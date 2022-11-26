Poland vs Saudi Arabia: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch World Cup Qatar 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Confirmed lineup of Arabia
Poland's confirmed lineup
1. W. SZCZĘSNY.
14. J. KIWIOR.
15. K. GLIK.
18. B. BERESZYŃSKI.
24. P. FRANKOWSKI.
10. G. KRYCHOWIAK.
6. K. BIELIK.
M. CASH.
20. P. ZIELIŃSKI.
9. R. LEWANDOWSKI.
7. A. MILIK.
How and where to watch Poland vs Saudi Arabia live and online the World Cup game
Bolivia: 8:00 AM in TIGO Sports.
Brazil: 9:00 AM in SPOR TV.
Chile: 8:00 AM in DirecTV Sports.
Colombia: 7:00 AM in DirecTV Sports.
Ecuador: 7:00 horas in DirecTV Sports.
USA (ET): 8:00 AM in Telemundo.
Spain: 12:00 PM in Gol Mundial.
Mexico: 7:00 AM in SKY.
Paraguay: 9:00 AM in TIGO Sports.
Peru: 7:00 AM in DirecTV Sports.
Uruguay: 9:00 AM in DirecTV Sports.
Venezuela: 8:00 AM in DirecTV Sports.
Latest Arabian lineup
21. MOHAMMED AL OWAIS.
13. YASSER AL SHAHRANI.
5. ALI AL BULAYHI.
17. HASSAN TAMBAKTI.
12. SAUD ABDULHAMID.
8. ABDULELAH AL MALKI.
10. SALEM AL DAWSARI.
23. MOHAMMED KANNO.
7. SALMAN AL FARAJ.
9. FIRAS AL BRIKAN.
11. SALEH AL SHEHRI.
Arabia's key player
He is an experienced and impressive center forward who, at 29 years of age, is still contributing to the Saudi Arabian national team.
It will be a good time for him to show that he can go further, scoring goals and leading the rest of his teammates in the attack to achieve a victory that can give them, from this second matchday, the qualification to the round of 16 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar.
Poland's key player
For this reason, he will have to sharpen his aim to be able to contribute to his team with goals that will help them get three points as he has done at club level.
The 34-year-old experienced striker has no less than 18 goals scored and four assists in 19 games played this season, so his performance on the field will be essential for Poland to win.
Saudi Arabia will seek to qualify
This is because they got their first victory against Argentina, in a match that was one of the most talked about so far in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, as the South American team arrived as favorites but the Arabs were at their best to come back from a score that they started losing since the 10th minute.
It was thanks to goals by Saleh and Salem that the team was able to take a fundamental victory with a score that ended 2-1 in favor of Saudi Arabia.
Poland wants its first victory
Poland was able to get only one point in a match against Mexico, in which they had a chance to win but Lewandowski missed a penalty shot that was well saved by Ochoa.
As a result, the match ended with a 0-0 score, so now they will be looking for their first victory in this World Cup against Saudi Arabia, otherwise they could be close to being eliminated.
The match will be played at the Education City
It is located on the outskirts of the capital, Doha, and has been nicknamed "Diamond in the Desert".
It boasts the peculiarity that 20% of its construction materials were identified as environmentally friendly, making it one of the most sustainable stadiums in the world.
It was built like other stadiums constructed for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and has been widely criticized for allegedly poor working conditions for immigrants.
This sports venue built, renovated or rebuilt for the World Cup. Its construction was completed in June 2020, making it the third to be completed for that event, while its official inauguration was on June 15 of the same year.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 World Cup match: Poland vs Saudi Arabia Live Updates!
An interesting match awaits us to open day 2 of Group "C", in which Arabia will be looking for their second win to continue leading the group, while Poland will be looking to improve to try to get their first win of the tournament.
The Arab team is on a total of three points thanks to its surprise win over Argentina in the previous match.
On the other side, the Poles were unable to defeat Mexico in a match that ended goalless, so they will want to make their debut in all these aspects to get their first three points at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
