Uruguay vs South Korea: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Match

Tune in here Uruguay vs South Korea Live Score
How to watch Uruguay vs South Korea Live Stream on TV andOnline?
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Fox Sports app.
VAVEL US
What time is Uruguay vs South Korea match for the in FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?
Argentina: 10:00 hours in Televisión Pública, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DeporTV.
Bolivia: 9:00 hoursin Tigo Sports Bolivia.
Brazil: 11:00 hours in NOW NET e Claro, SporTV, Canais Globo, GloboEsporte.com, Globo.
Chile: 10:00 hours in Canal 13, DIRECTV Sports Chile, Chilevision.
Colombia: 8:00 hours in RCN Television, DIRECTV Sports Colombia, Caracol TV, Deportes RCN En Vivo, Caracol Play.
Ecuador: 8:00 hours in DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, Canal del Futbol, CNT Play, Teleamazonas.
Spain: 13:00 hours in Gol Mundial.
USA: 7:00 hours in UFORIA App, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, Tubi, Telemundo, FOX Sports App, Peacock, Sling.
Mexico: 7:00 hours in Canal 5 Televisa, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, TUDN En Vivo, TUDN, Azteca 7, Blim TV, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, VIX+, Sky HD.
Paraguay: 10:00 hours in Tigo Sports Paraguay.
Peru: 8:00 hours in DIRECTV Sports App y DIRECTV Sports Peru.
Uruguay: 10:00 hours in TeleDoce Uruguay, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, TCC, Canal 4, NS Eventos 1, MCGo Live, Antel TV, Canal 10 Uruguay, Montecable HD 1.
Venezuela: 9:00 hours in DIRECTV Sports Venezuela.
World Cup history
As for the Uruguayans, they won the World Cup in 1930 and 1950. But the Charruas have fought in the World Cups, in Russia 2018 they were eliminated in the quarterfinals, in Brazil 2014 they fell in the round of 16 and in South Africa 2010 they reached the match for third place and finished fourth.
South Korea's final lineup
Uruguay's last lineup
Watch out for this South Korean player
But this will not prevent Son from playing in the World Cup, with his club this season he has scored 3 goals and 2 assists. In the Champions League he has scored 2 goals in over 1,489 minutes.
Sonny can play as a winger or center forward, but with his national team he has been characterized by his position on the right wing.
Watch out for this player from Uruguay
The little bird can also play on the wings, occasionally used with Los Merengues as a winger or inside, but with Uruguay he stays in the midfield, his natural position.
How is South Korea coming?
The Koreans find themselves in a scenario that few teams would like to be in, sharing a group with Portugal, Ghana and Uruguay. South Korea will have to look for the first points against the Charrúas, being the key match to get points and be able to get one of the two positions to qualify to the Round of 16 and leave out the favorites.
All eyes are on Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min as the star of this team, who will be looking for revenge after the last World Cup in Russia 2018.
Prior to this game, some of the selected players spoke before this first game against Uruguay, Na Sangho argued about the teamwork that this group has: "Teamwork is good, we communicate a lot, mental strength, motivation and seriousness are ahead of us, we trust each other and we are preparing well, we hope to have good results".
For Cho Guesung personally he commented that the rhythm he has in training has not been exhausting, he seeks to enjoy every moment: "The condition is very good, I am not tired even after training, although there is a load in training, I try to enjoy and trust my body that is in good condition. I want to meet my opponents in the World Cup.
How does Uruguay arrive?
The Charrúas, when they faced Canada, won by two goals to zero, with goals by Nicolás de la Cruz and Darwin Núñez.
This list of the sky-blue team is led by the most experienced players with Luis Suárez, Edison Cavani, Diego Godín, Fernando Muslera, Martín Cáceres and the new blood of this selection with Ronald Araujo, who seemed to be out of the World Cup, but is working hard to have minutes in this tournament, Darwin Núñez, the new hope in the attack of the Charrúas and Federico Valverde, who is in a great moment with Real Madrid.
But for the Uruguayans prior to this game against South Korea, they have respect for the Koreans and their star player Son, the goalkeeper Sergio Rochet spoke in midweek commenting the following: "You are prepared for everything, not only for Son Heung-min, in the national team there are the best, Son at world level is at a very high level, you have been watching him for a long time, you have to study him and respect him, but trusting in what you do".
In addition, the goalkeeper pointed out that they are looking to go as far as possible in the competition, but with a step-by-step philosophy and very happy for his possible debut.
"We have to take it step by step, it's a very even group where any team can beat anyone. Today we are focused on Korea, tomorrow will happen and it will be Portugal, but always with confidence because we have a great squad."
"We have some nice days ahead, we have been preparing in a great way, we have been working very well. The group is very well and looking forward to the debut".
After facing Korea, the Uruguayans will face Portugal next Monday 28th and will close the group stage against Ghana on Friday 2nd December.