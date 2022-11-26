Mexico vs Argentina Live: Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in World Cup Qatar 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Argentina vs Mexico in World Cup Qatar 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Argentina vs Mexico match in the second day of Group C at the World Cup.
What time is Argentina vs Mexico match for World Cup Qatar 2022?
This is the start time of the game Argentina vs Mexico of November 26th, in several countries:
México: 13:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 horas
Chile: 14:00 horas
Colombia: 13:00 horas
Perú: 13:00 horas
EE.UU.: 14:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 13:00 horas
Uruguay: 15:00 horas
Paraguay: 14:00 horas
España: 20:00 horas
Where and how to watch Argentina vs. Mexico live
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN, Canal 5, Las Estrellas, Azteca 7 and Sky Sports 534.
If you want to watch Argentina vs Mexico in streaming, you can watch it on Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Argentina vs Mexico in streaming, you can watch it on Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 32nd meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to increase their record and tip the scales a little to their side, as Argentina is widely dominant with 15 wins, leaving 12 draws and 4 Mexican victories, in addition to the fact that these two teams already have past World Cups, as they met in South Africa 2010, Germany 2006 and Uruguay 1930.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 meetings the balance is on the side of Argentina with 4 wins and none for the Mexicans leaving them with only one draw.
Argentina 4-0 Mexico, 10 Sep, 2019, International friendlies
Argentina 2-0 Mexico, 20 Nov, 2018, International Friendlies
Argentina 2-0 Mexico, 16 Nov, 2018, International Friendlies
Mexico 2-2 Argentina, 8 Sep, 2015, International Friendlies
Argentina 3-1 Mexico, 27 Jun, 2010, FIFA World Cup
How is Argentina coming?
The locals are coming from a good streak, but they come from losing 2-1 against Saudi Arabia in their World Cup debut in Qatar in the last match, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss, so they will not want to continue with the defeats and will be looking to hold on to the World Cup, looking to come out well.
Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia, 22 Nov, 2022, FIFA World Cup
United Arab Emirates 0-5 Argentina, 16 Nov, 2022, International Friendlies
Argentina 3-0 Jamaica, 27 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
Argentina 3-0 Honduras, 23 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
Argentina 5-0 Estonia, 5 Jun, 2022, International Friendlies
How is Mexico coming along?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, having their last victory against the Iraq national team, winning 4-0 in their last friendly and in their debut in Qatar they ended with a goalless draw against Poland, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team.
Mexico 0-0 Poland, 22 Nov, 2022, FIFA World Cup
Mexico 1-2 Sweden, 16 Nov, 2022, International Friendlies
Mexico 4-0 Iraq, 9 Nov, 2022, International Friendlies
Mexico 2-3 Colombia, 27 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
Mexico 1-0 Peru, 24 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
Watch out for this Argentina player
The albiceleste forward, Lionel Messi has had a good performance, playing 2 matches at the moment as starter and 0 as substitute, 1 friendly and 1 in the World Cup, having 1 assists, being the main forward of the team, having two goals in his boots, being the one who carries the team in the most important moments despite having high caliber competition, in the duel against Saudi Arabia he scored the first penalty, but from there he could not be present again in the duel.
Watch out for this player from Mexico
The Mexican striker, Hirving Lozano, 27 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played 1 game as a starter and 1 as a substitute with his national team, scoring 0 goals, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory for his team, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through and return to be a factor in a World Cup match as he did in Russia 2018 against Germany, because against Poland he failed to be present, looking to cut the drought of goals that currently has the selection in the last games of the World Cup.
They receive support
After the match against Poland, the attitude of the players of the Mexican National Team reflects happiness after meeting with their families, just days before the match against Argentina, which will determine the chances of playing in the round of 16.
Hirving "Chucky" Lozano was one of the players who posted on his social networks images with his family, where his children, wife and relatives were with him a couple of days after the match against Poland.
Favorable results
With the results of the first matchday, the Saudi team finished as group leader with three points, followed by Poland and El Tri with one point each, while La Albiceleste is at the bottom with no points.
With a win over Argentina and a loss by Poland, El Tri would finish with four points and close to sealing their ticket to the next phase, so a loss would eliminate Argentina.
A draw combined with a win by Saudi Arabia would see El Tri go into the final matchday in second place. In this way, Mexico would depend on itself.
A win against the Albiceleste with a Polish victory would mean that Mexico could qualify by getting a win against Arabia. Poland could also advance to the next round with a draw against Argentina.
Negative results
In case they lose against Argentina and Poland beats Arabia, Mexico would reach the last matchday as last place in their group. They would be obliged to beat the Arabian team and hope that they beat Argentina.
If the Arabs beat Poland and Argentina beats Mexico, the latter will be obliged to beat the Arabs by a considerable score and hope that the Poles draw in order to advance as second on goal difference.
In the event of a draw in both matches, everything would be decided on the last matchday, so Mexico would need a must win against Saudi Arabia to be able to aspire to second place in the group.
