Portugal vs Ghana: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch FIFA World Cup Match

Tune in here Portugal vs Ghana Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Portugal vs Ghana live, as well as the latest information from 974 Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Portugal vs Ghana live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Portugal vs Ghana match live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game Portugal vs Ghana live on TV, your options is: Telemundo Deportes.
If you want to directly stream it: FOX Sports App and Peacock.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Portugal vs Ghana?
This is the start time of the Portugal vs Ghana match on November 24, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 1:00 p.m. – DIRECTV Sports and TyC Sports
Bolivia: 12:00 p.m. – Tigo Sports and Claro Sports
Brazil: 1:00 p.m. – Globo and SporTV
Chile: 12:00 p.m. – DIRECTV Sports and Claro Sports
Colombia: 11:00 a.m. –DIRECTV Sports
Ecuador: 11:00 a.m. – DIRECTV Sports and Claro Sports
Spain: 6:00 p.m. – World Goal
Mexico: 10:00 a.m. - TUDN and Sky HD
Paraguay: 12:00 p.m. – Tigo Sports and Claro Sports
Peru: 11:00 a.m. – DIRECTV Sports and Claro Sports
Uruguay: 1:00 p.m. – DIRECTV Sports and Claro Sports
Probable Lineup - Ghana National Team
Lawrence Ati-Zigi; Denis Odoi, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, Gideon Mensah; Thomas Partey, Elisha Owusu, Mohamed Kudus; Jordan Ayew, André Ayew, Iñaki Williams. Statements - Ghana National Team “It won't be easy to choose the line-up against Portugal, but it's what I wanted. In this type of tournament it is very important to have 26 guaranteed players”. Otto Addo, Ghana coach
Probable line-up - Portugal National Team
Diego Costa; João Cancelo, Rubén Díaz, Pepe, Nuno Mendes; Ruben Neves, William Carvalho; Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leão; Cristiano Ronaldo. Statements - Portugal National Team “What can this team give? I will answer very simply: be world champion. I think it's possible and so do my players, so that's what this team can give”. Fernando Santos, Portugal coach
Called up - Ghana National Team
Goalkeepers: A.M. Nurudeen, Ibrahim Danlad, Lawrence Ati-Zigi.
Defenders: Danis Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Djiku, Mahammed Salisu.
Midfielders: Baba Rahman, Gideon Mensah, Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey, Elisha Owusu, Salis Abdul Samed, Mohamed Kudus, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.
Forwards: Kamal Sowah, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Osman Bukari, Iñaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Kamaldeen Sulemana.
Technical Director: Otto Addo.
Called up - Portugal National Team
Goalkeepers: José Sá, Diogo Costa, Rui Patricio.
Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Diogo Dalot, Rubén Dias, Nuno Mendes, Pepe, Raphael Gerreiro.
Midfielders: Danilo Pereira, António Silva, António Silva, Joao Palhinha, Rúben Neves, Bernardo Silva, Joao Mario, Matheus Nunes, Otávio Monteiro, Vitinha, William Carvalho.
Forwards: André Silva, Goncalo Ramos, Joao Félix, Rafael Leao, Ricardo Horta, Cristiano Ronaldo.
Coach: Fernando Santos.
Referee's team
Referee: Ismail Elfath - (USA)
Assistant 1: Kyle Atkins - (USA)
Assistant 2: Corey Parker - (USA)
Fourth official: Stephanie Frappart - (FRA)
Fifth referee: Karen Diaz Medina - (MEX)
VAR: Armando Villarreal - (USA)
AVAR: Drew Fischer - (CAN)
Impediment VAR: Alessandro Giallatini - (ITA)
Support VAR: Shaun Evans - (AUS)
Reserve VAR: Elvis Noupue - (CAM)
Key player in Ghana
One of the players to keep in mind in Ghana is Thomas Partey, the 29-year-old central midfielder is a current player for the Arsenal Club of England and during the African Qualifier for the World Cup in Qatar 2022 he played four games, in which he failed to attend but scored two goals.
Key player in Portugal
One of the most outstanding players in Portugal is Cristiano Ronaldo, the 37-year-old center forward is currently without a team and during the European Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup he played nine games, in which he managed to provide one assist and score six goals.
History Portugal vs Ghana
In total, both teams have faced each other once, that match took place in the Brazil 2014 World Cup and ended with a 2-1 victory for Portugal, thanks to own goals by John Boye at minute 31' and Cristiano Ronaldo at minute 80' for Portugal, Ghana's goal was scored by Asamoah Gyan at minute 57'.
Actuality - Ghana
Ghana reached the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar after finishing first in Group G of the African Qualifiers with 13 points, this was achieved after playing six games, of which they managed to win four, draw one and lose one; Ghana won four, drew one and lost one, also finished with a goal difference of +4, this after scoring seven goals and conceding three, after finishing the group and according to the qualifying rules of the Qualifiers, Ghana had to play a previous playoff against Nigeria, this in a two-legged key in which he managed to win from the penalty shootout after tying 1-1 on aggregate.
Brazil 3 - 0 Ghana (International Friendly)
- Last three matches
Actuality - Portugal
Portugal qualified for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 after finishing second in the standings of Group A of the European Qualifiers with 17 points, this after playing eight games, of which managed to win five, draw two and lose one, also scored 17 goals, After finishing second in their group, they had to play a playoff in which they won 3-1 against Turkey in the semifinal and in the final, they won 2-0 against North Macedonia.
Czech Republic 0 - 4 Portugal (Nations League)
- Last three matches
The match will be played at the 974 Stadium
The match between Portugal and Ghana will take place at the 974 Stadium in the city of Doha (Qatar), it was built in 2018 and has a capacity of approximately 40,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Portugal vs Ghana match, valid for date one of group H of the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
