Belgium vs Morocco: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in World Cup Qatar 2022
Tune in here Belgium vs Morocco Live Score in World Cup Qatar 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Belgium vs Morocco match for the World Cup Qatar 2022 on VAVEL US at Al Thumama Stadium, in Doha, Qatar.
What time is Belgium vs Morocco match for World Cup Qatar 2022?

This is the start time of the game Belgium vs Morocco of November 27th in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 AM on ESPN, TYC Sports and Star +

Bolivia: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Brazil: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Colombia: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Gol TV Caracol and Star +

Ecuador: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

United States (ET): 8:00 AM on Fox and Telemundo

Spain: 2:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM on Canal 5, Azteca 7, TUDN and SKY Sports

Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Peru: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Uruguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Last games Belgium vs Morocco

The only previous meeting between these two teams took place in the 1994 World Cup when the Belgian team won by the minimum difference against the African team.

Belgium 1-0 Morocco: 1994 World Cup USA

Key Player Morocco

The Moroccan national team will have to improve a lot to be able to make an upset, as they did not have many chances against Croatia and Yassine Bounou participated in several actions that were relevant to keep the clean sheet and it is expected that his participation under the three posts will be essential to try to rescue another good result.
Key player Belgium

The most talented player and the one who can make the difference with a single spark is the Manchester City player Kevin De Bruyne, however, in the debut his participation was not relevant and he even won the MVP of the game against Canada, so it was said that he had not done anything relevant on the field to win it.
Foto: Agencias
Last lineup Morocco

1 Yassine Bounou, 6 Romain Saïss, 5 Nayef Aguerd, 3 Noussair Mazraoui, 2 Achraf Hakimi, 4 Sofyan Amrabat, 15 Selim Amallah, 8 Azzedine Ounahi, 19 Youssef En-Nesyri, 17 Sofiane Boufal, 7 Hakim Ziyech.
Last lineup Belgium

1 Thibaut Courtois, 2 Toby Alderweireld, 5 Jan Vertonghen, 19 Leander Dendoncker, 6 Axel Witsel, 8 Youri Tielemans, 11 Yannick Carrasco, 21 Timothy Castagne, 23 Michy Batshuayi, 10 Eden Hazard, 7 Kevin De Bruyne.
Morocco's World Cup Matches

Morocco 0-0 Croatia, Date 1, Wednesday 23 November

Belgium vs Morocco, Date 2, Sunday, November 27

Canada vs Morocco, Date 3, Thursday, December 1

Belgium World Cup Matches

Belgium 1-0 Canada, Date 1, Wednesday, November 23

Belgium vs Morocco, Date 2, Sunday, November 27

Croatia vs Belgium, Date 3, Thursday, December 1, 2010

Too much respect for the opponent

At the end of the game after the draw against Croatia, Morocco coach Walid Regragui commented that they over-respected their opponents and that cost them a better result.

"We faced a great team that has a very strong midfield. We tried to work as a team but we may have respected them too much at times."

He also added that the team did have wear and tear for 90 minutes and that at the end it was noticeably appreciated on the pitch, but that they had the necessary tools defensively to hold on for a goalless draw: "We noticed the fatigue at the end. In any case, it is a good result".

Before that, the strategist assured that they had some clear opportunities that they failed to take advantage of and indicated that they will work on the mistakes they made during the first battle in order to avoid repeating them.

"We have our options intact, we are in the race for the round of 16. But the result against Croatia is a pity. We had chances and we didn't take them. We also made a lot of technical mistakes in the midfield. But we have four days left to work and recover in these sessions."

Roberto Martinez justified Belgium's victory

Belgium did not have a good start in the soccer against Canada because, despite winning by the minimum difference, they left much to be desired and if it had not been for the opponent's bad aim, the result would have been different. In spite of this, coach Roberto Martínez emphasized that a victory is not achieved by mere chance and that they were accurate in the one they had, in addition to highlighting the defensive work. In addition, he justified the starting lineup of Eden Hazard, who has been in the controversy because in some photos he has been seen "overweight".

"Winning a World Cup match when you play badly is not something you get by chance. We defended very well and we had a goalkeeper (Thibaut Courtois) who shone. We have to show a lot of respect for the Canada game. They did very well what they had to do. We didn't. We gave them the game they wanted. Canada was better at what they wanted to do, but we found a way to win,

What do Belgium and Morocco need to do to qualify?

After the victory obtained in the first matchday, Belgium, with a combination of results this matchday, could secure their passage to the next round where they will seek to improve on what they did in Russia 2018 when they reached the Semifinals and took third place after beating England. On the other hand, Morocco needs to win to stay alive for the last matchday, since a bad result combined with a victory in the other game would put the African team in the urgency of winning in the last matchday and waiting for a combination of the other match.
The Kick-off

The Belgium vs Morocco match will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium, in Doha, Qatar. The kick-off is scheduled at 08:00 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the World Cup Qatar 2022: Belgium vs Morocco!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
