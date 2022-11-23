Lion City vs Borussia Dortmund: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match
Photo: The Straits Simon

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
6:50 PMan hour ago

Stay tuned to follow Lion City vs Borussia Dortmund

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Lion City vs Borussia Dortmund as well as the latest information from the Jalan Besar Stadium..;Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live updates from VAVEL.
6:45 PMan hour ago

How to watch Lion City vs Borussia Dortmund live?

If you want to watch the match Lion City vs Borussia Dortmund live you will not be able to follow it on television.
6:40 PMan hour ago

What time is the match between Lion City vs Borussia Dortmund?

This is the time the match starts in several countries:

Argentina: 6:30 AM

Bolivia: 5:30 AM

.

Brazil: 6:30 AM

.

Chile: 5:30 AM

.

Colombia: 4:30 AM

.

Ecuador: 4:30 AM

.

USA (ET): 7:30 AM

.

Spain: 1:30 PM

.

Mexico: 6:30 AM

.

Paraguay: 7:30 AM

.

Peru: 7:30 AM

.

Uruguay: 8:30 AM

.

Venezuela: 7:30 AM

.

England: 12:30 AM

.

Australia : 21:30 AM

.

India: 16:30 AM

.

6:35 PMan hour ago

Player to watch at Borussia Dortmund

Marcos Reus has been out of the World Cup due to injury but has traveled to Singapore. The German midfielder has scored three goals and assisted four times this season.
6:30 PMan hour ago

Player to watch at Lion City

Shin Wook Kim has been the fourth highest scorer in the Singapore League with 21 goals. He even scored six goals in the World Cup qualifiers, but was eventually left out of South Korea's roster;
6:25 PMan hour ago

How are Borussia Dortmund coming along?

The team coached by Terzic comes after two consecutive defeats in the Bundesliga. In their most recent match they were beaten 4-2 by Borussia Monchegladbach. They are currently in sixth place with 25 points, just two points behind the Champions League places. In the European competition, they are already facing Chelsea in the round of 16.
6:20 PM2 hours ago

How does the Lion City Sailors arrive?

Lion City finished the regular league in second place with 57 points from the 28 matches they played with 91 goals scored and 39 conceded, a position that gave them access to the AFC Cup. However, they missed out on a place in the semifinals by finishing third in the group stages with two points, just two points behind second, which gives them access to the next round;
6:15 PM2 hours ago

Background

This will be the first time that these teams will meet in their history. It will also be the first time that Borussia Dortmund will meet a Singaporean team. While it will also be the first time that Lion City Sailors will meet German teams.
6:10 PM2 hours ago

Venue: The match will be played at the Jalan Besar Stadium, located in Singapore, which was inaugurated in 1932 and has a capacity for 6000 spectators.

Photo: Green Fields
Photo: Green Fields
6:05 PM2 hours ago

Preview of the match

Lyon City and Borussia Dortmund will take advantage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup stoppage for a friendly match
 
6:00 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Lion City vs Borussia Dortmund Friendly Match

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.
 
VAVEL Logo