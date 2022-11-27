South Korea vs Ghana: Live Stream, Score Updates and How To Watch World Cup 2022 Match
Image: VAVEL

Tune in here South Korea vs Ghana Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the South Korea vs Ghana live match, as well as the latest information from the Education City Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch South Korea vs Ghana Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game South Korea vs Ghana live on TV, your options is: Sling, Telemundo and Fox Sports 1.

If you want to watch directly stream it: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, Peacock and FOX Sports App.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is South Korea vs Ghana match for Qatar 2022 World Cup?

This is the start time of the game South Korea vs Ghana of November 28th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 AM on TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play, DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on Tigo Sports
Brazil: 10:00 AM on SporTV, Globo, GloboEsporte.com, NOW NET e Claro, Canais Globo
Chile: 10:00 AM on DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Caracol TV, RCN Television, DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on CNT Play, DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
USA (ET): 8:00 AM on Sling, Telemundo, Peacock, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Sports App, UFORIA App
Spain: 2:00 PM on Gol Mundial
Mexico: 7:00 AM on TUDN, Sky HD, Canal 5 Televisa, VIX+, Azteca 7, Blue To Go VE, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, TUDN En Vivo
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on Tigo Sports
Peru: 8:00 AM on Latina Televisión, DirecTV Sports, DirecTV Sports App
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on TCC, TeleDoce Uruguay, DIRECTV Sports App, Montecable HD 1, Antel TV, Canal 10 Uruguay, MCGo Live, Canal 4, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, NS Eventos 1

Statements - Otto Addo (Ghana coach)

"It's not about younger or less young players. It's about more good or less good players. Everyone wants to play, play a good game and show their responsibilities. I know there is a lot of criticism because we make mistakes. We have to concentrate on fixing the negative aspects and that the players play a good game."

"In my opinion, there is no pressure. It is a privilege to sit here and be the coach of Ghana. That is not pressure. Pressure is thinking about what to eat the next day. It's a different kind of pressure. We showed that we can compete as equals and we have players who are not as experienced. Let's hope we have a good game.

"When we do something and it works, we are geniuses. That's the same context with the press. Some of the media are not aware of this work. We need to make them understand what it is to play soccer. The media's job is to ask the questions. If we lose, obviously, we get a lot of criticism. And if we win, we are the best. Sometimes we can play well and lose and sometimes we play badly and win. In the media, they sell more especially negative news."

"There are many things to improve. For us, the most important thing is not who is going to be our star. The most important thing is to get to the next phase. That is not our priority. Our priority is to get through the group stage, What happened in our game against Portugal is in the past, our focus is on South Korea."

Statements - Paulo Bento (South Korea coach)

"I don't feel any pressure. No pressure at all. In the first game we had our chances. In the second game, we will also go in with the goal of winning. I hope the players don't feel pressure, but the way they handle it is different."

"Of course there are players with a lot of quality and Andre Ayew is one of them. We have to stop those kind of players well, but we also have to respond as a team."

"During the period of adaptation to his injury he plays and runs with a mask. That requires adaptation, which is necessary to show full ability. On the other hand, Ghana has a strong defense and attack. They have many Premier League players. Just like against Uruguay, we need to build on our strengths."

"The most important thing is to play like Korea. We have personality, we have to show our capabilities like in the game against Uruguay, and we have to show what a great team we are. All the players have a common goal. Winning is the top priority. It is important to get the best results.

Key player - Ghana

In Ghana, the presence of André Ayew stands out. The 32-year-old striker, who currently plays for Al Sadd in the Qatari league, is playing his fourth World Cup and is one of the most representative players of the national team. Adding up all the categories in which he has played with the Ghanaian jersey, he has 26 goals in 86 games.
Key player - South Korea

In South Korea's, the presence of Heung-Min Son stands out. The 30-year-old striker, who currently plays for Tottenham in the Premier League, is playing his third World Cup as the main figure of his national team. Adding up all the categories in which he has played with the Korean jersey, he has 41 goals in 122 games.
Squad List - Ghana

Squad List - South Korea

South Korea vs Ghana history

These two teams have met six times, all of which were friendly matches. The statistics are even, with three wins per side. The most recent match was in 2014, when the Africans won 4-0 with three goals from Jordan Ayew and another goal from Asamoah Gyan.
Ghana

Ghana comes from losing in their debut against Portugal, although they left good sensations, being a highly competitive team that also came close to getting a draw. However, they now come in with the predicament of having to get a win if they are to remain in contention for qualification to the next round.
South Korea

South Korea comes to this match after a goalless draw against Uruguay in the first matchday, a result that forces them to win if they do not want to reach the final match with difficulties. It will be a great opportunity to show the soccer they have been developing in recent years and be able to improve the result obtained in Russia 2018, when they were left out in the group stage.
The match will be played at the Education City Stadium

The South Korea vs Ghana match will be played at the Education City Stadium, located in the city of Al-Rayyan, in Qatar. This venue, inaugurated in 2020, has a capacity for 44,677 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup match: South Korea vs Ghana Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
