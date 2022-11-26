Croatia vs Canada: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in World Cup Qatar 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Croatia vs Canada Live Score in World Cup Qatar 2022
What time is Croatia vs Canada match for World Cup Qatar 2022?
Argentina: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 11:00 AM on Fox and Telemundo
Spain: 5:00 PM
Mexico: 10:00 AM on Canal 5, Azteca 7, TUDN, ViX Plus and SKY Sports
Paraguay: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Last games Croatia vs Canada
Key Player Canada
Key player Croatia
Last lineup Canada
Last lineup Croatia
Canada's World Cup Matches
Croatia vs Canada, Date 2, Sunday, November 27, 2010
Canada vs Morocco, Date 3, Thursday, December 1, December 1
Croatia World Cup Matches
Croatia vs Canada, Date 2, Sunday, November 27
Croatia vs Belgium, Date 3, Thursday, December 1, Croatia vs Belgium, Date 3, Thursday, December 1
What do Croatia and Canada need to do to qualify?
With their heads held high
"With a performance like this, I am proud of what they did, really proud. They showed that they can play here. I'm not going to criticize them because when you beat Belgium you can't complain too much. Sometimes it's your night and sometimes it's not."
At the end of the game, he indicated that their way of playing will be analyzed by their rivals but that they will not change it because it is the way they have approached the games since the CONCACAF qualifiers and, in addition, he emphasized that the squad, beyond being sad, is strengthened by the good face they gave in their presentation at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
"The teams will know what we do and how we go about our business, if we can be more ruthless in that attack we will get something out of these games. The group is wide open."
Finding greater creativity
"A tough game, we expected it, the opponent was good and compact, they prepared for us, they stood on the block, everyone was behind the ball. We knew that and "had a hand" a little bit, it seems to me that most of the players were afraid of mistakes, there was very little depth and vertical balls. We didn't know how to realize the situations we created, but we played with possession and control of the game. We lacked more determination and verticality.
Regarding whether the first match will help them to face Morocco, the coach argued that their focus is to score as many points as possible:
"I don't know how much more or less it can be, we know we have to win four or five points to get through the group."