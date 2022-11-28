Highlights and goals: South Korea 2-3 Ghana in World Cup Qatar 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
📺 South Korea vs Ghana highlights
90+11' End of the match
90+4' South Korea came closer
90+2' South Korea substitution
90' Additional time
88' Ghana substiution
84' South Korea came closer
83' South Korea substitution
79' South Korea substitution
79' Three changes for Ghana
77' Yellow card
75' South Korea came closer
73' Yellow card
68' GOOOOOOAL for Ghana!
MOHAMMED KUDUS AGAIN! The midfielder appeared again to score Ghana's third goal after a cross from the left by Gideon Mensah that Iñaki Williams failed to finish in front of goal and then he scored low, to Kim Seung-Gyu's right post.
65' The game calmed down
61' GOOOOOOOOOOOOAL FOR SOUTH KOREA!!!!!!
58' GOOOOOOAL for South Korea
CHO GUE-SUNG! The striker popped up for South Korea's goal! A low header from Lee Kang-in's cross.
57' South Korea substitution
53' SOUTH KOREA HAD IT!
50' Ghana came closer
Second half begins
45' Additioal time
45' Additional time
45' South Korea came closer
43' Last minutes of the first half
38' South Korea came closer
34' GOOOOOOOAL for Ghana
MOHAMMED KUDUS! The midfielder scores the second goal of the match with a light back header after Jordan Ayew's cross from the left.
30' Half an hour into the match
27' Yellow card
26' The goal is validated
24' GOOOOAL for Ghana
There is a VAR review.
20' Yellow card
15' First quarter of the match
10' Still goalless
Match starts
Teams on the field
Match officials
Referee: Anthony Taylor - England
Assistant No.1: Gary Beswick - England
Assistant No.2: Adam Nunn - England
Fourth Official: Kevin Ortega - Peru
Fifth Official: Michael Orue - Peru
VAR: Tomasz Kwiatkowski - Poland
Assistant VAR: Alejandro Hernandez - Spain
Offside VAR: Kyle Atkins - United States
Support VAR: Ricardo de Burgos - Spain
Stand by BAVAR: Corey Parker - United States
Substitutes - Ghana
12. Danlad Ibrahim (GK), 16. Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (GK), 03. Denis Odoi, 06. Elisha Owusu, 07. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, 08. Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, 11. Osman Bukari, 13. Daniel Afriyie, 15. Joseph Aidoo, 17. Baba Rahman, 22. Kamaldeen Sulemana, 23. Alexander Djiku, 24. Kamal Sowah, 25. Antoine Semenyo, 26. Seidu Alidu.
Starting XI - Ghana
Coach: Otto Addo
Substitutes - South Korea
12. Song Bum-keun (GK), 21. Jo Hyeon-won (GK), 02. Yoo Jonggyu, 08. Paik Seungho, 10. Lee Jae-sung, 11. Hwang Hee-chan, 13. Son Jun-ho, 14. Hong Chul, 16. Hwang Ui-jo, 17. Na Sang-ho, 18. Lee Kang-in, 20. Kwon Kyung-won, 23. Kim Tae-Hwan, 24. Cho Yu-min, 26. Song Min-kyu.
Starting XI - South Korea
Coach: Paulo Bento
Key facts
Ghana, which is participating in its fourth World Cup, reached the round of 16 in 2006 and the quarterfinals in 2010, becoming only the third African team to make it that far in the tournament. However, they lost in the group stage in 2014 and then failed to qualify for Russia 2018.
Korea Republic is the first and only Asian representative to have qualified for the World Cup 10 times in a row, 11 in total. However, their presence in the knockout round has been unusual since they reached the semifinals as hosts in 2002. In South Africa 2010 they reached the round of 16 for the first time away from home, but in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018 they failed to advance beyond the group stage.
From: FIFA.com
Dressing rooms ready
Standings - Group H
2- South Korea / 1 pts (0 GD)
3- Uruguay / 1 pt (0 GD)
4- Ghana / 0 pts (-1 GD)
All set at the Education City Stadium
Welcome back
What time is South Korea vs Ghana match for Qatar 2022 World Cup?
Argentina: 10:00 AM on TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play, DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on Tigo Sports
Brazil: 10:00 AM on SporTV, Globo, GloboEsporte.com, NOW NET e Claro, Canais Globo
Chile: 10:00 AM on DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Caracol TV, RCN Television, DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on CNT Play, DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
USA (ET): 8:00 AM on Sling, Telemundo, Peacock, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Sports App, UFORIA App
Spain: 2:00 PM on Gol Mundial
Mexico: 7:00 AM on TUDN, Sky HD, Canal 5 Televisa, VIX+, Azteca 7, Blue To Go VE, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, TUDN En Vivo
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on Tigo Sports
Peru: 8:00 AM on Latina Televisión, DirecTV Sports, DirecTV Sports App
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on TCC, TeleDoce Uruguay, DIRECTV Sports App, Montecable HD 1, Antel TV, Canal 10 Uruguay, MCGo Live, Canal 4, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, NS Eventos 1
Statements - Otto Addo (Ghana coach)
"In my opinion, there is no pressure. It is a privilege to sit here and be the coach of Ghana. That is not pressure. Pressure is thinking about what to eat the next day. It's a different kind of pressure. We showed that we can compete as equals and we have players who are not as experienced. Let's hope we have a good game.
"When we do something and it works, we are geniuses. That's the same context with the press. Some of the media are not aware of this work. We need to make them understand what it is to play soccer. The media's job is to ask the questions. If we lose, obviously, we get a lot of criticism. And if we win, we are the best. Sometimes we can play well and lose and sometimes we play badly and win. In the media, they sell more especially negative news."
"There are many things to improve. For us, the most important thing is not who is going to be our star. The most important thing is to get to the next phase. That is not our priority. Our priority is to get through the group stage, What happened in our game against Portugal is in the past, our focus is on South Korea."
Statements - Paulo Bento (South Korea coach)
"Of course there are players with a lot of quality and Andre Ayew is one of them. We have to stop those kind of players well, but we also have to respond as a team."
"During the period of adaptation to his injury he plays and runs with a mask. That requires adaptation, which is necessary to show full ability. On the other hand, Ghana has a strong defense and attack. They have many Premier League players. Just like against Uruguay, we need to build on our strengths."
"The most important thing is to play like Korea. We have personality, we have to show our capabilities like in the game against Uruguay, and we have to show what a great team we are. All the players have a common goal. Winning is the top priority. It is important to get the best results.