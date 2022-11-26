Poland vs Saudi Arabia: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch World Cup Qatar 2022 Match

Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
7:08 AM13 minutes ago

Confirmed lineup of Arabia

The Arabs will also want to take all three points with these starters on the field:

21. MOHAMMED AL OWAIS.

6. MOHAMMED AL BURAYK.

5. ALI AL BULAYHI.

4. ABDULELAH AL AMRI.

12. SAUD ABDULHAMID.

8. ABDULELAH AL MALKI.

10. SALEM AL DAWSARI.

23. MOHAMMED KANNO.

16. SAMI AL NAJEI.

9. FIRAS AL BRIKAN.

11. SALEH AL SHEHRI.

7:05 AM15 minutes ago

Poland's confirmed lineup

The Polish team will take the field with the following starting 11:

1. W. SZCZĘSNY.

14. J. KIWIOR.

15. K. GLIK.

18. B. BERESZYŃSKI.

24. P. FRANKOWSKI.

10. G. KRYCHOWIAK.

6. K. BIELIK.

M. CASH.

20. P. ZIELIŃSKI.

9. R. LEWANDOWSKI.

7. A. MILIK.

7:00 AM20 minutes ago

LIVE Broadcast begins

In a few moments we will present the match LIVE, all the details, the latest news and much more... Stay tuned to VAVEL to know the line-ups of the match before anyone else!
6:00 AMan hour ago

Follow Poland vs Saudi Arabia at the Qatar 2022 World Cup on VAVEL

In a few moments we will present you with all the details: data, statistics and the latest news of the match, in addition to the best coverage that you will surely love, we will also leave you with the best moments and video scores so you can enjoy them over and over again.

It's the Qatar 2022 World Cup and you will enjoy the best coverage through VAVEL USA. 

Stay with us!

5:55 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch Poland vs Saudi Arabia live and online the World Cup game

These are the match schedules so you don't miss it from anywhere in the world: Argentina: 9:00 AM in DirecTV Sports y TyC Sports.
Bolivia: 8:00 AM in TIGO Sports.
Brazil: 9:00 AM in SPOR TV.
Chile: 8:00 AM in DirecTV Sports.
Colombia: 7:00 AM in DirecTV Sports.
Ecuador: 7:00 horas in DirecTV Sports.
USA (ET): 8:00 AM in Telemundo.
Spain: 12:00 PM in Gol Mundial. 
Mexico: 7:00 AM in SKY.
Paraguay: 9:00 AM in TIGO Sports.
Peru: 7:00 AM in DirecTV Sports.
Uruguay: 9:00 AM in DirecTV Sports.
Venezuela: 8:00 AM in DirecTV Sports.
5:50 AM2 hours ago

Latest Arabian lineup

The Arabs used these elements as starters for their last match, which they ended up beating Argentina giving a great show: 

21. MOHAMMED AL OWAIS.

13. YASSER AL SHAHRANI.

5. ALI AL BULAYHI.

17. HASSAN TAMBAKTI.

12. SAUD ABDULHAMID.

8. ABDULELAH AL MALKI.

10. SALEM AL DAWSARI.

23. MOHAMMED KANNO.

7. SALMAN AL FARAJ.

9. FIRAS AL BRIKAN.

11. SALEH AL SHEHRI.

5:45 AM2 hours ago

Last alignment of Poland

This is how the Polish team came out to face the Mexican national team in the previous match, where unfortunately they went scoreless despite a great effort: 

1. W. SZCZĘSNY.

18. B. BERESZYŃSKI.

14. J. KIWIOR.

15. K. GLIK.

M. CASH.

10. G. KRYCHOWIAK.

21. N. ZALEWSKI.

19. S. SZYMAŃSKI.

20. P. ZIELIŃSKI.

13. J. KAMIŃSKI.

9. R. LEWANDOWSKI.

5:40 AM2 hours ago

Arabia's key player

In an unexpected moment in the match against Argentina, Saleh Al-Shehri surprised everyone with a stunning goal that gave his team the equalizer and enough encouragement for them to go on to win the match. 

He is an experienced and impressive center forward who, at 29 years of age, is still contributing to the Saudi Arabian national team. 

It will be a good time for him to show that he can go further, scoring goals and leading the rest of his teammates in the attack to achieve a victory that can give them, from this second matchday, the qualification to the round of 16 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar. 

5:35 AM2 hours ago

Poland's key player

The Polish team depends heavily on its top scorer, we are referring to Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, who despite his great moment in the first day of the World Cup missed a penalty against the Mexican national team. 

For this reason, he will have to sharpen his aim to be able to contribute to his team with goals that will help them get three points as he has done at club level. 

The 34-year-old experienced striker has no less than 18 goals scored and four assists in 19 games played this season, so his performance on the field will be essential for Poland to win. 

5:30 AM2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia will seek to qualify

The Arabian team has at its feet the possibility of advancing to the round of 16 if it wins today's match against Poland. 

This is because they got their first victory against Argentina, in a match that was one of the most talked about so far in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, as the South American team arrived as favorites but the Arabs were at their best to come back from a score that they started losing since the 10th minute. 

It was thanks to goals by Saleh and Salem that the team was able to take a fundamental victory with a score that ended 2-1 in favor of Saudi Arabia. 

5:25 AM2 hours ago

Poland wants its first victory

The start of Group "C" was very interesting, as Argentina, which looked like the group's favorite, started losing and opened spaces for the other teams. 

Poland was able to get only one point in a match against Mexico, in which they had a chance to win but Lewandowski missed a penalty shot that was well saved by Ochoa. 

As a result, the match ended with a 0-0 score, so now they will be looking for their first victory in this World Cup against Saudi Arabia, otherwise they could be close to being eliminated. 

5:20 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Education City

The Poland vs Saudi Arabia match will be played at the Education City stadium, in Ar Rayyan, Qatar with a capacity of 40,000 people.

It is located on the outskirts of the capital, Doha, and has been nicknamed "Diamond in the Desert". 

It boasts the peculiarity that 20% of its construction materials were identified as environmentally friendly, making it one of the most sustainable stadiums in the world. 

It was built like other stadiums constructed for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and has been widely criticized for allegedly poor working conditions for immigrants.

This sports venue built, renovated or rebuilt for the World Cup. Its construction was completed in June 2020, making it the third to be completed for that event, while its official inauguration was on June 15 of the same year.

5:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 World Cup match: Poland vs Saudi Arabia Live Updates!

My name is Salvador Espino and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

An interesting match awaits us to open day 2 of Group "C", in which Arabia will be looking for their second win to continue leading the group, while Poland will be looking to improve to try to get their first win of the tournament. 

The Arab team is on a total of three points thanks to its surprise win over Argentina in the previous match. 

On the other side, the Poles were unable to defeat Mexico in a match that ended goalless, so they will want to make their debut in all these aspects to get their first three points at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. 

VAVEL Logo