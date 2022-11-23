Uruguay vs South Korea: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Match
6:15 PM2 hours ago

Tune in here Uruguay vs South Korea Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Uruguay vs South Korea live, as well as the latest information from the Education City Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
6:10 PM2 hours ago

How to watch Uruguay vs South Korea Live Stream on TV andOnline?

If you want to watch the game Uruguay vs South Korea live on TV, your options is: Telemundo Deportes and Fox Sports.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Fox Sports app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

6:05 PM2 hours ago

What time is Uruguay vs South Korea match for the in FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

This is the start time of the game Uruguay vs South Korea of November 24 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 hours in Televisión Pública, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DeporTV.

Bolivia: 9:00 hoursin Tigo Sports Bolivia.

Brazil: 11:00 hours in NOW NET e Claro, SporTV, Canais Globo, GloboEsporte.com, Globo.

Chile: 10:00 hours in Canal 13, DIRECTV Sports Chile, Chilevision.

Colombia: 8:00 hours in RCN Television, DIRECTV Sports Colombia, Caracol TV, Deportes RCN En Vivo, Caracol Play.

Ecuador: 8:00 hours in DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, Canal del Futbol, CNT Play, Teleamazonas.

Spain: 13:00 hours in Gol Mundial.

USA: 7:00 hours in UFORIA App, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, Tubi, Telemundo, FOX Sports App, Peacock, Sling.

Mexico: 7:00 hours in Canal 5 Televisa, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, TUDN En Vivo, TUDN, Azteca 7, Blim TV, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, VIX+, Sky HD.

Paraguay: 10:00 hours in Tigo Sports Paraguay.

Peru: 8:00 hours in DIRECTV Sports App y DIRECTV Sports Peru.

Uruguay: 10:00 hours in TeleDoce Uruguay, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, TCC, Canal 4, NS Eventos 1, MCGo Live, Antel TV, Canal 10 Uruguay, Montecable HD 1.

Venezuela: 9:00 hours in DIRECTV Sports Venezuela.

6:00 PM2 hours ago

World Cup history

The Koreans come to this World Cup appointment from an elimination in the group stage in Russia 2018 as in Brazil 2014, being South Africa 2010 their best performance reaching the Round of 16, because the farthest they have been from World Cup glory was in 2002 reaching the 3rd place match.

As for the Uruguayans, they won the World Cup in 1930 and 1950. But the Charruas have fought in the World Cups, in Russia 2018 they were eliminated in the quarterfinals, in Brazil 2014 they fell in the round of 16 and in South Africa 2010 they reached the match for third place and finished fourth.

5:55 PM2 hours ago

South Korea's final lineup

Kim Seung-Gyu, Park, Hong Chul, Yoon Jong-Gyu, Kwon Kyung-Won, Kwon, Jung Woo-Young, Paik Seung-Ho, Kim Young-Gwon, Song and Cho Gue-Sung.
5:50 PM2 hours ago

Uruguay's last lineup

Rochet, Varela, Cáceres, Olivera, Cáceres, Canobbio, Bentacur, Valverde, De la Cruz, Suárez and Núñez.
5:45 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for this South Korean player

On the side of the Koreans we find Heung-min Son, the winger and captain of this Korean team arrives this first game of the World Cup with an eye injury, after suffering a fracture in the left eye socket in a Spurs game.

But this will not prevent Son from playing in the World Cup, with his club this season he has scored 3 goals and 2 assists. In the Champions League he has scored 2 goals in over 1,489 minutes.

Sonny can play as a winger or center forward, but with his national team he has been characterized by his position on the right wing.

Photo: FIFA
Photo: FIFA
5:40 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for this player from Uruguay

The little bird, Federico Valverde the midfielder of Real Madrid is the player to follow, in a good moment lives Fede with his club with 14 games, adding 6 goals and 2 assists in league. But in the Champions League he has scored 2 goals and assists, adding more than 1,612 minutes.

The little bird can also play on the wings, occasionally used with Los Merengues as a winger or inside, but with Uruguay he stays in the midfield, his natural position.

Photo: Uruguay
Photo: Uruguay
5:35 PM2 hours ago

How is South Korea coming?

The Koreans are playing in a new edition of the World Cup, they previously faced 3 friendly matches on different dates, looking similar to the rivals in their group, against Costa Rica they tied by two goals, against Cameroon Korea won by one goal and in the most recent match against Iceland they won by the minimum.

The Koreans find themselves in a scenario that few teams would like to be in, sharing a group with Portugal, Ghana and Uruguay. South Korea will have to look for the first points against the Charrúas, being the key match to get points and be able to get one of the two positions to qualify to the Round of 16 and leave out the favorites.

All eyes are on Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min as the star of this team, who will be looking for revenge after the last World Cup in Russia 2018.

Prior to this game, some of the selected players spoke before this first game against Uruguay, Na Sangho argued about the teamwork that this group has: "Teamwork is good, we communicate a lot, mental strength, motivation and seriousness are ahead of us, we trust each other and we are preparing well, we hope to have good results".

For Cho Guesung personally he commented that the rhythm he has in training has not been exhausting, he seeks to enjoy every moment: "The condition is very good, I am not tired even after training, although there is a load in training, I try to enjoy and trust my body that is in good condition. I want to meet my opponents in the World Cup.

Photo: South Korea
Photo: South Korea
5:30 PM2 hours ago

How does Uruguay arrive?

The Uruguayan national team arrives to this World Cup with two previous friendlies, they faced Iran and lost by one goal with a goal scored by Mehdi Taremi. A very surprising victory because Uruguay made 6 shots at goal, had more ball possession with 64%, with a starting line-up, the team coached by Diego Alonso could not get a draw.

The Charrúas, when they faced Canada, won by two goals to zero, with goals by Nicolás de la Cruz and Darwin Núñez. 

This list of the sky-blue team is led by the most experienced players with Luis Suárez, Edison Cavani, Diego Godín, Fernando Muslera, Martín Cáceres and the new blood of this selection with Ronald Araujo, who seemed to be out of the World Cup, but is working hard to have minutes in this tournament, Darwin Núñez, the new hope in the attack of the Charrúas and Federico Valverde, who is in a great moment with Real Madrid.

But for the Uruguayans prior to this game against South Korea, they have respect for the Koreans and their star player Son, the goalkeeper Sergio Rochet spoke in midweek commenting the following: "You are prepared for everything, not only for Son Heung-min, in the national team there are the best, Son at world level is at a very high level, you have been watching him for a long time, you have to study him and respect him, but trusting in what you do".

In addition, the goalkeeper pointed out that they are looking to go as far as possible in the competition, but with a step-by-step philosophy and very happy for his possible debut.

"We have to take it step by step, it's a very even group where any team can beat anyone. Today we are focused on Korea, tomorrow will happen and it will be Portugal, but always with confidence because we have a great squad."

"We have some nice days ahead, we have been preparing in a great way, we have been working very well. The group is very well and looking forward to the debut".

After facing Korea, the Uruguayans will face Portugal next Monday 28th and will close the group stage against Ghana on Friday 2nd December. 

Photo: Uruguay
Photo: Uruguay
5:25 PM2 hours ago

The stadium

The Education City Stadium is located in Rayan, Qatar, with a capacity for 40 thousand fans, was inaugurated in 2016, but they ended up opening it until June 15, 2020, hosting different FIFA tournaments such as the Club World Cup in 2020 and the FIFA Arab Cup in 2021 and now having a World Cup.
5:20 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 in FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Uruguay vs South Korea Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
