France vs Denmark: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch FIFA World Cup Match

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for France vs Denmark live, as well as the latest information from 974 Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match France vs Denmark live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch France vs Denmark match live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game France vs Denmark live on TV, your options is: Telemundo Deportes.
If you want to directly stream it: FOX Sports App and Peacock.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is France vs Denmark?
This is the start time of the match France vs Denmark on November 26, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 1:00 p.m. – DIRECTV Sports and TyC Sports
Bolivia: 12:00 p.m. – Tigo Sports and Claro Sports
Brazil: 1:00 p.m. – Globo and SporTV
Chile: 12:00 p.m. – DIRECTV Sports and Claro Sports
Colombia: 11:00 a.m. –DIRECTV Sports
Ecuador: 11:00 a.m. – DIRECTV Sports and Claro Sports
Spain: 6:00 p.m. – World Goal
Mexico: 10:00 a.m. - TUDN and Sky HD
Paraguay: 12:00 p.m. – Tigo Sports and Claro Sports
Peru: 11:00 a.m. – DIRECTV Sports and Claro Sports
Uruguay: 1:00 p.m. – DIRECTV Sports and Claro Sports
Group D positions
1 - France - three points (One match played, four goals scored and one against)
2 - Tunisia - one point (One match played, zero goals for and zero goals against)
3 - Denmark - one point (One match played, zero goals scored and zero goals conceded)
4 - Ausralia - Zero points (One match played, one goal in favor, four against)
Refereeing team
Referee: Szymon Marciniak
Assistant 1: Pawel Sokolnicki
Assistant 2: Tomasz Listkiewicz
Fourth official: Ning Ma
Probable Lineup - Denmark National Team
Kasper Schmeichel; Joachim Andersen, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Rasmus Kristensen; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Mikkel Dammsgaard, Joachim Mæhle; Christian Eriksen, Andreas Skov Olsen, Kasper Dolberg.
Probable Lineup - France National Team
Hugo Lloris; Théo Hernández, Raphaël Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Benjamin Pavard; Aurélien Tchouaméni, Adrien Rabiot; Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembélé, Kylian Mbappé; Olivier Giroud.
Called up - Denmark National Team
Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel, Oliver Christensen, Frederik Ronnow.
Defenders: Simon Kjaer, Joachim Andersen, Joakim Maehle, Andreas Christensen, Rasmus Kristensen, Jens Stryger Larsen, Victor Nelson.
Midfielders: Daniel Wass, Alexander Bah, Thomas Delaney, Mathias Jensen, Christian Eriksen, Pierre Emile Hojbjerg, Christian Norgaard, Robert Skov.
Forwards: Andreas Skov Olsen, Jesper Lindstrom, Andreas Cornelius, Martin Braithwaite, Kasper Dolberg, Mikkel Damsgaard, Jonas Wind, Yussuf Poulsen.
Coach: Kasper Hjulmand.
Called up - France national team
Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola, Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda.
Defenders: William Saliba, Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konaté, Presnel Kimpembe, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upaecano, Lucas Hernández, Theo Hernández, Jules Koundé.
Midfielders: Adrien Rabiot, Eduardo Camavinga, Mattéo Guaendouzi, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Jordan Veretout, Youssouf Fofana.
Forwards: Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud, Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappé, Karim Benzema, Kingsley Coman, Christopher Nkunku.
Coach: Didier Deschamps.
Key Player in Denmark
One of the players to keep in mind in Denmark is Pierre Emil Hojbjerg, the 27-year-old central midfielder is a current player for Club Tottenham Hortspur in England and during the European Qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar 2022 he played seven games, in which he managed to give two assists and scoring a goal, he was also a starter in the first match that his team played in the current World Cup in Qatar, this in the match against Tunisia.
Key player in France
One of the most outstanding players in Portugal is Antoine Griezmann, the 31-year-old center forward is a current player for Club Atlético de Madrid in Spain and during the European Qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar 2022 he played eight games, in which he managed to give an assist and score six goals, also in the current edition of the World Cup in Qatar he started the first game in which his team faced Australia.
History France vs Denmark
In total, both teams have met 17 times, the record is dominated by France with eight wins, there have been two draws and Denmark have won seven meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is dominated by Denmark with 32 goals against 21 for France.
Actuality - Denmark
Denmark reached the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 after finishing first in group F of the European Qualifiers with 27 points, this was achieved after playing 10 matches, of which they achieved; win nine, draw zero and lose one, also finished with a goal difference of +27, this after scoring 30 goals and conceding three and in his debut in the World Cup in Qatar 2022 he got a tie, this one by a score of 0-0 against Tunisia.
last five matches
Denmark 0 - 1 Croatia (Nations League)
Denmark 2 - 0 Austria (Nations League)
Croatia 2 - 1 Denmark (Nations League)
Denmark 2 - 0 France (Nations League)
Denmark 0 - 0 Tunisia (World Cup Qatar 2022)
Actuality - France
France qualified for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 after finishing first in the standings of group D of the European Qualifiers with 18 points, this after playing eight games, of which they managed to win five, draw three and not lose none, he also scored 18 goals, but conceded three, for a goal difference of +15, he also comes from winning his first outing in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after beating Australia by a score of 4-1.
Austria 1 - 1 France (Nations League)
- last five games
The match will be played at the 974 Stadium
The match between France and Denmark will take place at the 974 Stadium in the city of Doha (Qatar), it was built in 2018 and has a capacity of approximately 40,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the France vs Denmark match, valid for date two of group D of the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar.
