Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in World Cup 2022
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
9:19 AM16 minutes ago

Stay tuned to follow Argentina vs Saudi Arabia in Match day 1 of Group C at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Argentina vs Saudi Arabia live on Match day 1 of Group C, as well as the latest information from the Lusail Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL Mexico's live online minute-by-minute coverage.
9:14 AM21 minutes ago

Where and How to watch Argentina vs Saudi Arabia live online on Match day 1 of Group C at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The match Argentina vs Saudi Arabia will be broadcast on Channel 5, Azteca 7 and Sky Sports.

If you want to watch the Argentina vs Saudi Arabia match via streaming, it can be tuned to Vix and Blue To Go.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

9:09 AM26 minutes ago

How was the opening match at the World Cup?

This Sunday the opening match was played with the Qatar vs Ecuador match, a match where the South Americans were the dominant team and with a double goal by Enner Valencia at minute 16' and minute 31' they got the first 3 points in their group A and achieved a record, being the first team to defeat the host team in the opening match, something never seen before in the history of the World Cup.
9:04 AM31 minutes ago

Match tomorrow

Tomorrow, in addition to the match between Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, the matches of Denmark vs Tunisia, Mexico vs Poland and France vs Australia, corresponding to Group C and Group D, will be played. Several teams will debut in this World Cup with the illusion of several of them, undoubtedly a great day with great matches.
8:59 AM36 minutes ago

What time is the Argentina vs Saudi Arabia match, corresponding to Match day 1 of Group C at the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

This is the kickoff time for the Argentina vs Saudi Arabia match on November 22, 2022 in several countries:
 Argentina: 06:00 hours
Bolivia: 05:00 hours
Brazil: 06:00 hours
Chile: 06:00 hours
Colombia: 04:00 hours
Ecuador: 04:00 hours
Spain: 19:00 hours
United States: 05:00 hours PT and 06:00 hours ET
Mexico: 04:00 hours
Paraguay: 04:00 hours
Peru: 06:00 hours
Uruguay: 06:00 hours
Venezuela: 05:00 hours
8:54 AM41 minutes ago

Who makes up Group C?

In Group C, along with Saudi Arabia and Argentina, there will also be the teams of Poland and the Mexican national team, which will fight for the two tickets to the Round of 16 of the World Cup, the favorites are Mexico and Argentina, but Poland will fight in the first match to get that ticket to the next phase, a very tight group where the big victim will undoubtedly be Saudi Arabia, who starts as the weakest.
8:49 AMan hour ago

Absences

Argentina has already suffered its first two casualties, Cristian Romero and Nicolás González, who were released and replaced by two new players, which will undoubtedly be two casualties that will be felt in the Albicelestes' group, while Saudi Arabia has no injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad for their World Cup debut.
8:44 AMan hour ago

Background

These two teams have only met on one occasion and that was on November 14, 2014, when the two teams played to a goalless draw. Despite this, the big favorite to take the first three points is Argentina, who looks more powerful and has a better squad.
8:39 AMan hour ago

Key Player Saudi Arabia

Salem - Al - Dawsari:

He is the most unbalanced player in Qatar, he is the star striker of the Arabs, he plays in the local league with Al-Hilal, he has played 71 games with the national team and has scored 17 goals, he will look to start the World Cup in the best way against one of the strongest teams such as Argentina.

8:34 AMan hour ago

Key Player Argentina

Lionel Messi:

He will dispute his 5th World Cup and surely the last of his career has played 165 games and scored 91 goals with Argentina, the captain and leader of this team that will seek to say goodbye to the World Cup by lifting the World Cup, a task that looks difficult but not impossible, undoubtedly one of the main players to follow in this World Cup.

8:29 AMan hour ago

Saudi Arabia Call for Entries

This is the Saudi Arabia squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

8:24 AMan hour ago

How does Saudi Arabia arrive?

Saudi Arabia arrives as the victim of group C, being the weakest, they will debut against Argentina, which seems a difficult task for them, they played two friendly matches before the World Cup, first against Panama, which they tied with one goal, and the last one against Croatia, a match they lost by the minimum difference, in this way the Arab team arrives to its debut in the World Cup.
8:19 AMan hour ago

Argentina Call

This is Argentina's call-up list for the Qatar 2022 World Cup: Franco Armani, Emiliani Martinez, Cristian Romero, Marcos Acuña, Julian Alvarez, Joaquin Correa, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Maria, Paulo Dybala, Enzo Fernandez, Juan Foyth, Alejandro Gómez, Nicolas González, Alexis Mac Allister, Lautaro Martinez, lisandro Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Otamendi, Gonzalo Montiel, Exequiel Palacios, Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodriguez, Geronimo Rulli, Nicolas Tagliafico y Lionel Messi.
8:14 AMan hour ago

How does Argentina arrive?

Argentina arrives with great expectations being one of the favorites to be world champions, as well as the possible last World Cup of their star Leo Messi, they closed their preparation with a friendly match against the United Arab Emirates, which they won easily defeating the Asian team 5-0, they will try to start in the best way against the team that starts as the weakest of group C, Saudi Arabia.
8:09 AMan hour ago

Lusail Stadium

Located in the city of Lusail in Qatar, it is one of the most beautiful stadiums in the Arab country, it was built on November 22, 2021 precisely for this World Cup, it has a capacity of 80 thousand spectators and will be used for the first time for the match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia, no doubt this stadium will make us vibrate with the World Cup in Qatar 2022.
8:04 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Argentina vs Saudi Arabia match, corresponding to Match day 1 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The match will take place at the Lusail Stadium, at 04:00 (CDMX).
VAVEL Logo