Brazil vs Serbia Live Score Updates and How to Watch World Cup 2022 Match
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
6:13 PM7 minutes ago

Tune in here Brazil vs Serbia Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Brazil vs Serbia live, as well as the latest information from the Lusail Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
6:08 PM12 minutes ago

How to watch Brazil vs Serbia Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Brazil vs Serbia live on TV, your options is: Telemundo Deportes and Fox Sports.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Fox Sports app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

6:03 PM17 minutes ago

What time is Brazil vs Serbia match for the in FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

This is the start time of the game Brazil vs Serbia of November 24 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 16 hoursin Claro Sports, DIRECTV Sports App, TyC Sports Play, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, Las Estrellas, TyC Sports Argentina.

Bolivia: 15 hours in Tigo Sports Bolivia, Unitel, Claro Sports, Red Uno, Bolivia TV.

Brazil: 16 hoursin NOW NET e Claro, Globo, GloboEsporte.com, SporTV, Canais Globo, SporTV 2.

Chile: 16 hours in DIRECTV Sports App, Claro Sports, DIRECTV Sports Chile.

Colombia: 14 hours in Claro Sports, Deportes RCN En Vivo, RCN Television, DIRECTV Sports App, Caracol TV, Caracol Play, DIRECTV Sports Colombia.

Ecuador: 14 hours in CNT Play, Claro Sports, Teleamazonas, DIRECTV Sports App, Canal del Futbol, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador.

Spain: 19:00 hours in Gol Mundial.

USA: 14 hours in FOX Network, Telemundo, Sling, Foxsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock, Tubi, SiriusXM FC, UFORIA App, FOX Sports App.

Mexico: 13 hours in Sky HD, Claro Sports, TUDN, Azteca 7, Blim TV, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, TUDN En Vivo, Canal 5 Televisa, Las Estrellas, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, VIX+.

Paraguay: 16 hours in Tigo Sports+, Claro Sports.

Peru: 14 horas in DIRECTV Sports App, Claro Sports, Latina Televisión, DIRECTV Sports Peru.

Uruguay: 16 hoursin Montecable HD 1, Canal 4, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, TCC, Canal 10 Uruguay, Claro Sports, NS Eventos 1, TeleDoce Uruguay, DIRECTV Sports App, MCGo Live, Antel TV.

Venezuela: 15 hoursin DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Venezuela, Claro Sports.

5:58 PM22 minutes ago

Serbia's last line-up

Milinkovic-Savic, Zivkovic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic, Mladenovic, Mitrovic, Ilic, Gudelj, Tadic, Jovic, Milinkovic- Savic.
5:53 PM27 minutes ago

Brazil's latest line-up

Alisson, Danilo, Marquinhos, Silva, Telles, Casemiro, Fred, Lucas Paqueta, Raphael, Neymar, Lucas Paqueta and Richarlison.
5:48 PM32 minutes ago

Watch out for this player from Serbia

Dusan Tadić one of the most experienced elements in Serbia, the Ajax captain who plays in attacking positions, has scored 3 goals in all the competitions he has participated in this semester, but he is characterized by giving assists, having 14 in this period in just 2,022.

This will be his second World Cup with Serbia, in Russia 2018 he was a starter in all games, but has not scored any goals.

Photo: Serbia
Photo: Serbia
5:43 PM37 minutes ago

Watch out for this player from Brazil

On the Verdeamarela side we have Neymar the ten of the national team, Ney in this season with PSG has done phenomenal things, scoring 11 goals in 14 games and giving 9 assists in Ligue 1. In Champions League games he has scored 2 goals, 3 assists in 5 games and in cup games he has scored 2 goals.

The Brazilian is within striking distance of surpassing Pele as Brazil's top scorer, only 2 goals make the difference. Neymar has 3 World Cups, Brazil 2014 being his first participation, with 10 games played he has scored 6 goals.

5:38 PM42 minutes ago

How is Serbia coming?

The Serbs are again in a World Cup, after being eliminated in the first round in Russia 2018, although their participation is not so constant, this time in Qatar 2022 Serbia will seek to overcome its farthest mark which was in 1962 arriving in the fight for third place, since that instance the farthest it has been in 1990 being in the quarterfinals.

Serbia comes to this World Cup commitment with a previous friendly against Bahrain, winning by 5 goals 1, but its last game was in the Nations League against Norway winning by 2 goals.

In this call given by coach Dragan Stojković has called relevant players in their different clubs such as: Dusan Vlahovic, Dusan Tadic, Luka Jovic, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Ivan Ilic, Filip Kostic and Marko Dmitrovic.

In midweek two of Serbia's national team elements spoke to the media this was what Nikola Milenković and Darko Lazović had to say about their upcoming opponents.

"We play against serious teams, for people Brazil is one of the main competitors to win the World Cup, but again, we look at ourselves and hope the best for our national team."

"They have the best players, not only Neymar, they have players in all positions, we must respect these players, respect their team, but not be afraid to be afraid of the team and we have to give our best."

"They really are favorites and probably have the potential to win the World Cup, but I think we have the potential, the capabilities and we will do our best to win and we will be a complicated opponent."

Photo: Serbia
Photo: Serbia
5:33 PMan hour ago

How is Brazil coming?

The Brazilians arrive at this World Cup as one of the favorites to win the title and add another star to their shield. Brazil is in group H with Serbia, Cameroon and Switzerland.

They come from a friendly against Ghana in the last FIFA date, where they won by 3 goals and faced Tunisia where they won by 5 goals to 1.

All eyes prior to this match against Serbia are focused on the ten of the national team, Neymar is about to become Brazil's all-time top scorer surpassing Pele, Ney is two goals away from matching him and three from surpassing the king.

In addition, the Brazilian winger can break another record in goals, becoming another of the Brazilian players to score in 3 different World Cups, as well as the phenomenon Ronaldo and Pele.

But this final list given by coach Adenor Leonardo Bacchi, is characterized by the new generation of forwards, midfielders, being the defense the area where the experience is. Dani Alves together with Thiago Silva are the elements in a World Cup.

The first match will be against Serbia, then against Switzerland and finally against Cameroon.

Photo: Brazil
Photo: Brazil
5:28 PMan hour ago

The stadium

Lusail Stadium is one of the most modern and up-to-date buildings. Due to its opening a year ago, November 27 was the final day of completion of construction, it has a capacity of 80 thousand fans. 
5:23 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 in FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Brazil vs Serbia Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo