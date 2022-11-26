Belgium vs Morocco: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in World Cup Qatar 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Belgium vs Morocco Live Score in World Cup Qatar 2022
What time is Belgium vs Morocco match for World Cup Qatar 2022?
Argentina: 10:00 AM on ESPN, TYC Sports and Star +
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Gol TV Caracol and Star +
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 8:00 AM on Fox and Telemundo
Spain: 2:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM on Canal 5, Azteca 7, TUDN and SKY Sports
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Last games Belgium vs Morocco
Belgium 1-0 Morocco: 1994 World Cup USA
Key Player Morocco
Key player Belgium
Last lineup Morocco
Last lineup Belgium
Morocco's World Cup Matches
Belgium vs Morocco, Date 2, Sunday, November 27
Canada vs Morocco, Date 3, Thursday, December 1
Belgium World Cup Matches
Croatia vs Belgium, Date 3, Thursday, December 1, 2010
Too much respect for the opponent
"We faced a great team that has a very strong midfield. We tried to work as a team but we may have respected them too much at times."
He also added that the team did have wear and tear for 90 minutes and that at the end it was noticeably appreciated on the pitch, but that they had the necessary tools defensively to hold on for a goalless draw: "We noticed the fatigue at the end. In any case, it is a good result".
Before that, the strategist assured that they had some clear opportunities that they failed to take advantage of and indicated that they will work on the mistakes they made during the first battle in order to avoid repeating them.
"We have our options intact, we are in the race for the round of 16. But the result against Croatia is a pity. We had chances and we didn't take them. We also made a lot of technical mistakes in the midfield. But we have four days left to work and recover in these sessions."
Roberto Martinez justified Belgium's victory
"Winning a World Cup match when you play badly is not something you get by chance. We defended very well and we had a goalkeeper (Thibaut Courtois) who shone. We have to show a lot of respect for the Canada game. They did very well what they had to do. We didn't. We gave them the game they wanted. Canada was better at what they wanted to do, but we found a way to win,