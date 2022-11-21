Belgium vs Canada: Live Stream and Score Updates in World Cup (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Statements - John Herdman (Canada Coach)
Statements - Roberto Martinez (Belgium Coach)
On Eden Hazard and his continuity: "If you look at the last World Cup, in 2018, you will see the impact Hazard had and how he made a difference. His path in club soccer has not been easy these last two and a half years, with a new project, a new club and injuries. These are things that happen. We have every confidence in what he can bring to our team as captain of the national team. We are looking forward to the World Cup so that he can show what he is capable of."
On Kevin De Bruyne: "You won't see any other player with that profile, a player who can invent a pass, a scoring chance. We've been watching him for several years. Okay, there are many players who know how to dictate the game, architects of the game who see things that no one else sees.
The difference with Kevin de Bruyne is that, at the same time, he accelerates the pace of the game. He takes the role of the architect of the game to a higher level and brings real intensity, with or without the ball at his feet, and quality in the final third of the pitch. That's why he's a unique player of his kind in Belgium and in modern soccer."
How to watch Belgium vs Canada Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, Peacock, FOX Sports App, FOX Network and Foxsports.com.
What time is Belgium vs Canada match for Qatar 2022 World Cup?
Argentina: 4:00 PM en DeporTV and DirecTV Sports
Bolivia: 10:00 PM en Tigo Sports
Brazil: 11:00 PM en NOW NET e Claro, SporTV, GloboEsporte.com, Canais Globo and SporTV 2
Chile: 10:00 AM en Chilevision, Canal 13 and DirecTV Sports
Colombia: 9:00 PM en Caracol TV, RCN Television and DIRECTV Sports
Ecuador: 9:00 PM en CNT Play and DIRECTV Sports
USA (ET): 10:00 PM en UFORIA App, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Sling, FOX Sports App, FOX Network, Foxsports.com and Telemundo
Spain: 3:00 PM en Gol Mundial
Mexico: 9:00 PM en TUDN En Vivo, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Canal 5 Televisa, Azteca 7, Blim TV, Blue To Go VE, TUDN, Sky HD and VIX+
Paraguay: 10:00 PM en Tigo Sports
Peru: 9:00 PM en DirecTV Sports
Uruguay: 11:00 PM en NS Eventos 1, TCC, Antel TV, TeleDoce Uruguay, Montecable HD 1, MCGo Live, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, Canal 4 and Canal 10
World Cup priorities: "One of the internal priorities is to study our opponents and find ways to reduce the qualitative difference we will have to face as an underdog team. A lot of work is also being done on the mentality of the group and how to adapt the culture to go beyond the performance level and implement a tactical model that will give us a chance to really compete. As for the players, they have to work hard to be able to perform at a high level in this World Cup and I see that they are already doing so. They know that they have to close the gap and also that they have the opportunity to create something special, their personal best. The coaching staff only aspires to create an environment that allows them to reach those new levels, because that's what it's going to take.
On closing the gap on the United States and Mexico in CONCACAF: "In June we spent some time with the team analyzing what has brought us this far: to the top of CONCACAF and to return to the World Cup after 36 years of absence. We were able to identify many main elements, such as the fraternity, the team spirit that the players cultivated and that sustained the national team on its way to the goal, the nonconformity of our forwards and fullbacks, and our quality in transition. In CONCACAF we were the best in certain aspects and one of them was scoring goals when our opponents were disorganized".
On his team's psychological work: "We have tried to turn it around and resort to the David versus Goliath concept, because there is no doubt that we are going to face two of the giants of world soccer. We can't play these games in a conventional way, we can't play them as normal teams would: we have to try to be different and find our decisive element. To do that, we wanted to look at all the reasons why David was favored to win that battle, and then look at how we can be favored in those matches, think differently."
On his pride at being the coach with the most victories in the Belgian national team: "I feel extremely proud. But you could say that I am actually the visible part of the enormous work done by our Federation. What I am extremely proud of is the context created by the Federation, with new facilities and many new players. That is what makes me proud, even more than winning matches. The victories are the consequence of the good work done behind the scenes by a hundred or so people who are constantly trying to move the team and Belgian soccer forward."
On the Russia 2018 World Cup: "A defeat in the semifinals is one of those sacred moments that you treasure. It's very, very difficult to deal with. But you get to forget that feeling of disappointment by playing another game. That's what we did by finishing third in the World Cup for the first time in our history. We had more the feeling of a job well done than the feeling of having let something slip away. This generation had the opportunity to become the best generation of Belgian soccer in World Cup history."
On the experienced players he will have at Qatar 2022: "When I took over the national team six years ago, there was a real objective: to generate a solid base of players capable of making a mark on Belgian soccer. There are the six you mentioned, and two more about to surpass that mark [Thibault Courtois and Kevin De Bruyne]. We're talking about a group of players who are dedicated to the national team, who play at the highest level and who have the chance to help young players progress. And that's essential. We need to be able to savor this generation, learn from it and make it a reference for the generations to come. It's a great message to get across from these dedicated players.
Key player - Canada
In Canada, the presence of Alphonso Davies stands out. The 22-year-old striker, who currently plays for Bayern Munich, is one of the world's top prospects and will want to show his potential. Adding up all the categories in which he has played with the Canucks, he has 12 goals in 34 games.
Key player - Belgium
In Belgium, the presence of Kevin De Bruyne stands out. The 31-year-old midfielder, who currently plays for Manchester City, will play his third World Cup at an unbeatable moment. Adding up all the categories in which he has played with the Red Devils, he has 26 goals in 97 games.
Belgium vs Canada history
Canada
Canada is one of the big surprises in the list of teams that qualified for the World Cup, having finished first in the final round of CONCACAF qualifiers ahead of Mexico and the United States. They have the opportunity to achieve a feat, but it will not be easy for them, so they will have to make more than a maximum effort to have a good tournament.
Belgium
Belgium is thirsty for revenge after having to settle for third place in the last World Cup. The team coached by Roberto Martinez qualified for this orbital event in advance, after winning Group E of the European qualifiers.
"We want to be ready to dive into that World Cup experience and, for me, the most important thing is not to limit the players by imposing outlandish expectations on them or making them feel like they're carrying a huge burden on them by any means. We want to give them freedom and have them go up against the likes of De Bruyne, Lukaku and Modric and enjoy the opportunity to push their limits against these legendary players. As a coach, I am aware that I am either going to be a hero or a villain. That's the way it is. Either I will be praised for being a tactical genius or I will be branded as naïve. But just as I want the players to play with freedom, I want to make decisions with the same freedom.