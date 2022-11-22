Germany vs Japan: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch World Cup Match 2022
Press Conference Germany

At a press conference, Germany's Jamal Musiala expressed his and his teammates' feelings about playing in the World Cup and commented that they come with the mentality of winning the trophy.

"We all come to the tournament with the mentality that we can win the World Cup".

Referee

The central referee in charge of this Group E match will be Ivan Arcides Barton Cisneros, who will have a difficult job in one of the closest matches of the World Cup.
Key Player Japan

Takefusa Kubo:

with 21 years old is one of the promises of the Japanese national team, he will play his first World Cup and is one of the players to follow in this World Cup, he has 20 games played with Japan and one goal scored, he will try to help his team to qualify to the next round and be one of the most dangerous teams of the tournament, with his agility and speed.

Key Player Germany

Thomas Muller:

German player of 33 years old, plays for Bayern Munich, is one of the great legends of Germany, will play one more World Cup with his national team and will seek to repeat what he achieved in Brazil 2014 when they were world champions, has 118 games played and 44 goals scored, will seek to give a great tournament and support his country in its World Cup debut in Qatar 2022, undoubtedly one of the best players in the world.

Background

These two teams have never met in a World Cup, but undoubtedly the great favorite to take the first 3 points will be Germany, because of the quality and the brilliant moment that the players are living in their leagues, Japan will seek to do the same feat as Saudi Arabia did when defeating Argentina 2-1 in this World Cup in Qatar 2022.
Japan call for applications

This is the Convocatoria de Japón para el mundial de Qatar 2022:

Eiji Kawashime, Shuichi Gonda, Daniel Schimidt, Yuto Nagamoto, Maya Yoshida, Hiroki Sakai, Shogo Taniguchi, Miki Yamane, Kau Itakura, Yuta Nakayama, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kiroki Ito, Gaku Shibasaki, Wataru Endo, Junya Ito, Takuma Asano, Takumi Minamino, Hidemasa Morita, Daichi Kamada, Yuki Soma, Yaoru Mitoma, Daizen Maeda, Ritsu Doan, Yase Ueda, Ao Tanaka, Yakefusa Kubo.

What time is the match of Germany vs Japan, corresponding to Match day 1 of Group E at the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

This is the kick-off time for the Germany vs Japan match on November 22, 2022 in several countries:

 Argentina: 07:00 hours

Bolivia: 07:00 hours

Brazil: 09:00 hours

Chile: 09:00 hours

Colombia: 07:00 hours

Ecuador: 07:00 hours

Spain: 22:00 hours

United States: 08:00 hours PT and 09:00 hours ET

Mexico: 07:00 hours

Paraguay: 07:00 hours

Peru: 09:00 hours

Uruguay: 09:00 hours

Venezuela: 07:00 hours

How does Japan arrive?

Japan was one of the first teams to qualify for the World Cup, a fast team with good players who are in elite teams in the world, in their last friendly match before the World Cup they played against Canada, which they lost 2-1, a match that exploited them to the maximum before this World Cup, they will have a complicated job having in the group teams like Germany and Spain, they will seek to enter the next round and be one of the dark horses of the World Cup.
Absences

Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad for this match that will open Group E, which they share with Costa Rica and Spain.
Call for Germany

These are the players called up by the German national team:

Manuel Neuer, André Ter Stegen, Kevin Trapp, Bella Kotchap, Mathias Ginter, Thilo Keher, Lucas Kolsterman, David Raum, Antonio Rudiger, Nico Scholotterbeck, Niklas Sula, Karim Adeyemi, Julian Brant, Niclas Fullkrug, Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretska, Mario Gotze, Ilkay Gundogan, Kai Havertz, Jonas Hoffman, Joshua Kimmich, Youssoufa Moukoko, Jamal Musiala, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane.

How does Germany arrive?

Germany comes to this World Cup after playing their last preparation match against Oman, they will seek in this World Cup to get rid of the bad taste in their mouth after suffering a group stage elimination in the Russia 2018 World Cup, without a doubt they will be one of the strongest teams and candidates as every 4 years to be in the final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Group E

In Group E are Germany, Japan, Costa Rica and Spain, the big favorites are undoubtedly Germany and Spain, but Japan looks strong to fight against the power teams, while Costa Rica is the victim and the weakest team in this group, and will seek the feat they achieved in Brazil 2014 by defeating teams like Italy, certainly a very difficult and closed group.
Khalifa International Stadium

Located in the city of Doha, Qatar, it is one of the most popular stadiums in the Arab country, it has a capacity for 45 thousand spectators and was inaugurated in 1976. It will host the match between Germany and Japan, two teams that will start their participation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, two very important teams that will seek to start in the best possible way.

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Germany vs Japan match, corresponding to Match day 1 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The match will take place at the Khalifa International Stadium, at 07:00 (CDMX).
