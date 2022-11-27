Spain vs Germany Live: Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch World Cup 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Spain vs Germany in World Cup Qatar 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Spain vs Germany match in the second day of Group E at the World Cup.
What time is Spain vs Germany match for World Cup Qatar 2022?
This is the start time of the game Spain vs Germany of November 27th, in several countries:
México: 13:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 horas
Chile: 14:00 horas
Colombia: 13:00 horas
Perú: 13:00 horas
EE.UU.: 14:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 13:00 horas
Uruguay: 15:00 horas
Paraguay: 14:00 horas
España: 20:00 horas
Where and how to watch Spain vs Germany live
The match will be broadcast on TUDN, TV Azteca and Sky Sports 534.
If you want to watch Spain vs Germany in streaming, you can watch it on Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 26th meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and tip the balance a little to their side, as Germany is dominant with 9 wins, leaving 8 draws and 8 Spanish victories, in addition to these two teams already have past World Cups, as they met in South Africa 2010, USA 1994, Spain 1982 and England 1966.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 meetings the balance is on the side of the Spanish with 2 wins and 1 win for the Teutons leaving them with 2 draws.
Spain 6-0 Germany, 17 Nov, 2020, UEFA Nations League
Germany 1-1 Spain, 3 Sep, 2020, UEFA Nations League
Germany 1-1 Spain, 23 Mar, 2018, International Friendlies
Spain 0-1 Germany, 18 Nov, 2014, International Friendlies
Germany 0-1 Spain, 7 Jul, 2010, FIFA World Cup
How is Spain coming?
The locals are coming from a good streak, coming from a scandalous 7-0 win over Costa Rica in their World Cup debut in Qatar in the last meeting, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss, so they will not want to continue with the defeats and will seek to hold on to the World Cup, looking to get out of it well.
Spain 7-0 Costa Rica, 23 Nov, 2022, FIFA World Cup
Jordan 1-3 Spain, 17 Nov, 2022, International Friendlies
Portugal 0-1 Spain, 27 Sep, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Spain 1-2 Switzerland, 24 Sep, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Spain 2-0 Czech Republic, 12 Jun, 2022, UEFA Nations League
How is Germany coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, having their last victory against the Oman national team, winning 1-0 in their last friendly and in their debut in Qatar they ended up losing 1-2 against Japan, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team.
Germany 1-2 Japan, 23 Nov, 2022, FIFA World Cup
Oman 0-1 Germany, 16 Nov, 2022, International friendlies
England 3-3 Germany, 26 Sep, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Germany 0-1 Hungary, 23 Sep, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Germany 5-2 Italy, 14 Jun, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Watch out for this player of Spain
The Spanish forward, Ferran Torres has had a good performance, playing 1 game at the moment as a starter and 0 as, 1 in the World Cup, having 1 assists, being the main forward of the team, having two goals in his boots, being the one who carries the team in the most important moments despite having competition of great caliber, in the duel against Costa Rica managed to score a penalty goal at 31 and at 56 he scored his brace, but from there he could not be present again in the duel.
Watch out for this player from Germany
The 32 year old Teutonic forward, Ilkay Gündogan has had a good performance, the attacker has played 2 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute with his national team, scoring 1 goal, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory for his team, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through with Manchester City, where he has played 10 games and scored 2 goals, because against Japan he managed to be present with a goal, despite his goal they failed to assert the favoritism and ended up falling with a surprising 2-1.
Costa Rica was overthrown
The first half was totally Spanish, and at the opening whistle they went all out in search of a goal. After much insistence, the 1-0 came thanks to Dani Olmo, who found a ball on the wing and shot first time.
In the 21st minute, Jordi Alba sent in a cross to the penalty spot for Marco Asensio to shoot from half height. But the nightmare was not over yet, at 28 Óscar Duarte brought down Jordi Alba in the area. On 31 minutes, Ferran Torres kicked the ball from the penalty spot to make it 3-0.
In the second half Ferran Torres appeared again, now at 54 with an assist from Ferran Torres, beating Navas to make it 4-0. Now it was Gavi's turn to score in the 74th minute and he made it 5-0. At 90 Carlos Soler won by speed and made it 6-0. At 90+2, already in stoppage time, Álvaro Morata received a filtered pass and crossed it to the near post, making it 7-0.
Japanese surprise
The German team showed up with all its arsenal on the field while Japan presented a relatively young team, showing the generational change within the Japanese squad.
Germany had a chance after Gonda fouled Raum in the box, resulting in a penalty kick, which was taken by the experienced midfielder Gündogan on the wrong side of the goalkeeper in the 33rd minute.
But in the second half, Ritsu Dōan equalized in the 75th minute and Takuma Asano gave Japan the victory in the 83rd minute.
