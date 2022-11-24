Qatar vs Senegal: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch FIFA World Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of Qatar vs Senegal
How to watch Qatar vs Senegal?
If you want to watch online VAVEL is your best option.
What time and where to watch the Qatar vs Senegal match corresponding to Matchday 2 of Group A of Qatar 2022?
Argentina: 10:00 hours on DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Argentina and TyC Sports Play.
Bolivia: 9:00 a.m. on Red Uno and Tigo Sports Bolivia.
Brazil: 11:00 a.m. on GloboEsporte.com, Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV and Globo.
Chile: 10:00 a.m. on DIRECTV Sports Chile and DIRECTV Sports App.
Colombia: 8:00 a.m. on DIRECTV Sports App and DIRECTV Sports Colombia.
Ecuador: 8:00 a.m. on Teleamazonas, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports App and Canal del Futbol.
Spain: 2:00 p.m. on Gol Mundial.
United States: 8:00 a.m. on UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, Peacock, Telemundo, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, Sling and Foxsports.com.
Mexico: 7:00 a.m. on Blue To Go Video Everywhere and Sky HD.
Paraguay: 10:00 a.m. on Tigo Sports Paraguay.
Favorites
Félix Sánchez Bas confies in his team
Player to watch in Senegal
Player to watch in Qatar
How does Senegal arrive?
How does Qatar arrive?
Qatar and Senegal's World Cup schedule
Qatar fixtures
November 20: Qatar vs Ecuador | Date 1
November 25: Qatar vs Senegal | Date 2
November 29: Netherlands vs Qatar | Date 3
Senegal fixtures
November 21: Senegal vs Netherlands | Date 1
Nov. 25: Qatar vs. Senegal | Date 2
November 28 Ecuador vs Senegal | Date 3
Call for Senegal
1. Edouard Mendy (Chelsea), 26. Alfred Gomis (Stade Rennes), 23. Seny Dieng (Queens Park Rangers).
Defenders
2. Ismail Jakobs (Monaco), 11. Formose Mendy (Amiens), 3. Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea), 12. Pape Abou Cissé (Olympiakos), 4. Abdou Diallo (Leipzig), 7. Youssouf Sabaly (Betis) , 22. Fodé Ballo-Touré (Milan).
Midfielders
17. Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham), 15. Krepin Diatta (Monaco), 16. Pathe Ciss (Rayo Vallecano), 13. Pape Gueye (Marseille), 6. Nampalys Mendy (Leicester), 5. Idrissa Gana Gueye ( Everton), 14. Moustapha Name (Pafos), 24. M.Loum Ndiaye (Reading), 8. Cheikhou Kouyate (Nottingham Forest).
Forwards:
18. Ismailia Sarr (Watford), 20. Bamba Dieng (Marseille), 10. Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United), 21. Boulaye Dia (Salernitana), 19. Famara Diédhiou (Alanyaspor), 25 Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal).
Call for Qatar
1. Saad Alsheed (Al Sadd), 22. Meshaal Barsham (Al Sadd), 21. Yousof Hassan (Al-Gharafa SC)
Defenders
2. Pedro Miguel (Al Sadd), 13. Musaab Khidir (Al Sadd), 5. Tarek Salman (Al Sadd), 15. Bassam Alrawi (Al-Duhail Sports Club), 16. Khoukhi Boualem (Al Sadd), 3. Abdelkarim Hassan (Al Sadd)
Midfielders
17. Ismail Mohammad (Al-Duhail Sports Club), 14. Homam Ahmed (Al Gharafa), 25. Jassim Gaber (Al Arabi), 8. Ali Asad (Al Sadd), 4. Mohammed Waad (Al Sadd), 20. Salem Al Hajri (Al Sadd), 23. Assim Madibo (Al-Duhail Sports Club), 26. Mustafa Mashal (Al Sadd), 12. Karim Boudiaf (Al-Duhail Sports Club), 6. Abdulaziz Hatem (Al- Rayyan Sports Club), 24. Naif Al Hadhrami (Al-Rayyan Sports Club)
Forwards
10. Hassan Alhaydos (Al Saad), 11. Akram Afif (Al Sadd), 19. Almoez Ali (Al-Duhaik), 9. Mohammed Muntari (Al-Duhail), 7. Ahmed Alaaeldin (Al-Gharafa), 18. Khalid Muneer (Al-W