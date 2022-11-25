Summary and highlights of Wales 0-2 Iran in World Cup Qatar 2022
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
7:11 AMa day ago

Thank you all.

Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you. See you all again!
7:10 AMa day ago

END OF THE MATCH: VICTORY FOR IRAN TO SET UP A FINAL DAY WITH EVERYTHING TO BE DECIDED

 

7:07 AMa day ago

This was Rezaeian's goal

 

7:05 AMa day ago

GOOOAAALL

A counter-attack by the Iranian national team ended with Rezaeian finishing with a Vaseline to make it 0-2;
7:03 AMa day ago

This was Iran's goal

 

7:01 AMa day ago

GOOOOAAALL

A shot from outside the area of Cheshmi that ends up going in to unleash the madness of the whole of Irán 
6:57 AMa day ago

90+4'

Yellow card for Jahanbakhsh
6:54 AMa day ago

90'

The referee has added nine minutes of pronlogación 
6:53 AMa day ago

This was the reason for Hennessey's expulsion

 

6:51 AMa day ago

Stays 10 with Wales

The referee reviews the action and sends Hennessey off, leaving Wales with 10 players.
6:35 AMa day ago

71'

Hennessey prevented an Irá n goal after his dive after Saeid Ezatolahi's shot.
6:30 AMa day ago

67'

First change in the Irán team with Ansarifard replacing Azmoun 
6:29 AMa day ago

64'

Irán's counter-attack ends with Taremi's shot that crashes against a rival defender 
6:19 AMa day ago

56'

Double change in the Welsh National Team, James and Johnson come in place of Roberts and Wilson;
6:17 AMa day ago

This was Iran's double chance

 

6:15 AMa day ago

51'

Irán had the chance to take the lead on the scoreboard with two consecutive posts, first Saizmoun and then Gholizadeh with a shot from outside the area 
6:07 AMa day ago

THE SECOND PART BEGINS

The second 45 minutes start without changes in any team;
5:55 AMa day ago

END OF THE FIRST PART

 

5:49 AMa day ago

45+2'

Lateral cross that Azmoun narrowly missed to finish
5:47 AMa day ago

45'

The referee has added four minutes of time to this first part.
5:43 AMa day ago

41'

Wilson's shot deflected by a defender would have given Wales a corner.
5:38 AMa day ago

36'

Wales dominated with possession but could not find the goal to open the scoreboard;
5:37 AMa day ago

Wales starting 11

This is Wales' peculiar way of posing before matches.
 
Photo: Copa Mundial FIFA
Photo: Copa Mundial FIFA
5:31 AMa day ago

28'

Gareth Bale's shot from outside the area went straight into the hands of the Iran goalkeeper;
5:25 AMa day ago

22'

Sardar Azmoun's header from the side free kick is off target
5:21 AMa day ago

This is how Iran's goal was later disallowed

 

5:19 AMa day ago

GOOOOAAALLL

Ali Gholizadeh scored, but the goal was disallowed for offside;
5:13 AMa day ago

7'

Azmoun tried a centering shot that was easily caught by the Welsh goalkeeper;
5:06 AMa day ago

2'

The first chance is for Wales after the arrival of Neco Williams, but the shot goes wide;
5:02 AMa day ago

THE GAME BEGAN

After both national anthems are played, the ball is rolling.
4:57 AMa day ago

All set

The players are in the locker room ready to take the field;
4:52 AMa day ago

What is at stake in this match?

Both teams need to win to have a chance of qualifying for the round of 16, Wales taking the three points would be an important step forward, although it will depend on England vs. the United States to be played later in the day.
4:47 AMa day ago

Group B

Group B is led by England with 3 points, followed by the United States and Wales with 1 and finally Iran is last in the group with zero points;
4:42 AMa day ago

Today's matches

These are the World Cup matches to be played this November 25

 

4:37 AMa day ago

XI Iran

Hosseini; Hajsafi, Mohammadi, Rezaeian, Hosseini; Ezzatolahi, Gholizadeh, Noorollahi; Azmoun, Taremi, Pourilaganji.
4:32 AMa day ago

XI Wales

Hennessey; Mepham, Rodon, B.Davies; Roberts, Ampadu, Ramsey, Wilson, N.Williams; Bale, Moore
4:27 AMa day ago

1 hour

In less than 1 hour the match between Wales and Irá n both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed hereá in VAVEL 
 
4:22 AMa day ago

Tune in here Wales vs Iran Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Wales vs Iran live match, as well as the latest information from the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
4:17 AMa day ago

How to watch Wales vs Iran Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Belgium vs Canada live on TV, your options is: Telemundo, Fox Sports 1 and Sling.

If you want to watch directly stream it: UFORIA App, FOX Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and Foxsports.com.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

4:12 AMa day ago

What time is Wales vs Iran match for Qatar 2022 World Cup?

This is the start time of the game Wales vs Iran of November 25th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 7:00 AM en DirecTV Sports, DirecTV Sports App, TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play.
Bolivia: 6:00 AM en Tigo Sports
Brazil: 7:00 AM en Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV, Globo, GloboEsporte.com

Chile: 7:00 AM en DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Colombia: 5:00 AM en DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Ecuador: 5:00 AM en CNT Play DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
USA (ET): 5:00 AM en Sling, Telemundo, Peacock, Fox Sports 1, SiriusXM FC, UFORIA App, FOX Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com
Spain: 11:00 AM en Gol Mundial
Mexico: 4:00 AM en Blue To Go VE, Sky HD, VIX+
Paraguay: 7:00 AM en Tigo Sports
Peru: 9:00 PM en DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Uruguay: 7:00 AM en NS Eventos 1, DirecTV Sports App, Montecable HD 1, MCGo Live, Antel TV, DirecTV Sports, TCC

4:07 AMa day ago

Statements - Mehdi Taremi (Iran player)

"Iranians are a football-obsessed people and that is reflected in their support for the national team. They love almost all sports, but soccer has a special place in their hearts. Soccer is a very important part of many Iranians' lives and arouses a lot of emotions. When we win it brightens their week and if we lose it's the other way around, it ruins it for them."

"There's no doubt that you feel something special when your country qualifies, and we did our country proud. We are very proud to be one of those 32 teams. We gave everything we had to qualify. For any footballer, whoever he is, to represent his country at the World Cup is the greatest honor there is."

"Everyone who plays soccer has great memories of this tournament, it's as simple as that. Most kids love watching and playing soccer. They may end up doing something unrelated or playing another sport, but their love of soccer will never leave them. It happens to everyone, even those who didn't particularly like it as children. The World Cup is the biggest soccer tournament and all the big stars take part in it. Seeing them in action fills one with awe and makes one dream of one day playing on the biggest stage of all."

4:02 AMa day ago

Statements - Gareth Bale (Wales player)

"It's a spectacular feeling. As a little boy I dreamed of seeing Wales in a World Cup. Hopefully it will be a fun time for us."

"I think France 1998 was my first World Cup memory. Watching this tournament has always been a bit disappointing for me because I didn't get to see Wales play. To be part of it now is unbelievable. Everyone has been dreaming about it for a long time. Also, this serves to inspire more kids in our country to play soccer and to have a great generation in the future to keep qualifying."

"The kids are ready. We don't need to encourage them. We have a game plan with a lot of analysis behind it for the first game and they are ready. They've been waiting for this moment for a long time. It's been a difficult process to be here and they've shown they can handle the emotions; tomorrow will be no different."

3:57 AMa day ago

Key player - Iran

The presence of Mehdi Taremi stands out in Iran. The 30-year-old striker, who currently plays for FC Porto, is going through a great moment at the moment, being determinant not only with his club, but also scoring goals for his national team, with which he scored both goals in the previous match against England. In total, he has scored 30 goals in 59 games for the Iranian national team.
3:52 AMa day ago

Key player - Wales

In Wales, the presence of Gareth Bale stands out. The 33-year-old midfielder, who currently plays for Los Angeles FC of the MLS, is in an unbeatable moment, after being one of the key players in the title won by his club recently and also being in charge of his country to score again in a World Cup. In total, he has 41 goals in 106 games for his national team.
3:47 AMa day ago

Wales vs Iran history

These two teams have met once in history. On April 18, 1978, they met at the Aryamehr Stadium and the Welsh defeated the Iranians by the narrowest of margins with a goal by Philip Dwyer.
3:42 AMa day ago

Squad List - Iran

3:37 AMa day ago

Squad List - Wales

3:32 AMa day ago

Iran

After being overwhelmed by England 6-2, Iran must win its two remaining matches to qualify for the next round of the World Cup. Carlos Queiroz's team have turned the page on their horrendous debut in the tournament and will try to turn the situation around in order to reach the final matchday with a chance.

3:27 AMa day ago

Wales

Wales drew 1-1 in their first World Cup match in 36 years. The team led on the field by Gareth Bale managed to rescue a point precisely with a goal by its captain against the United States. The result helps them to come into this match as favorites, looking to emerge as one of the qualifiers to the next round in the group.

3:22 AMa day ago

The match will be played at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

The Wales vs Iran match will be played at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, located in the city of Raian, in Qatar. This venue, inaugurated in 2003 and rebuilt in 2020, has a capacity of 60,000 spectators. The stadium will host a total of seven matches: six group matches and one match in the round of 16.
3:17 AMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup match: Wales vs Iran Live Updates!

My name is Manuel Carmona and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo