When you talk about the heart and soul of the Columbus Crew you think of Jonathan Mensah, Darlington Nagbe, and Pedro Santos. When those three were in sync, the Crew were unstoppable. The 2022 season has come and gone, and it was a rough one for Pedro.

Pedro Santos signs with D.C. United

Santos spent six seasons with the Crew, and now he has found a new home. After the season ended for Columbus, the Crew decided not to re-sign Santos, which made him a free agent. It did not take long for the winger converted left back to find his new stomping grounds. D.C. United signed the former Crew midfielder to a 2-year contract. With him signing with D.C., he will be reunited with another former Crew teammate in Miguel Berry.

In his tenure seasons with Columbus, Santos amassed 25 goals and 34 assists. He was part of the 2020 MLS Cup team and the 2021 Campeones Cup winning team. Santos was a key part on both of the championship teams. Known for his grit and his work ethic on the pitch, Pedro is also known for being an impact in the Columbus community. Whether it is taking time out to go visit kids at Nationwide Childrens Hospital or partaking in events at local schools, Pedro was known for being a supporter of the youth.

The 2022 season wasn't a great one for Santos. He battled through multiple injuries this past season but still found a way for him to contribute to the Crew.

D.C. United look to utilize Santos' ability, as he brings a lot of experience to a team that is in a complete rebuild. After firing their head coach midway through the season, they hired a former Manchester United player and Soccer great Wayne Rooney as their head coach. What makes this signing a positive for United is Santos' playing and work ethic.

Wayne Rooney was known for being a gritty player and hard worker, and that is what Santos brings to United. Pedro's dedication to the game comes with a lot of positives. Determination, playing to every whistle, ability to make plays and split defenses, and his ability to versatility is what sets him apart from others.

The Crew are now in search of a new left back, but could see Will Sands step into a bigger role once the 2023 season rolls around. However, it will all depend on the Columbus Crew's next head coach, which is still a work in progress.

With the offseason in full swing, Crew fans are looking forward to welcoming back Pedro Santos with a warm ovation when D.C. United travel to Lower.com Field next season.