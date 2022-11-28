Portugal vs Uruguay Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch World Cup 2022 Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Portugal vs Uruguay live World Cup Qatar 2022!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Portugal vs Uruguay live for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, as well as the most recent information coming from the Lusail Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Argentina: 16 hours on DIRECTV and TyC Argentina
Australia: 6 hours on SBS
Bolivia: 15 hours in Red Uno, Tigo Sports
Brazil: 16 hours on SporTV, Canais Globo and Claro
Chile: 16 hours on DIRECTV
Colombia: 14 hours on DIRECTV
Ecuador: 14 hours on DIRECTV and CNT Play
Spain: 20 hours in World Goal
United States (New York): 14 hours on Telemundo, Fox Sports and Peacock
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours on Telemundo, Fox Sports and Peacock
India: 1 hour on Sports18, JioTV and Voot Select
Japan: 4 hours on AbemaTV
Mexico: 13 hours on Sky, TUDN, Vix, Blue To Go and Azteca Deportes.
Nigeria: 20 hours in SuperSport and NTA Sports.
Paraguay: 16 hours on Tigo Sports
Peru: 14 hours on DIRECTV and Latina Television
United Kingdom: 7 pm on STV Player, ITVX, BBC and TalkSport.
South Africa: 21 hours in SuperSport, DStv and Máximo 360
Uruguay: 16 hours on TCC, DIRECTV, TeleDoce and Channel 10 Uruguay
Venezuela: 15 hours on DIRECTV and Televen
Federico Valverde, a must see player!
The Real Madrid winger is one of his country's benchmarks and the leader in the offensive creation of his team. Valverde seeks to continue his development in Spanish football and be the fundamental piece for Real Madrid on offense, in addition to beginning to show his high level with the "Garra Charrúa". This is one of the great figures of the Spanish team and his offensive contribution is vital for Uruguay's aspirations in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. During this season, the winger has participated in 20 games with his club where he scored 8 goals and 5 assists. Valverde together with Darwin Nuñez are the highest references of the generational change of the Uruguayan team and is positioned as one of the highest promises of his team. In the first game of the World Cup, Fede Valverde managed to take a mid-distance shot that crashed into the South Korean crossbar, however, they did not achieve victory. The "Pajarito" arrives at a great moment and will seek to add his great level to that of Luis Suarez and Darwin Nuñez to put Uruguay in the round of 16.
How does Uruguay get here?
The Uruguayan team appears in this second duel of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, after dividing units with South Korea on the first date, after a goalless draw. The "Charrúas" managed to qualify as third place in CONMEBOL and were placed in Group H along with Portugal, South Korea and Ghana. Uruguay comes from having a good preparation and has a combined squad between young people and veterans. Some names to follow from this team are Federico Valverde, Darwin Nuñez, Sergio Rochet and Facundo Pellistri as part of the new generation, as well as Luis Suarez, Diego Godín, Fernando Muslera and Edison Cavani as the experienced ones. Uruguay comes out with the pressure of getting points or victory from Portugal so as not to harm their chances of qualifying for the next round. A victory against Portugal would put the Uruguayans with 4 points and with everything to define against Ghana. The "Charrúas" are the favorites to advance from Group H along with Portugal, but after the tie with South Korea this could get a bit complicated. Although Uruguay dominated possession in the first game, they failed to generate important danger plays. Those led by Diego Alonso appear with the mission of taking points from Portugal and hurting them from the start to try to win.
Cristiano Ronaldo, a must see player!
The Portugal striker is the highest benchmark for the Portuguese team and arrives after setting a new record by becoming the only player to score in 5 different World Cups. Cristiano Ronaldo arrives with a complicated combination of news, since the Portuguese was left out of Manchester United due to statements against the coach, but also, he arrives after breaking a historical record for FIFA. During the current season he has played 16 games coming off the bench, where he has scored 3 goals and 2 assists. Portugal's top scorer will seek to continue increasing the goal streak and get his team into the Round of 16, the victory against Uruguay could secure their ticket and they can already start thinking about the next round. Cristiano Ronaldo's connection with Bernardo Silva and Joao Feliz will be essential for Portugal to go far in the World Cup.
How does Portugal get here?
The Portugal team continues its path within the Qatar 2022 World Cup, after defeating Ghana on the first date. Portugal managed to qualify through the FIFA playoffs by knocking out North Macedonia. The Portuguese team has not shown its best version since the UEFA Nations League due to the accumulation of minutes of its players. In addition, his top figure has not been able to have regularity and has had big problems with Manchester United. However, Cristiano Ronaldo set a new record in the World Cups and will seek to contribute as much as possible so that Portugal can continue its journey in Qatar. This generation of footballers presents very important names for the World Cup such as Joao Felix, Danilo Pereira, Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo, Rubén Dias and Rafel Leao. Portugal started the World Cup in a good way with a victory over Ghana by a score of 3-2 and with their 3 best forwards scoring. At the moment, they are in first place in Group H with 3 points, followed by Uruguay and South Korea with 1 point. The victory against Uruguay would ensure a place in the Round of 16, where the team seeks to avoid Brazil at all costs. Those led by Fernando Santos will seek to win all 3 matches in the World Cup to ensure first place in Group H and advance to the Round of 16 where they could face Switzerland or Cameroon. Portugal is one of the teams to watch and one of the favorites to reach the quarterfinals or even reach the semifinals.
Where's the game?
The Lusail Stadium located in the city of Lusail, Qatar will host this duel between these two teams that seek to continue adding points within Group H of the 2022 World Cup. This stadium has a capacity for 80,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2022 .
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Portugal vs. Uruguay match, corresponding to the duel of the second date of the group stage of the 2022 World Cup. The match will take place at the Lusail Stadium, at 1:00 p.m. sharp.