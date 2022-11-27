Roma vs Yokohama Marinos: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Roma vs Yokohama Marinos, as well as the latest news from the National Stadium of Japan. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute action live online at VAVEL.
What time is the Roma vs Yokohama Marinos match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 06:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 04:30 hrs.
Brazil: 05:30 hrs.
Chile: 04:30 hrs.
Colombia: 04:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 04:30 hrs.
Spain: 11:30 hrs.
Mexico: 4:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 05:30 hrs.
Peru: 04:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 06:30 hrs.
France: 11:30 hrs.
Sweden: 11:30 hrs.
Player to watch in Yokohama
Anderson Lopes was the team's top scorer in the Japanese League with 11 goals and six assists, also being the sixth top scorer in the competition. In addition, the Brazilian striker scored three goals in the AFC
Player to watch at Roma
Tammy Abraham stands out in the Italian team after the absence of Dybala who is at the 2022 World Cup. The English striker has five goals and two assists this season. The last time the 25-year-old striker scored was last November 9.
How does Yokohama arrive?
Yokohama has now gone two consecutive matches without defeat. The team has won the J.League with 68 points from 34 matches and a lead of only two points over the second-placed team. With this title, they have qualified for the AFC Champions League.
How does Rome arrive?
Roma have now gone four consecutive matches without a win. The last time they won was on November 3 in a UEFA Europa League match against Ludogorets. Their last game was in a friendly match on their tour of Japan and they were held to a draw by Nagoya. In the standings they are in seventh place with 27 points, just three points behind the UEFA Champions League places.
Background
This will be the first time that Roma and Yokohama have met. While Roma have never played an official match against a Japanese team, they did meet Nagoya several days ago in a scoreless draw in another friendly. Yokohama, on the other hand, has never played an Italian team;
Venue: The match will be played at the National Stadium of Japan, located in the city of Tokyo. It was inaugurated in 2019 and has a capacity for 80016 spectators.
Preview of the match
Roma and Yokohama to meet in friendly match to take advantage of Qatar 2022 World Cup break
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Roma vs Yokohama in Friendly match.
