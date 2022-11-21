France vs Australia: Live Stream, Score Updates and How To Watch Qatar 2022 World Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch France vs Australia live?
If you want to watch France vs Australia on TV, your option is: DirecTV Sports and TyC Sports. If you want to watch France vs Australia via streaming, your option is: DirecTV Go. If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the France vs Australia World Cup match?
Argentina: 4:00 PM on DirecTV Sports Bolivia: 3:00 PM on Tigo Sports Brazil: 4:00 PM on SporTV Chile: 4:00 PM on DirecTV Sports Colombia: 2:00 PM on DirecTV Sports Ecuador: 2:00 PM on DirecTV Sports USA (ET): 2:00 PM on Telemundo Mexico: 1:00 PM on TyC Sports Paraguay: 4:00 PM on DirecTV Sports Peru: 2:00 PM on DirecTV Sports Uruguay: 4:00 PM on DirecTV Sports Venezuela: 3:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Injury report - France
In October of this year, N'Golo Kanté, the French defender, suffered a hamstring injury that prevented him from recovering in time for the World Cup. In the same month, Paul Pogba also suffered a thigh injury. The last injured player was Karim Benzema, the Ballon d'Or star of the tournament. He traveled to Qatar and was in the squad, but sadly had to leave training due to a muscle injury.
Participation in World Cups - Australia
Australia will play its sixth World Cup. It has participated in the 1974, 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018 editions. Its best result was reaching the round of 16 at the 2006 World Cup in Germany.
Participation in World Cups - France
France has participated in 15 World Cups. The first was in 1930, the first World Cup in history. It participated in the 1934, 1938, 1950, 1950, 1954, 1958, 1962, 1966, 1966, 1970, 1974, 1978, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018 editions. This will be his 16th World Cup. His best result has obviously been the 1998 and 2018 championships.
History
Incredible as it may seem, these two teams have met twice. They met in 2013 for an international friendly and in 2018 at the World Cup in Russia in the group stage. Both matches were won by France: 6-0 and 2-1, respectively.
Key player - Australia
Australia earned its place in the finals by dint of hard work. They suffered until the last game and earned their ticket to Qatar with a lot of hard work, work that paid off with the help of their coach Graham Arnold, who built a great team. This group of players that wants to take their country far in the World Cup has a great figure: Mitchell Duke, the 31-year-old right forward who plays for Fagiano Okayama of the J2 League. There, he has eight goals and four assists. In the qualifiers, he accumulated five goals and one assist.
Key player - France
The team coached by Didier Deschamps has a very large roster with many renowned players who remain in the best leagues in the world. The current champions have serious absentees such as Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, midfielder Paul Pogba and defender N'Golo Kanté. Even with the important absentees, France has players to fill those gaps and leading players, among them, Olivier Giroud, who is playing his third World Cup. He arrives at the World Cup with Milan, with five goals and three assists in Serie A, four goals and two assists in the Champions League and one goal and one assist in the Nations League.
Australia
Australia won its place in the World Cup in Qatar thanks to the playoff. They played their match against Peru and in a penalty shootout tie-breaker in a game that ended 0-0 in regular time. In the Asian Cup they qualified for the round of 16 as second in group B, faced Uzbekistan in the round of 16 and in the quarterfinals they faced the United Arab Emirates and were eliminated by that team in a match that ended 1-0.
France
France arrives as the world champion. They come to defend their title and to put an end to that "Champion's Curse" that has been seen in the last World Cups, since those who win in the previous edition do not go beyond the first round. In the qualifiers, they were the leader of group D with 18 points. In the Nations League, they are not performing well, as they are in third place in group A1. In the European Championship, it qualified for the round of 16 as leader of group F with five points, however, in the round of 16 it faced Switzerland, which finally won on penalties after a 3-3 draw in regulation time.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this match is Al Janoub. It is a multi-sport arena that was formerly called Al Wakrah, the same name as the city where it is located. The stadium contains a soccer field and an athletics track. It is the official home of Al-Wakrah SC of the Qatar Football League. It was designed by acclaimed British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid, who was inspired by the dwoh boats, a type of Qatari ship, which used to sail the Persian Gulf. Its court surface is made of natural grass, its roof is retractable and it has a cooling system that cools the stands down to 18°C. It also contains a multi-purpose hall, spa, swimming pools and a shopping center. It is well served by public transport and is located five minutes from Doha International Airport. It was inaugurated on May 16, 2019 for the Qatar Emir's Cup final and has a capacity of 40,000 people.
