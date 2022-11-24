Netherlands vs Ecuador LIVE: Score Updates (1-0)
Image: VAVEL

11:31 AMa few seconds ago

30'

We reached the half hour mark. Ecuador has found a way to reach the opponent's area and it is through the wingers. They still can't find any strength.
11:28 AM4 minutes ago

25'

Hard tackle by Timber on Michael Estrada, but the referee only calls the foul.
11:25 AM7 minutes ago

24'

First important arrival of Ecuador where Caicedo found space in the lane and sent a pass to the area where the visiting defense took the ball away from them.
11:23 AM9 minutes ago

20'

Dumfries suffers from leg pain. Alarm bells are ringing in the Netherlands.
11:17 AM14 minutes ago

15'

We reach the first quarter of the match, the Netherlands slows down the game in its own way and makes Ecuador desperate to have the ball.
11:15 AM17 minutes ago

10'

First ten minutes of the match. Ecuador can't find space to do any damage.
11:14 AM17 minutes ago

This was the goal

Scored by Gakpo.
11:06 AM26 minutes ago

5' GOAL!

GOAL NETHERLANDS! Scored by Cody Gakpo.
11:04 AM28 minutes ago

3'

Preciado is suffering from groin pain and is asking for medical assistance.
11:01 AM31 minutes ago

0'

The match has started!
10:49 AM42 minutes ago

Lineup Netherlands

Noppert; Timber, Van Dijk, Aké; Koopmeiners, De Jong, Dumfries, Blind; Klaasen, Serwijn y Gakpo.
10:48 AM44 minutes ago

Lineup Ecuador

Galíndez; Preciado, Porozo, Torres, Hincapié, Estupiñan; Plata, Mendez, Caicedo, Valencia; Estrada.

10:44 AMan hour ago

Ecuador in World Cup

The Tricolor has participated in three World Cups (Korea 2022, Germany 2006 and Brazil 2014), this would be the fourth, and so far has played 11 matches, winning 5, tying 1 and losing 5. Like the Dutch, Ecuador could not qualify for Russia 2018 so this participation in Qatar will also be a revenge. In Germany 2006, the Ecuadorians had their best performance where they reached the round of 16 where they would say goodbye after facing England and losing 1-0 with a goal by David Beckham.
10:32 AMan hour ago

Netherlands in World Cup

The Clockwork Orange, coached by Louis Van Gaal, is still in search of its first international World Cup championship, and the Dutch have been very close to achieving it, the most recent occasion being the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, where Spain snatched the glory in extra time. Previously, in 1978 and 1974, with Cruyff in his prime and as leader, the Netherlands also failed to win the crown. Despite having reached three finals, the orange team is still in search of its first World Cup and, after failing to qualify for Russia 2018, this new tournament will be the revenge to be able to reach a final again.
10:29 AMan hour ago

Absences

For this match, no team will be absent, although Enner Valencia, Ecuador's striker, suffered a minor knee and ankle injury in the last match, but it is expected that he could see minutes in this important match against the Netherlands.
10:23 AMan hour ago

Bakground

As they belong to different confederations, they have only met on two previous occasions and both were in friendly matches. One in 2006 where the Dutch achieved a 1-0 victory, and the other in 2014 where they tied at one goal. In other words, the Netherlands is undefeated against the Ecuadorians.
10:14 AMan hour ago

The arrival

They have arrived! Both the Netherlands and Ecuador national teams have arrived at the Jalifa International Stadium for the second match corresponding to Group A matchday 2.

10:10 AMan hour ago

The stadium

The venue for this match between the Netherlands and Senegal will be the Khalifa International Stadium is a soccer stadium located in the city of Doha, Qatar and is one of the oldest stadiums in the Qatari country with 46 years of age. It has a capacity to hold a little over 20 thousand spectators.

 

10:06 AMan hour ago

We begin!

All set! We are just under an hour away from the start of Matchday 2 in Group A of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The Jalifa International Stadium will host this match where the momentary leadership of the sector will be disputed. Both the Netherlands and Ecuador won in their opening match, so a win is vital if they want to reach the next round. Will either of them get the victory? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
4:45 AM7 hours ago

4:30 AM7 hours ago

Squad list Netherlands

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Andries Noppert (Heerenveen) and Remko Pasveer (Ajax).


Defenders: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Nathan Aké (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Ajax), Jurriën Timber (Ajax), Denzel Dumfries (Inter), Stefan de Vrij (Inter), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United) and Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen).


Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Steven Berghuis (Ajax), Davy Klaasen (Ajax), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Cody Gakpo (PSV), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax) and Xavi Simons (PSV)


Forwards: Memphis Depay (Barcelona), Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham), Vincent Janssen (Royal Antwerp), Luuk de Jong (PSV), Noa Lang (Bruges) and Wout Weghorst (Beşiktaş).

4:25 AM7 hours ago

Squad list Ecuador

Goalkeepers: Alexander Domínguez, Hernán Galíndez and Moisés Ramírez.

Defenders: Piero Hincapié, Robert Arboleda, Pervis Estupiñán, Ángelo Preciado, Jackson Porozo, Javier Arriaga, Diego Palacios, Félix Torres and William Pacho.

Midfielders: Carlos Gruezo, José Cifuentes, Alan Franco, Moisés Caicedo, Ángel Mena, Jeremy Sarmiento, Jherson Méndez, Ayrton Preciado, Gonzalo Plata and Romario Ibarra.

Forward: Djorkaeff Reasco, Kevin Rodríguez, Michael Estrada and Enner Valencia.

4:20 AM7 hours ago

Key player Ecuador

Enner Valencia | At 33 years old, Valencia is probably playing his last World Cup. This Fenerbahce striker arrives in Qatar with a very good physical and footballing moment. He is one of the top scorers in the Turkish Premier League, scoring almost four dozen goals in the last two and a half years. Enner plays both on the wing and as a midfielder. This Ecuadorian striker has scored 37 goals in 73 matches with the Tricolor, two of them in the opening match against Qatar.

4:15 AM7 hours ago

Key player Netherlands

Frenkie de Jong | This Dutch player was the second player with the most recoveries in the Nations League (28), the third with the third most passes cut off (6), and the first in terms of successful passes (259). He is one of the most prolific forward players and serves as a driving force in distributing the game.  He has the talent to play from midfield but also going forward as well as his ability to defend and cut out advances. De Jong will have to be at his best in order to assist Depay or Janssen to break Ecuador's defensive line.

4:10 AM7 hours ago

Last lineup Ecuador

Galíndez; Angelo Preciado, Félix Torres, Hincapié, Estupiñán; Ibarra, Cifuentes, Caicedo, Gruezo, Plata; y Estrada.
4:05 AM7 hours ago

Last lineup Netherlands

Noppert, Dumfries, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Aké, Blind, Berghuis, F. de Jong, Gakpo, Janssen y Bergwijn.
4:00 AM8 hours ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this Netherlands vs Ecuador will be Mustapha Ghorbal; Mokrane Gourari, first line; Etchiali Abdelhak, second line; Said Martinez, fourth assistant.
3:55 AM8 hours ago

How does Ecuador arrive?

On the other hand, the Tricolor led by Gustavo Alfaro, arrives to this World Cup with controversy since Chile and Peru tried to remove Ecuador from the World Cup because they had presented an ineligible player, Byron David Castillo. FIFA ruled in favor of Ecuador confirming the decision, but sanctioning the Ecuadorian team with three points for the 2026 qualification. Despite this, the tricolor team was able to qualify as fourth place in CONMEBOL with the last direct ticket to Qatar, leaving out teams such as Colombia, Chile and Peru. Ecuador was the host team's opponent in the opening match where the South Americans defeated the Qataris at home by a score of 0-2 in a match they dominated by a wide margin.

 

3:50 AM8 hours ago

How does Netherlands arrive?

The Clockwork Orange, coached by Louis Van Gaal, qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup after topping their group, which they shared with Turkey, Norway, Montenegro, Latvia and Gibraltar. The Netherlands managed to pass as first without much trouble after registering 23 out of a possible 30 points. Their only defeat came on the opening day against Turkey by a score of 4-2; the rest of the matches ended with a record of seven wins and two draws. Louis Van Gaal's men are undefeated in this year 2022, so they want to maintain their undefeated record in this group stage. In their most recent match, the Dutch achieved a victory in the final stretch of the match by a score of 2-0 against Senegal in matchday 1.

3:45 AM8 hours ago

Matchday 2

The World Cup continues! And now, after a few days, we are already in day 2 of the World Cup in Qatar where today, the teams of group A (Qatar, Senegal, Ecuador and the Netherlands), will see activity to open this date two. The Khalifa International Stadium will witness this match between the Dutch and Ecuadorians. Both teams won on the first matchday, so they want to secure their place in the round of 16 with a victory and thus become leaders of sector A with one match to go.
3:40 AM8 hours ago

The match will be played at the Stadium International Jalifa

The Netherlands - Ecuador match will be played at the Jalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:00 am (CDMX).
3:35 AM8 hours ago

Welcome, VAVEL readers!

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 Qatar World Cup Match: Netherlands - Ecuador Live Updates!

My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

