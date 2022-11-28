Brazil vs Switzerland Live Score Updates - World Cup Match
Image: VAVEL

More player reactions

Casemiro (Brazil): "Neymar is an exceptional player, one of the best in the world, but unfortunately he won't be in the next game. Even so, we have quality players. Compared to Neymar, of course it will be difficult to find a player of his level. But we have people of quality who can fill his position".

Djibril Sow (Switzerland): "The Brazil game will be totally different. I think we'll have space to counter-attack and we've already shown that this is one of our qualities.

Standings - Group G

1- Brazil / 3 pts (+2 GD)

2- Switzerland / 3 pts (+1 GD)

3- Cameroon / 0 pts (-1 GD)

4- Serbia / 0 pts (-2 GD)

Switzerland ready for Brazilian challenge

Brazil arrives

Tite's team is already in the vicinity of Stadium 974.
Welcome back

We are now ready to bring you the action from this match between Brazil and Switzerland, in the second matchday of Group G of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.
Tune in here Brazil - Switzerland Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Brazil vs Switzerland live match, as well as the latest information from the 974 - Ras Abu Aboud Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Brazil vs Switzerland Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Brazil vs Switzerland live on TV, your options is: Sling and Telemundo.

If you want to watch directly stream it: UFORIA App, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Sports App, Foxsports.com, FOX Network.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Brazil vs Switzerland match for Qatar 2022 World Cup?

This is the start time of the game Brazil vs Switzerland of November 28th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 1:00 PM on DeporTV, Televisión Pública, DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Bolivia: 12:00 PM on Bolivia TV, Tigo Sports Bolivia, Red Uno, Unitel
Brazil: 1:00 PM on SporTV 2, SporTV, GloboEsporte.com, Globo, Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro
Chile: 1:00 PM on Chilevision, Canal 13, DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Colombia: 11:00 AM on Caracol TV, Caracol Play, RCN Television, DirecTV Sports and DIRECTV Sports App
Ecuador: 11:00 AM on CNT Play, DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
USA (ET): 11:00 AM on UFORIA App, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Sling, FOX Network, Telemundo
Spain: 5:00 PM on Gol Mundial
Mexico: 10:00 AM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE.
Paraguay: 1:00 PM on Telefuturo, SNT Paraguay, Tigo Sports Paraguay, Tigo Sports+
Peru: 11:00 AM on DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Uruguay: 1:00 PM on NS Eventos 1, Montecable HD 1, MCGo Live, Antel TV, DirecTV Sports Uruguay, TCC, DirecTV Sports App

Statements - Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland player)

"It was a very difficult match the previous one, but we got a good result, a draw. It was a positive result."

"We know what we can do and we have progressed since then. Now we are more experienced and when we play against the best we have the weapons to score. We are confident. We have shown in the past that we can win these games. This match is going to be very different from the Cameroon game."

"They have a lot of experience with Marquinhos and Silva, but they also have their weaknesses. We have to take advantage of our few chances. If we take the initiative, it will be a completely different game."

"We have many players from different backgrounds. In the end we all play for our country and we want to represent it in the best possible way. I enjoy every game I play for the national team. It's very nice and special that we, as a small country with so many cultures, can build such a strong team."

Statements - Marquinhos (Brazil player)

"It is a very special game because it can confirm our qualification, so we are going to give 100 percent or 200 percent."
"Although it is a game against a difficult team to beat, we have all the necessary ingredients to win. With the talent, with the group we have, with the players we have, we will manage to maintain the level."

"It is inevitable to miss Neymar and Danilo, but we have shown that before and we are ready and confident to show again that the group is strong, well trained and prepared for any inconvenience we may have in the World Cup."

"Today I see Neymar much better. It is very important to be mentally well, the head has a lot of influence in a recovery."

Key player - Switzerland

In Brazil, the presence of Richarlison stands out. The 25-year-old attacker, who currently plays for Tottenham in the Premier League, comes from scoring the goals of the Brazilian victory in the first match of this World Cup and will want to demonstrate his potential. Adding up all the categories in which he has played with the Canarinha, he has 26 goals in 53 games.

Key player - Brazil

In Switzerland, the presence of Breel Embolo stands out. The 25-year-old attacker, who currently plays for AS Monaco, is one of the players who repeats presence in the World Cup after Russia 2018 and seeks to prove his importance. In total he has 12 goals in 60 games with the national team.

Squad List - Switzerland

Squad List - Brazil

Brazil vs Switzerland history

These two teams have met nine times. The statistics favor the Brazilians, who have been victorious on three occasions, while the Swiss have won twice, for a balance of two draws, which curiously have been recorded in the two duels that have taken place so far in World Cups.

Switzerland

Switzerland comes from winning its first match of this World Cup by the minimum difference against Cameroon. The team coached by Murat Yakin is not the main favorite to qualify considering the group, but due to its recent history in the competitions where it has been, it is an opponent to be very careful, especially considering that by winning this match it could not only surprise, but also qualify to the next round.

Brazil

Brazil is coming off a victory in its debut in this World Cup. The Canarinha beat Serbia 2-0, although they suffered two important absentees, Neymar and Danilo, who will miss the rest of the group stage. Despite this, the team coached by Tite knows the responsibility that comes with this match with these mitigating factors, as it must make clear its favoritism without its main figure in order not to lose credibility on the road to the title.

The match will be played at the 974 - Ras Abu Aboud Stadium

The Brazil vs Switzerland match will be played at the 974 - Ras Abu Aboud Stadium, located in the city of Doha, Qatar. This venue, inaugurated in 2021, has a capacity for 44,089 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup match: Brazil vs Switzerland Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo