Germany vs Japan: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch World Cup Match 2022

Stay tuned to follow Germany vs Japan in Match day 1 of Group E at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Press Conference Germany
"We all come to the tournament with the mentality that we can win the World Cup".
"We're all going into the tournament with the mindset that we can win the World Cup" 💭🏆@JamalMusiala is excited to get started 🗣️#GER #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/qvEKZNngjO— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) November 22, 2022
Referee
Key Player Japan
with 21 years old is one of the promises of the Japanese national team, he will play his first World Cup and is one of the players to follow in this World Cup, he has 20 games played with Japan and one goal scored, he will try to help his team to qualify to the next round and be one of the most dangerous teams of the tournament, with his agility and speed.
Key Player Germany
German player of 33 years old, plays for Bayern Munich, is one of the great legends of Germany, will play one more World Cup with his national team and will seek to repeat what he achieved in Brazil 2014 when they were world champions, has 118 games played and 44 goals scored, will seek to give a great tournament and support his country in its World Cup debut in Qatar 2022, undoubtedly one of the best players in the world.
Background
Japan call for applications
Eiji Kawashime, Shuichi Gonda, Daniel Schimidt, Yuto Nagamoto, Maya Yoshida, Hiroki Sakai, Shogo Taniguchi, Miki Yamane, Kau Itakura, Yuta Nakayama, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kiroki Ito, Gaku Shibasaki, Wataru Endo, Junya Ito, Takuma Asano, Takumi Minamino, Hidemasa Morita, Daichi Kamada, Yuki Soma, Yaoru Mitoma, Daizen Maeda, Ritsu Doan, Yase Ueda, Ao Tanaka, Yakefusa Kubo.
What time is the match of Germany vs Japan, corresponding to Match day 1 of Group E at the Qatar 2022 World Cup?
Argentina: 07:00 hours
Bolivia: 07:00 hours
Brazil: 09:00 hours
Chile: 09:00 hours
Colombia: 07:00 hours
Ecuador: 07:00 hours
Spain: 22:00 hours
United States: 08:00 hours PT and 09:00 hours ET
Mexico: 07:00 hours
Paraguay: 07:00 hours
Peru: 09:00 hours
Uruguay: 09:00 hours
Venezuela: 07:00 hours
How does Japan arrive?
Absences
Call for Germany
Manuel Neuer, André Ter Stegen, Kevin Trapp, Bella Kotchap, Mathias Ginter, Thilo Keher, Lucas Kolsterman, David Raum, Antonio Rudiger, Nico Scholotterbeck, Niklas Sula, Karim Adeyemi, Julian Brant, Niclas Fullkrug, Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretska, Mario Gotze, Ilkay Gundogan, Kai Havertz, Jonas Hoffman, Joshua Kimmich, Youssoufa Moukoko, Jamal Musiala, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane.
How does Germany arrive?
Group E
Khalifa International Stadium