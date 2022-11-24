Switzerland vs Cameroon: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch FIFA World Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for Switzerland vs Cameroon live coverage
How to watch Switzerland vs Cameroon live?
If you want to watch it on streaming, your option is: Fox Sports APP y Peacock.
What time is Switzerland vs Cameroon?
Argentina: 7:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports and TyC Sports
Bolivia: 6:00 hrs. - Tigo Sports and Claro Sports
Brazil: 7:00 hrs. - Globo and SporTV
Chile: 6:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports and Claro Sports
Colombia: 5:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports
Ecuador: 5:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports and Claro Sports
Spain: 18:00 hrs. - Gol Mundial
Mexico: 4:00 hrs. - TUDN and Sky HD
Paraguay: 6:00 hrs. - Tigo Sports and Claro Sports
Peru: 5:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports and Claro Sports
Uruguay: 7:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports and Claro Sports
Possible starting XI - Cameroon
Possible starting XI - Switzerland
Previous statements
Cameroon midfielder Bryan Mbeumo said: "I've always wanted to play in a World Cup since I was young. Just to walk around the pitch with a big crowd and stuff would be amazing. It's going to be crazy."
Squad Team- Cameroon
André Onana (Inter), Devis Epassy (Abha) y Simon Ngapandouetnbu (Olympique de Marsella)
Defenders
Jean-Charles Castelletto (Nantes), Enzo Ebosse (Udinese), Collins Fai (Al-Tai), Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union), Nouhou Tolo (Seattle Sounders), Nicolas Nkoulou (Watford), Christopher Wooh (Stade Rennais) y Olivier Ntcham (Celtic).
Midfielders
Jerome Ngom (San Diego Loyal), Moumi Ngamaleu (Dinamo Moscú), Christian Bassogog (Shanghái Shenhua), Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) y George Nkoudou (Besiktas).
Forwards
Jean-Pierre Nsame (Young Boys), Vincent Aboubakar (Al-Nassr), Karl Toko Ekambi (Olympique de Lyon), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Bayern Múnich), Souaibou Marou (Coton Sport FC).
Squad Team- Switzerland
Jonas Omlin (Montpellier FRA), Gregor Kobel (Dortmund GER), Yann Sommer (Mönchengladbach GER), Philipp Köhn (Salzburg GER).
Defenders
Eray Cömert (Valencia SPA), Nico Elvedi (Mönchengladbach GER), Manuel Akanji (Manchester City ENG), Ricardo Rodríguez (Torino ITA), Silvan Widmer (Mainz 05 GER), Fabian Schär (Newcastle ENG).
Midfielders
Fabian Frei (Basel SWI), Ardon Jashari (Luzern SWI), Denis Zakaria (Chelsea ENG), Fabian Rieder (Young Boys SWI), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal ENG), Djibril Sow (Eintracht GER), Michel Aebischer (Bologna ITA), Remo Freuler (Nottingham Forest ENG), Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys SWI), Edimilson Fernandes (Mainz 05 GER).
Forwards
Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire USA), Renato Steffen (Lugano SWI), Noah Okafor (Salzburg AUS), Rubén Vargas (Augsburgo GER), Breel Embolo (Mónaco FRA), Haris Seferovic (Galatasaray TUR).
Refereeing team
Assistant 1: Ezequiel Brailovsky (Argentina)
Assistant 2: Gabriel Chade (Argentina)
Fourth official: Said Martinez (Honduras)
VAR: Mauro Vigliano (Argentina)
AVAR: Fernando Guerrero (Mexico)
Offside VAR: Pau Cebrian (Spain)
Support VAR: Ricardo De Burgos (Spain)
Key player - Cameroon
Key player - Switzerland
History Switzerland vs Cameroon
For the Swiss, it will be their 12th appearance at the World Cup finals, while Cameroon is making its 8th appearance at the World Cup.
Switzerland has faced an African opponent only once in the World Cup, in the 2006 edition, with a 2-0 win over Togo. Meanwhile, Cameroon has 14 matches against European opponents, and its only victory was in Italy 90 against Romania.
News - Cameroon
Last three matches
South Korea 1 - 0 Cameroon (International Friendly)
Cameroon 1 - 1 Jamaica (International Friendly)
Cameroon 1 - 1 Panama (International Friendly)
News - Switzerland
Prior to the World Cup, they played in the group stage of the UEFA Nations League, finishing third in Group 2 of League A, behind Spain and Portugal.
Last three matches
Spain 1 - 2 Switzerland (Nations League)
Switzerland 2 - 1 Czech Republic (Nations League)
Ghana 2 - 0 Switzerland (International Friendly)
The stadium
Start of transmission
