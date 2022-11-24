Switzerland vs Cameroon: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch FIFA World Cup Match
What time is Switzerland vs Cameroon?

This is the kick-off time for the Switzerland vs Cameroon match on November 24, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports and TyC Sports
Bolivia: 6:00 hrs. - Tigo Sports and Claro Sports
Brazil: 7:00 hrs. - Globo and SporTV
Chile: 6:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports and Claro Sports
Colombia: 5:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports
Ecuador: 5:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports and Claro Sports
Spain: 18:00 hrs. - Gol Mundial
Mexico: 4:00 hrs. - TUDN and Sky HD
Paraguay: 6:00 hrs. - Tigo Sports and Claro Sports
Peru: 5:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports and Claro Sports
Uruguay: 7:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports and Claro Sports
Possible starting XI - Cameroon

Andre Onana; Collins Fai, Nicolas N’Koulou, Jean-Charles Castelletto e Nouhou Tolo; Karl Toko Ekambi, Martin Hongla, Olivier Ntcham e Bryan Mbeumo; Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting e Vincent Aboubakar.
Possible starting XI - Switzerland

Yann Sommer; Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji and Ricardo Rodriguez; Djibril Sow, Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler; Xherdan Shaqiri, Breel Embolo and Ruben Vargas.
Previous statements

Swiss midfielder Remo Freuler, said: "We have been working very well together in the last few games. We have one of the best midfields in terms of work rate and we are also very strong technically. We don't have to fear anyone."

Cameroon midfielder Bryan Mbeumo said: "I've always wanted to play in a World Cup since I was young. Just to walk around the pitch with a big crowd and stuff would be amazing. It's going to be crazy."

Squad Team- Cameroon

Goalkeepers

André Onana (Inter), Devis Epassy (Abha) y Simon Ngapandouetnbu (Olympique de Marsella)

Defenders

Jean-Charles Castelletto (Nantes), Enzo Ebosse (Udinese), Collins Fai (Al-Tai), Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union), Nouhou Tolo (Seattle Sounders), Nicolas Nkoulou (Watford), Christopher Wooh (Stade Rennais) y Olivier Ntcham (Celtic).

Midfielders

Jerome Ngom (San Diego Loyal), Moumi Ngamaleu (Dinamo Moscú), Christian Bassogog (Shanghái Shenhua), Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) y George Nkoudou (Besiktas).

Forwards

Jean-Pierre Nsame (Young Boys), Vincent Aboubakar (Al-Nassr), Karl Toko Ekambi (Olympique de Lyon), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Bayern Múnich), Souaibou Marou (Coton Sport FC).

Squad Team- Switzerland

Goalkeepers

Jonas Omlin (Montpellier FRA), Gregor Kobel (Dortmund GER), Yann Sommer (Mönchengladbach GER), Philipp Köhn (Salzburg GER).
Defenders
Eray Cömert (Valencia SPA), Nico Elvedi (Mönchengladbach GER), Manuel Akanji (Manchester City ENG), Ricardo Rodríguez (Torino ITA), Silvan Widmer (Mainz 05 GER), Fabian Schär (Newcastle ENG).
Midfielders
Fabian Frei (Basel SWI), Ardon Jashari (Luzern SWI), Denis Zakaria (Chelsea ENG), Fabian Rieder (Young Boys SWI), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal ENG), Djibril Sow (Eintracht GER), Michel Aebischer (Bologna ITA), Remo Freuler (Nottingham Forest ENG), Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys SWI), Edimilson Fernandes (Mainz 05 GER). 
Forwards
Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire USA), Renato Steffen (Lugano SWI), Noah Okafor (Salzburg AUS), Rubén Vargas (Augsburgo GER), Breel Embolo (Mónaco FRA), Haris Seferovic (Galatasaray TUR). 

Refereeing team

Referee: Facundo Tello (Argentina)
Assistant 1: Ezequiel Brailovsky (Argentina)
Assistant 2: Gabriel Chade (Argentina)
Fourth official: Said Martinez (Honduras)
VAR: Mauro Vigliano (Argentina)
AVAR: Fernando Guerrero (Mexico)
Offside VAR: Pau Cebrian (Spain)
Support VAR: Ricardo De Burgos (Spain)
Key player - Cameroon

One of the players to watch out for in Cameroon is Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, the 33-year-old experienced striker currently linked with Bundesliga side Bayern Munchen. During the African Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, he played six matches, scoring two goals but failing to assist.
Key player - Switzerland

One of the most prominent players in Switzerland is Breel Embolo, a 25-year-old Cameroonian-born player who plays for the Swiss national team. Currently playing for AS Monaco in Ligue 1, the striker will be playing in his second World Cup after his participation in Russia 2018, and during the European Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar he played four matches, scoring three goals.
History Switzerland vs Cameroon

This will be the first meeting between the Swiss and Cameroon in their history. 
For the Swiss, it will be their 12th appearance at the World Cup finals, while Cameroon is making its 8th appearance at the World Cup. 

Switzerland has faced an African opponent only once in the World Cup, in the 2006 edition, with a 2-0 win over Togo. Meanwhile, Cameroon has 14 matches against European opponents, and its only victory was in Italy 90 against Romania.

News - Cameroon

Cameroon reached the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar after finishing first in Group D of the African Qualifiers with 15 points, this was achieved after playing six matches, of which they won five and lost one, also finished with a goal difference of +9, this after scoring twelve goals and conceding three, After the end of the group and according to the qualification rules of the qualifying round, Ghana had to play a playoff against Algeria, this in a two-legged tie, in which they lost their home game by 0-1, however, in the second leg they defeated Algeria by 2-1, qualifying by having scored more away goals.
Last three matches
South Korea 1 - 0 Cameroon (International Friendly)
Cameroon 1 - 1 Jamaica (International Friendly)
Cameroon 1 - 1 Panama (International Friendly)
News - Switzerland

Switzerland qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after winning Group C of the UEFA qualifiers with 18 points, surpassing multiple world champions Italy. Switzerland played 8 matches, winning 5 and drawing 3, scoring 15 goals and allowing only 2 goals. 
Prior to the World Cup, they played in the group stage of the UEFA Nations League, finishing third in Group 2 of League A, behind Spain and Portugal. 
Last three matches
Spain 1 - 2 Switzerland (Nations League)
Switzerland 2 - 1 Czech Republic (Nations League)
Ghana 2 - 0 Switzerland (International Friendly)
The stadium

The match between Switzerland and Cameroon will take place at the Al Janoub Stadium, located Located near the ancient fishing city of Al Wakrah (Qatar), it was released in 2019, and has a capacity of approximately 40,000 spectators.
Photo: Panini
Photo: Panini
Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Switzerland vs Cameroon match, valid for date one of group G of the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar.
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL. 
