (Swansea City), Tom Lockyer (Luton Town), Joe Rodon (Rennes), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), Ethan Ampadu (Spezia), Chris Gunter (Wimbledon), Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest), Connor Roberts (Burnley).

Midfielders: Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield), Joe Allen (Swansea), Matt Smith (MK Dons), Dylan Levitt (Dundee United), Harry Wilson (Fulham), Joe Morrell (Portsmouth), Jonny Williams (Swindon Town), Aaron Ramsey (Nice), Rubin Colwell (Cardiff City).

Forwards: Gareth Bale (Los Angeles FC), Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth), Mark Harris (Cardiff City), Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest), Dan James (Fulham).

11:29 AMan hour ago

United States call-up list

These are the 26 elements that coach Gregg Berhalter decided to call for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Luton Town), Matt Turner (Arsenal), Sean Johnson (NYCFC).

Defenders: Cameron Carter Vickers (Celtic), Shaq Moore (Nashville), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami), Sergiño Dest (Milan), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Tim Ream (Fulham).

Midfielders: Tyler Adams (Leeds United), Kellyn Acosta (Los Angeles F. C.), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Luca De la Torre (Celta de Vigo), Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders).

Forwards: Jesus Ferreira (F.C. Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Norwich City), Timothy Weah (Lille), Haji Wright (Antalyaspor).

11:29 AMan hour ago

The Kick-off

The United States vs Wales match will be played at the Al Rayyan Stadium, in Doha, Qatar. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:00 pm ET.
11:28 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the World Cup Qatar 2022: United States vs Wales!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
