Brazil vs Serbia Live Score Updates and How to Watch World Cup 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Brazil vs Serbia Live Score
How to watch Brazil vs Serbia Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Fox Sports app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Brazil vs Serbia match for the in FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?
Argentina: 16 hoursin Claro Sports, DIRECTV Sports App, TyC Sports Play, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, Las Estrellas, TyC Sports Argentina.
Bolivia: 15 hours in Tigo Sports Bolivia, Unitel, Claro Sports, Red Uno, Bolivia TV.
Brazil: 16 hoursin NOW NET e Claro, Globo, GloboEsporte.com, SporTV, Canais Globo, SporTV 2.
Chile: 16 hours in DIRECTV Sports App, Claro Sports, DIRECTV Sports Chile.
Colombia: 14 hours in Claro Sports, Deportes RCN En Vivo, RCN Television, DIRECTV Sports App, Caracol TV, Caracol Play, DIRECTV Sports Colombia.
Ecuador: 14 hours in CNT Play, Claro Sports, Teleamazonas, DIRECTV Sports App, Canal del Futbol, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador.
Spain: 19:00 hours in Gol Mundial.
USA: 14 hours in FOX Network, Telemundo, Sling, Foxsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock, Tubi, SiriusXM FC, UFORIA App, FOX Sports App.
Mexico: 13 hours in Sky HD, Claro Sports, TUDN, Azteca 7, Blim TV, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, TUDN En Vivo, Canal 5 Televisa, Las Estrellas, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, VIX+.
Paraguay: 16 hours in Tigo Sports+, Claro Sports.
Peru: 14 horas in DIRECTV Sports App, Claro Sports, Latina Televisión, DIRECTV Sports Peru.
Uruguay: 16 hoursin Montecable HD 1, Canal 4, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, TCC, Canal 10 Uruguay, Claro Sports, NS Eventos 1, TeleDoce Uruguay, DIRECTV Sports App, MCGo Live, Antel TV.
Venezuela: 15 hoursin DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Venezuela, Claro Sports.
Serbia's last line-up
Brazil's latest line-up
Watch out for this player from Serbia
This will be his second World Cup with Serbia, in Russia 2018 he was a starter in all games, but has not scored any goals.
Watch out for this player from Brazil
The Brazilian is within striking distance of surpassing Pele as Brazil's top scorer, only 2 goals make the difference. Neymar has 3 World Cups, Brazil 2014 being his first participation, with 10 games played he has scored 6 goals.
How is Serbia coming?
Serbia comes to this World Cup commitment with a previous friendly against Bahrain, winning by 5 goals 1, but its last game was in the Nations League against Norway winning by 2 goals.
In this call given by coach Dragan Stojković has called relevant players in their different clubs such as: Dusan Vlahovic, Dusan Tadic, Luka Jovic, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Ivan Ilic, Filip Kostic and Marko Dmitrovic.
In midweek two of Serbia's national team elements spoke to the media this was what Nikola Milenković and Darko Lazović had to say about their upcoming opponents.
"We play against serious teams, for people Brazil is one of the main competitors to win the World Cup, but again, we look at ourselves and hope the best for our national team."
"They have the best players, not only Neymar, they have players in all positions, we must respect these players, respect their team, but not be afraid to be afraid of the team and we have to give our best."
"They really are favorites and probably have the potential to win the World Cup, but I think we have the potential, the capabilities and we will do our best to win and we will be a complicated opponent."
How is Brazil coming?
They come from a friendly against Ghana in the last FIFA date, where they won by 3 goals and faced Tunisia where they won by 5 goals to 1.
All eyes prior to this match against Serbia are focused on the ten of the national team, Neymar is about to become Brazil's all-time top scorer surpassing Pele, Ney is two goals away from matching him and three from surpassing the king.
In addition, the Brazilian winger can break another record in goals, becoming another of the Brazilian players to score in 3 different World Cups, as well as the phenomenon Ronaldo and Pele.
But this final list given by coach Adenor Leonardo Bacchi, is characterized by the new generation of forwards, midfielders, being the defense the area where the experience is. Dani Alves together with Thiago Silva are the elements in a World Cup.
The first match will be against Serbia, then against Switzerland and finally against Cameroon.