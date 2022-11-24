Qatar vs Senegal: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch FIFA World Cup Match
Photo: VAVEL

Stay tuned for live coverage of Qatar vs Senegal

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Qatar vs Senegal as well as the latest information from Al Thumama Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Qatar vs Senegal?

If you want to watch Qatar vs Senegal live on TV, your option is TeleMundo Deportes

If you want to watch online VAVEL is your best option.

What time and where to watch the Qatar vs Senegal match corresponding to Matchday 2 of Group A of Qatar 2022?

This is the kickoff time for the Qatar vs Senegal match on November 25, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 hours on DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Argentina and TyC Sports Play.
Bolivia: 9:00 a.m. on Red Uno and Tigo Sports Bolivia.
Brazil: 11:00 a.m. on GloboEsporte.com, Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV and Globo.
Chile: 10:00 a.m. on DIRECTV Sports Chile and DIRECTV Sports App.
Colombia: 8:00 a.m. on DIRECTV Sports App and DIRECTV Sports Colombia.
Ecuador: 8:00 a.m. on Teleamazonas, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports App and Canal del Futbol.
Spain: 2:00 p.m. on Gol Mundial.
United States: 8:00 a.m. on UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, Peacock, Telemundo, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, Sling and Foxsports.com.
Mexico: 7:00 a.m. on Blue To Go Video Everywhere and Sky HD.
Paraguay: 10:00 a.m. on Tigo Sports Paraguay.
Favorites

Senegal is the favorite in this match to fight with Ecuador in the last matchday for the second place in Group A, although Qatar could surprise and turn the group around. Despite the stakes for the two teams, the positions in Group A are likely to be decided on the last matchday.
Félix Sánchez Bas confies in his team

The last game did not go as we had planned. We can perform better than we did. We expect our best against Senegal. We will take the pressure and the criticism from the fans.
Player to watch in Senegal

Chelsea's new signing, Koulibaly is Senegal's líder after Mané could not be in Qatar due to injury. In the nine matches he has played, he has scored only one goal;
Player to watch in Qatar

Almoez Ali is Qatar's most outstanding player. In the last season he has scored seven goals and provided six assists. In the last friendly match he scored against Albania to give his team the victory;
How does Senegal arrive?

Senegal competed from start to finish against the Netherlands but were defeated 0-2 with goals from Gakpo and Klaasen in the final stages. They are currently third in Group A and need to win in the second match to have a chance of advancing to the next round. Before the start of the tournament they played two friendly matches in which they won 0-2 against Bolivia and drew 1-1 against Iran.
How does Qatar arrive?

The Qatar national team led by Spanish coach Sánchez was defeated in its first match of the World Cup in the opening match of the World Cup in Qatar, losing 0-2 after a brace by Valencia. A team that has played 18 friendly matches to arrive in the best possible physical shape for the championship. Right now they are at the bottom of group A with zero points and need a win to have a chance in the last round.
Qatar and Senegal's World Cup schedule

The national team of Qatar and Senegal will be in group A and these will be their group stage matches: 

Qatar fixtures

November 20: Qatar vs Ecuador | Date 1

November 25: Qatar vs Senegal | Date 2

November 29: Netherlands vs Qatar | Date 3

Senegal fixtures


November 21: Senegal vs Netherlands | Date 1

Nov. 25: Qatar vs. Senegal | Date 2

November 28 Ecuador vs Senegal | Date 3

Call for Senegal

Goalkeepers

 1. Edouard Mendy (Chelsea), 26. Alfred Gomis (Stade Rennes), 23. Seny Dieng (Queens Park Rangers).

Defenders

 2. Ismail Jakobs (Monaco), 11. Formose Mendy (Amiens), 3. Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea), 12. Pape Abou Cissé (Olympiakos), 4. Abdou Diallo (Leipzig), 7. Youssouf Sabaly (Betis) , 22. Fodé Ballo-Touré (Milan).

Midfielders

 17. Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham), 15. Krepin Diatta (Monaco), 16. Pathe Ciss (Rayo Vallecano), 13. Pape Gueye (Marseille), 6. Nampalys Mendy (Leicester), 5. Idrissa Gana Gueye ( Everton), 14. Moustapha Name (Pafos), 24. M.Loum Ndiaye (Reading), 8. Cheikhou Kouyate (Nottingham Forest).

Forwards:

18. Ismailia Sarr (Watford), 20. Bamba Dieng (Marseille), 10. Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United), 21. Boulaye Dia (Salernitana), 19. Famara Diédhiou (Alanyaspor), 25 Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal).

Call for Qatar

Goalkeepers

 1. Saad Alsheed (Al Sadd), 22. Meshaal Barsham (Al Sadd), 21. Yousof Hassan (Al-Gharafa SC)

Defenders

2. Pedro Miguel (Al Sadd), 13. Musaab Khidir (Al Sadd), 5. Tarek Salman (Al Sadd), 15. Bassam Alrawi (Al-Duhail Sports Club), 16. Khoukhi Boualem (Al Sadd), 3. Abdelkarim Hassan (Al Sadd)

Midfielders

17. Ismail Mohammad (Al-Duhail Sports Club), 14. Homam Ahmed (Al Gharafa), 25. Jassim Gaber (Al Arabi), 8. Ali Asad (Al Sadd), 4. Mohammed Waad (Al Sadd), 20. Salem Al Hajri (Al Sadd), 23. Assim Madibo (Al-Duhail Sports Club), 26. Mustafa Mashal (Al Sadd), 12. Karim Boudiaf (Al-Duhail Sports Club), 6. Abdulaziz Hatem (Al- Rayyan Sports Club), 24. Naif Al Hadhrami (Al-Rayyan Sports Club)

Forwards

10. Hassan Alhaydos (Al Saad), 11. Akram Afif (Al Sadd), 19. Almoez Ali (Al-Duhaik), 9. Mohammed Muntari (Al-Duhail), 7. Ahmed Alaaeldin (Al-Gharafa), 18. Khalid Muneer (Al-W

Background

Qatar and Senegal have never met before and will do so in this 2022 World Cup, playing their chances to qualify for the round of 16.
Venue: The match will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium, which was built in 2021 and has a capacity of 44,000 spectators.

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Preview of the match

Qatar and Senegal will meet on Matchday 2 of the group stage, both are in Group A along with the Netherlands and Ecuador.
 
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Qatar vs Senegal in World Cup Qatar 2022

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.
 
