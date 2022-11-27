South Korea vs Ghana: Live Stream, Score Updates and How To Watch World Cup 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here South Korea vs Ghana Live Score!
How to watch South Korea vs Ghana Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, Peacock and FOX Sports App.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is South Korea vs Ghana match for Qatar 2022 World Cup?
Argentina: 10:00 AM on TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play, DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on Tigo Sports
Brazil: 10:00 AM on SporTV, Globo, GloboEsporte.com, NOW NET e Claro, Canais Globo
Chile: 10:00 AM on DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Caracol TV, RCN Television, DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on CNT Play, DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
USA (ET): 8:00 AM on Sling, Telemundo, Peacock, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Sports App, UFORIA App
Spain: 2:00 PM on Gol Mundial
Mexico: 7:00 AM on TUDN, Sky HD, Canal 5 Televisa, VIX+, Azteca 7, Blue To Go VE, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, TUDN En Vivo
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on Tigo Sports
Peru: 8:00 AM on Latina Televisión, DirecTV Sports, DirecTV Sports App
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on TCC, TeleDoce Uruguay, DIRECTV Sports App, Montecable HD 1, Antel TV, Canal 10 Uruguay, MCGo Live, Canal 4, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, NS Eventos 1
Statements - Otto Addo (Ghana coach)
"In my opinion, there is no pressure. It is a privilege to sit here and be the coach of Ghana. That is not pressure. Pressure is thinking about what to eat the next day. It's a different kind of pressure. We showed that we can compete as equals and we have players who are not as experienced. Let's hope we have a good game.
"When we do something and it works, we are geniuses. That's the same context with the press. Some of the media are not aware of this work. We need to make them understand what it is to play soccer. The media's job is to ask the questions. If we lose, obviously, we get a lot of criticism. And if we win, we are the best. Sometimes we can play well and lose and sometimes we play badly and win. In the media, they sell more especially negative news."
"There are many things to improve. For us, the most important thing is not who is going to be our star. The most important thing is to get to the next phase. That is not our priority. Our priority is to get through the group stage, What happened in our game against Portugal is in the past, our focus is on South Korea."
Statements - Paulo Bento (South Korea coach)
"Of course there are players with a lot of quality and Andre Ayew is one of them. We have to stop those kind of players well, but we also have to respond as a team."
"During the period of adaptation to his injury he plays and runs with a mask. That requires adaptation, which is necessary to show full ability. On the other hand, Ghana has a strong defense and attack. They have many Premier League players. Just like against Uruguay, we need to build on our strengths."
"The most important thing is to play like Korea. We have personality, we have to show our capabilities like in the game against Uruguay, and we have to show what a great team we are. All the players have a common goal. Winning is the top priority. It is important to get the best results.