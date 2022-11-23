Lion City vs Borussia Dortmund: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Lion City vs Borussia Dortmund live?
If you want to watch the match Lion City vs Borussia Dortmund live you will not be able to follow it on television.
What time is the match between Lion City vs Borussia Dortmund?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Bolivia: 5:30 AM
Brazil: 6:30 AM
Chile: 5:30 AM
Colombia: 4:30 AM
Ecuador: 4:30 AM
USA (ET): 7:30 AM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Paraguay: 7:30 AM
Peru: 7:30 AM
Uruguay: 8:30 AM
Venezuela: 7:30 AM
England: 12:30 AM
Australia : 21:30 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Player to watch at Borussia Dortmund
Marcos Reus has been out of the World Cup due to injury but has traveled to Singapore. The German midfielder has scored three goals and assisted four times this season.
Player to watch at Lion City
Shin Wook Kim has been the fourth highest scorer in the Singapore League with 21 goals. He even scored six goals in the World Cup qualifiers, but was eventually left out of South Korea's roster;
How are Borussia Dortmund coming along?
The team coached by Terzic comes after two consecutive defeats in the Bundesliga. In their most recent match they were beaten 4-2 by Borussia Monchegladbach. They are currently in sixth place with 25 points, just two points behind the Champions League places. In the European competition, they are already facing Chelsea in the round of 16.
How does the Lion City Sailors arrive?
Lion City finished the regular league in second place with 57 points from the 28 matches they played with 91 goals scored and 39 conceded, a position that gave them access to the AFC Cup. However, they missed out on a place in the semifinals by finishing third in the group stages with two points, just two points behind second, which gives them access to the next round;
Background
This will be the first time that these teams will meet in their history. It will also be the first time that Borussia Dortmund will meet a Singaporean team. While it will also be the first time that Lion City Sailors will meet German teams.
Venue: The match will be played at the Jalan Besar Stadium, located in Singapore, which was inaugurated in 1932 and has a capacity for 6000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Lyon City and Borussia Dortmund will take advantage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup stoppage for a friendly match
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Lion City vs Borussia Dortmund Friendly Match
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.