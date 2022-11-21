Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in World Cup 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Argentina vs Saudi Arabia in Match day 1 of Group C at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Where and How to watch Argentina vs Saudi Arabia live online on Match day 1 of Group C at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
If you want to watch the Argentina vs Saudi Arabia match via streaming, it can be tuned to Vix and Blue To Go.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
How was the opening match at the World Cup?
Match tomorrow
What time is the Argentina vs Saudi Arabia match, corresponding to Match day 1 of Group C at the Qatar 2022 World Cup?
Argentina: 06:00 hours
Bolivia: 05:00 hours
Brazil: 06:00 hours
Chile: 06:00 hours
Colombia: 04:00 hours
Ecuador: 04:00 hours
Spain: 19:00 hours
United States: 05:00 hours PT and 06:00 hours ET
Mexico: 04:00 hours
Paraguay: 04:00 hours
Peru: 06:00 hours
Uruguay: 06:00 hours
Venezuela: 05:00 hours
Who makes up Group C?
Absences
Background
Key Player Saudi Arabia
He is the most unbalanced player in Qatar, he is the star striker of the Arabs, he plays in the local league with Al-Hilal, he has played 71 games with the national team and has scored 17 goals, he will look to start the World Cup in the best way against one of the strongest teams such as Argentina.
Key Player Argentina
He will dispute his 5th World Cup and surely the last of his career has played 165 games and scored 91 goals with Argentina, the captain and leader of this team that will seek to say goodbye to the World Cup by lifting the World Cup, a task that looks difficult but not impossible, undoubtedly one of the main players to follow in this World Cup.
Saudi Arabia Call for Entries