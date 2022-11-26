Croatia vs Canada: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in World Cup Qatar 2022
Imagen: VAVEL

7:30 AM39 minutes ago

Tune in here Croatia vs Canada Live Score in World Cup Qatar 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Croatia vs Canada match for the World Cup Qatar 2022 on VAVEL US at Internacional Jalifa Stadium, in Doha, Qatar.
7:25 AM44 minutes ago

What time is Croatia vs Canada match for World Cup Qatar 2022?

This is the start time of the game Croatia vs Canada of November 27th in several countries:

Argentina: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Bolivia: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Brazil: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Chile: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Colombia: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Ecuador: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

United States (ET): 11:00 AM on Fox and Telemundo

Spain: 5:00 PM

Mexico: 10:00 AM on Canal 5, Azteca 7, TUDN, ViX Plus and SKY Sports

Paraguay: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Peru: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Uruguay: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

7:20 AMan hour ago

Last games Croatia vs Canada

It is worth noting that this is Canada's first participation since the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, so it will be the first official clash between these two nations, but it will also be the first duel in history because they have never met in friendly matches.
7:15 AMan hour ago

Key Player Canada

If there is a player who has a huge thirst for revenge for what happened in the first game, it is the Real Madrid player Alphonso Davies, who missed the penalty against Belgium that could have given them the victory, at least partially in the first half and missed it; reason why he has a personal revenge with the mission to do things much better.
7:10 AMan hour ago

Key player Croatia

The man of talent for both recovery and generation and for the definition of plays with his good mid-distance shot is the Real Madrid player Luka Modric, who must have a greater participation with the ball and, as he himself said, they must improve collectively to be able to think about the victory, remembering that they are the current runners-up of the world.
Image: Marca
7:05 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Canada

18 Milan Borjan, 5 Steven Vitória, 4 Kamal Miller, 2 Alistair Johnston, 7 Stephen Eustáquio, 13 Atiba Hutchinson, 19 Alphonso Davies, 22 Richie Laryea, 20 Jonathan David, 10 Junior Hoilett, 11 Tajon Buchanan.
7:00 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Croatia

1 Dominik Livakovic, 20 Josko Gvardiol, 6 Dejan Lovren, 19 Borna Sosa, 22 Josip Juranovic, 11 Marcelo Brozovic, 8 Mateo Kovacic, 10 Luka Modric, 9 Andrej Kramaric, 4 Ivan Perisic, 13 Nikola Vlasic.
6:55 AMan hour ago

Canada's World Cup Matches

Belgium 1-0 Canada, Date 1, Wednesday 23 November

Croatia vs Canada, Date 2, Sunday, November 27, 2010

Canada vs Morocco, Date 3, Thursday, December 1, December 1

6:50 AMan hour ago

Croatia World Cup Matches

Morocco 0-0 Croatia, Date 1, Wednesday, November 23

Croatia vs Canada, Date 2, Sunday, November 27

Croatia vs Belgium, Date 3, Thursday, December 1, Croatia vs Belgium, Date 3, Thursday, December 1

6:45 AMan hour ago

What do Croatia and Canada need to do to qualify?

After the results obtained on the first matchday, neither country is assured of a place in the next round and with a loss they could be eliminated. In the case of Croatia there is a bigger margin considering that they already have a point, but they will close against the strongest rival in Belgium; while Canada shined in their debut but lost, but now they need to win to stay alive for the last matchday.
6:40 AMan hour ago

With their heads held high

Canada's technical director, John Herdman, who became the first coach in the world to direct a World Cup in both the women's and men's categories, said he was very happy with his pupils for the way they played against Belgium, even though they did not win the game and lost by the minimum difference, but he highlighted the work they did throughout the 90 minutes, especially in the first half when they dominated their opponents.

"With a performance like this, I am proud of what they did, really proud. They showed that they can play here. I'm not going to criticize them because when you beat Belgium you can't complain too much. Sometimes it's your night and sometimes it's not."

At the end of the game, he indicated that their way of playing will be analyzed by their rivals but that they will not change it because it is the way they have approached the games since the CONCACAF qualifiers and, in addition, he emphasized that the squad, beyond being sad, is strengthened by the good face they gave in their presentation at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

"The teams will know what we do and how we go about our business, if we can be more ruthless in that attack we will get something out of these games. The group is wide open."

6:35 AM2 hours ago

Finding greater creativity

Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic stressed that while his team was dominant for much of the game, they lacked more creativity in the end zone to have been able to pull out a much better result than a 0-0 draw, which was the third scoreless draw so far at the World Cup.

"A tough game, we expected it, the opponent was good and compact, they prepared for us, they stood on the block, everyone was behind the ball. We knew that and "had a hand" a little bit, it seems to me that most of the players were afraid of mistakes, there was very little depth and vertical balls. We didn't know how to realize the situations we created, but we played with possession and control of the game. We lacked more determination and verticality.

Regarding whether the first match will help them to face Morocco, the coach argued that their focus is to score as many points as possible:

"I don't know how much more or less it can be, we know we have to win four or five points to get through the group."

6:30 AM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Croatia vs Canada match will be played at the Internacional Jalifa Stadium, in Doha, Qatar. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:00 am ET.
6:25 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the World Cup Qatar 2022: Croatia vs Canada!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
