Highlights and goals: South Korea 2-3 Ghana in World Cup Qatar 2022
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
11:07 AM3 hours ago

📺 South Korea vs Ghana highlights

11:05 AM3 hours ago

Thanks

Our coverage of the South Korea vs Ghana Matchday 2 of Group H of the Qatar 2022 World Cup comes to an end.

Thanks for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sport.

10:04 AM4 hours ago

90+11' End of the match

THE MATCH IS OVER! GHANA WINS! Ghana beat South Korea 3-2 at the Education City Stadium. Cho Gue-sung's goals were not enough, as Mohamed Salisu and Mohammed Kudus twice gave the three points to Otto Ado's team, which, with the Portugal vs. Switzerland match still to be played, is the leader of group H of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
9:56 AM4 hours ago

90+4' South Korea came closer

Cho's shot inside the box, but Zigi made a good save to prevent the equalizer.
9:53 AM4 hours ago

90+2' South Korea substitution

Kwon Kyung-won replaces Kim Min-jae.
9:51 AM4 hours ago

90' Additional time

Ten more minutes will be played in the match.
9:51 AM4 hours ago

88' Ghana substiution

Enter Baba Rahman in place of Gideon Mensah.
9:45 AM4 hours ago

84' South Korea came closer

Jin-Su Kim's shot went over the goal.
9:44 AM4 hours ago

83' South Korea substitution

Alexander Djiku replaces Mohammed Kudus.
9:43 AM4 hours ago

79' South Korea substitution

Enter Hwang Ui-jo in place of Jung Woo-young.
9:41 AM4 hours ago

79' Three changes for Ghana

Denis Odoi, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Daniel-Kofi Kyereh replace André Ayew, Jordan Ayew and Tariq Lamptey.
9:40 AM5 hours ago

77' Yellow card

Kim Young-Gwon was cautioned for South Korea.
9:37 AM5 hours ago

75' South Korea came closer

Lee Kang-in's free kick was well struck, but Lawrence Ati-Zigi's response was even better.
9:36 AM5 hours ago

73' Yellow card

Tariq Lamptey was cautioned for Ghana.
9:32 AM5 hours ago

68' GOOOOOOAL for Ghana!

MOHAMMED KUDUS AGAIN! The midfielder appeared again to score Ghana's third goal after a cross from the left by Gideon Mensah that Iñaki Williams failed to finish in front of goal and then he scored low, to Kim Seung-Gyu's right post.

9:29 AM5 hours ago

65' The game calmed down

South Korea's equalizer lowered the revolutions in the match a bit.
9:24 AM5 hours ago

61' GOOOOOOOOOOOOAL FOR SOUTH KOREA!!!!!!

CHO GUE-SUNG! THE SCORER TIES IT UP! Once again the striker was on target for the Koreans, this time from Jin-Su Kim's cross.
9:21 AM5 hours ago

58' GOOOOOOAL for South Korea

CHO GUE-SUNG! The striker popped up for South Korea's goal! A low header from Lee Kang-in's cross.

9:19 AM5 hours ago

57' South Korea substitution

Lee Kang-in replaces Kwon Chang-hoon.
9:17 AM5 hours ago

53' SOUTH KOREA HAD IT!

Great save by Lawrence Ati-Zigi! Cho Gue-Sung headed in Jin-Su Kim's cross, but the Ghanaian goalkeeper made a spectacular save to deny the Koreans.
9:12 AM5 hours ago

50' Ghana came closer

Tariq Lamptey's shot went over the goal.
9:06 AM5 hours ago

Second half begins

The match restarts at Education City Stadium. There has been one change for South Korea as Na Sang-ho replaces Jeong Woo-yeong.
8:52 AM5 hours ago

45' Additioal time

The first 45 minutes of the match are over. Ghana partially defeats South Korea 2-0 with goals by Salisu and Kudus.
8:48 AM5 hours ago

45' Additional time

Five more minutes will be played in the first half.
8:48 AM5 hours ago

45' South Korea came closer

Jung Woo-young's shot went just over the crossbar.
8:44 AM5 hours ago

43' Last minutes of the first half

The end of the first half is approaching. South Korea have been encouraged to go on the attack again, but continue to fail to hit the target.
8:40 AM6 hours ago

38' South Korea came closer

Son Heung-Min laid the ball off for Chang-hoon Kwon, who shot from outside the box, but the ball went just wide. In the end, the play was disallowed for offside.
8:35 AM6 hours ago

34' GOOOOOOOAL for Ghana

MOHAMMED KUDUS! The midfielder scores the second goal of the match with a light back header after Jordan Ayew's cross from the left.

8:31 AM6 hours ago

30' Half an hour into the match

Ghana continue to win for now, gaining confidence to hold the ball and South Korea drop further back.
8:29 AM6 hours ago

27' Yellow card

Jung Woo-young was cautioned for South Korea.
8:28 AM6 hours ago

26' The goal is validated

After the referees held up the match, the referee gives the signal that the goal is valid. 1-0, GHANA WINS!
8:26 AM6 hours ago

24' GOOOOAL for Ghana

MOHAMED SALISU! The central defender took advantage of the ball that was left to him after a bad rebound from the Korean defense and struck the ball into the six-yard box with his left foot to score the first goal of the match.

There is a VAR review.

8:22 AM6 hours ago

20' Yellow card

Daniel Amartey was cautioned in Ghana after a blow to the face of an opponent.
8:17 AM6 hours ago

15' First quarter of the match

South Korea continue to dominate the proceedings, but they have not been able to translate that into scoring chances so far.
8:12 AM6 hours ago

10' Still goalless

The stalemate continues at Education City Stadium. South Korea controls more of the ball. Possession stands at 59% to 41%.
8:01 AM6 hours ago

Match starts

The match between South Korea and Ghana gets underway.
7:52 AM6 hours ago

Teams on the field

The players of South Korea and Ghana take the field at Education City Stadium.
7:50 AM6 hours ago

Match officials

Referee: Anthony Taylor - England

Assistant No.1: Gary Beswick - England

Assistant No.2: Adam Nunn - England

Fourth Official: Kevin Ortega - Peru

Fifth Official: Michael Orue - Peru

VAR: Tomasz Kwiatkowski - Poland

Assistant VAR: Alejandro Hernandez - Spain

Offside VAR: Kyle Atkins - United States

Support VAR: Ricardo de Burgos - Spain

Stand by BAVAR: Corey Parker - United States

7:47 AM6 hours ago

Substitutes - Ghana

12. Danlad Ibrahim (GK), 16. Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (GK), 03. Denis Odoi, 06. Elisha Owusu, 07. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, 08. Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, 11. Osman Bukari, 13. Daniel Afriyie, 15. Joseph Aidoo, 17. Baba Rahman, 22. Kamaldeen Sulemana, 23. Alexander Djiku, 24. Kamal Sowah, 25. Antoine Semenyo, 26. Seidu Alidu.

7:47 AM6 hours ago

Starting XI - Ghana

1-4-3-3
| 01. Lawrence Ati-Zigi |
| 02. Tariq Lamptey | 18. Daniel Amartey | 04. Mohamed Salisu| 14. Gideon Mensah |
| 05. Thomas Partey | 21. Salis Abdul Samed | 20. Mohammed Kudus |
| 10. André Ayew | 19. Iñaki Williams | 09. Jordan Ayew |

Coach: Otto Addo

7:46 AM6 hours ago

Substitutes - South Korea

12. Song Bum-keun (GK),  21. Jo Hyeon-won (GK),  02. Yoo Jonggyu,  08. Paik Seungho,  10. Lee Jae-sung,  11. Hwang Hee-chan,  13. Son Jun-ho,  14. Hong Chul,  16. Hwang Ui-jo,  17. Na Sang-ho,  18. Lee Kang-in,  20. Kwon Kyung-won,  23. Kim Tae-Hwan,  24. Cho Yu-min,  26. Song Min-kyu.

7:46 AM6 hours ago

Starting XI - South Korea

1-4-2-3-1
| 01. Kim Seung-Gyu |
| 15. Kim Moon-hwan | 04. Kim Min-jae | 19. Kim Young-Gwon | 03. Jin-Su Kim |
| 06. Hwang In-beom | 05. Jung Woo-young |
| 22. Chang-hoon Kwon | 25. Jeong Woo-Yeong | 07. Son Heung-Min |
| 09. Cho Gue-Sung |

Coach: Paulo Bento

7:30 AM7 hours ago

Key facts

Ghana, which is participating in its fourth World Cup, reached the round of 16 in 2006 and the quarterfinals in 2010, becoming only the third African team to make it that far in the tournament. However, they lost in the group stage in 2014 and then failed to qualify for Russia 2018.

Korea Republic is the first and only Asian representative to have qualified for the World Cup 10 times in a row, 11 in total. However, their presence in the knockout round has been unusual since they reached the semifinals as hosts in 2002. In South Africa 2010 they reached the round of 16 for the first time away from home, but in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018 they failed to advance beyond the group stage.

From: FIFA.com

7:25 AM7 hours ago

Dressing rooms ready

7:20 AM7 hours ago

Standings - Group H

1- Portugal / 3 pts (+1 GD)

2- South Korea / 1 pts (0 GD)

3- Uruguay / 1 pt (0 GD)

4- Ghana / 0 pts (-1 GD)

7:15 AM7 hours ago

All set at the Education City Stadium

The fans of both teams continue to arrive at the venue where this match will be played. The players of both teams are on the field in the muscle activation stage in the run-up to the match.
Embed from Getty Images
7:10 AM7 hours ago

Welcome back

We are now ready to bring you the action from this match between South Korea and Ghana on the second day of Group H of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
7:05 AM7 hours ago

Tune in here South Korea vs Ghana Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the South Korea vs Ghana live match, as well as the latest information from the Education City Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
7:00 AM7 hours ago

How to watch South Korea vs Ghana Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game South Korea vs Ghana live on TV, your options is: Sling, Telemundo and Fox Sports 1.

If you want to watch directly stream it: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, Peacock and FOX Sports App.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

6:55 AM7 hours ago

What time is South Korea vs Ghana match for Qatar 2022 World Cup?

This is the start time of the game South Korea vs Ghana of November 28th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 AM on TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play, DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on Tigo Sports
Brazil: 10:00 AM on SporTV, Globo, GloboEsporte.com, NOW NET e Claro, Canais Globo
Chile: 10:00 AM on DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Caracol TV, RCN Television, DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on CNT Play, DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
USA (ET): 8:00 AM on Sling, Telemundo, Peacock, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Sports App, UFORIA App
Spain: 2:00 PM on Gol Mundial
Mexico: 7:00 AM on TUDN, Sky HD, Canal 5 Televisa, VIX+, Azteca 7, Blue To Go VE, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, TUDN En Vivo
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on Tigo Sports
Peru: 8:00 AM on Latina Televisión, DirecTV Sports, DirecTV Sports App
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on TCC, TeleDoce Uruguay, DIRECTV Sports App, Montecable HD 1, Antel TV, Canal 10 Uruguay, MCGo Live, Canal 4, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, NS Eventos 1

6:50 AM7 hours ago

Statements - Otto Addo (Ghana coach)

"It's not about younger or less young players. It's about more good or less good players. Everyone wants to play, play a good game and show their responsibilities. I know there is a lot of criticism because we make mistakes. We have to concentrate on fixing the negative aspects and that the players play a good game."

"In my opinion, there is no pressure. It is a privilege to sit here and be the coach of Ghana. That is not pressure. Pressure is thinking about what to eat the next day. It's a different kind of pressure. We showed that we can compete as equals and we have players who are not as experienced. Let's hope we have a good game.

"When we do something and it works, we are geniuses. That's the same context with the press. Some of the media are not aware of this work. We need to make them understand what it is to play soccer. The media's job is to ask the questions. If we lose, obviously, we get a lot of criticism. And if we win, we are the best. Sometimes we can play well and lose and sometimes we play badly and win. In the media, they sell more especially negative news."

"There are many things to improve. For us, the most important thing is not who is going to be our star. The most important thing is to get to the next phase. That is not our priority. Our priority is to get through the group stage, What happened in our game against Portugal is in the past, our focus is on South Korea."

6:45 AM7 hours ago

Statements - Paulo Bento (South Korea coach)

"I don't feel any pressure. No pressure at all. In the first game we had our chances. In the second game, we will also go in with the goal of winning. I hope the players don't feel pressure, but the way they handle it is different."

"Of course there are players with a lot of quality and Andre Ayew is one of them. We have to stop those kind of players well, but we also have to respond as a team."

"During the period of adaptation to his injury he plays and runs with a mask. That requires adaptation, which is necessary to show full ability. On the other hand, Ghana has a strong defense and attack. They have many Premier League players. Just like against Uruguay, we need to build on our strengths."

"The most important thing is to play like Korea. We have personality, we have to show our capabilities like in the game against Uruguay, and we have to show what a great team we are. All the players have a common goal. Winning is the top priority. It is important to get the best results.

6:40 AM8 hours ago

Key player - Ghana

In Ghana, the presence of André Ayew stands out. The 32-year-old striker, who currently plays for Al Sadd in the Qatari league, is playing his fourth World Cup and is one of the most representative players of the national team. Adding up all the categories in which he has played with the Ghanaian jersey, he has 26 goals in 86 games.
6:35 AM8 hours ago

Key player - South Korea

In South Korea's, the presence of Heung-Min Son stands out. The 30-year-old striker, who currently plays for Tottenham in the Premier League, is playing his third World Cup as the main figure of his national team. Adding up all the categories in which he has played with the Korean jersey, he has 41 goals in 122 games.
6:30 AM8 hours ago

Squad List - Ghana

6:25 AM8 hours ago

Squad List - South Korea

6:20 AM8 hours ago

South Korea vs Ghana history

These two teams have met six times, all of which were friendly matches. The statistics are even, with three wins per side. The most recent match was in 2014, when the Africans won 4-0 with three goals from Jordan Ayew and another goal from Asamoah Gyan.
6:15 AM8 hours ago

Ghana

Ghana comes from losing in their debut against Portugal, although they left good sensations, being a highly competitive team that also came close to getting a draw. However, they now come in with the predicament of having to get a win if they are to remain in contention for qualification to the next round.
6:10 AM8 hours ago

South Korea

South Korea comes to this match after a goalless draw against Uruguay in the first matchday, a result that forces them to win if they do not want to reach the final match with difficulties. It will be a great opportunity to show the soccer they have been developing in recent years and be able to improve the result obtained in Russia 2018, when they were left out in the group stage.
6:05 AM8 hours ago

The match will be played at the Education City Stadium

The South Korea vs Ghana match will be played at the Education City Stadium, located in the city of Al-Rayyan, in Qatar. This venue, inaugurated in 2020, has a capacity for 44,677 spectators.
6:00 AM8 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup match: South Korea vs Ghana Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo