Wales vs England: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch World Cup 2022 Match
Where and how to watch England vs Wales online and live Qatar 2022 World Cup?

This is the start time of the match Wales vs England ;in several countries:

Argentina: 16 hours on DIRECTV and TyC Argentina
Australia: 6 hours on SBS
Bolivia: 15 hours in Red Uno, Tigo Sports
Brazil: 16 hours on SporTV, Canais Globo and Claro
Chile: 16 hours on DIRECTV
Colombia: 14 hours on DIRECTV
Ecuador: 14 hours on DIRECTV and CNT Play
Spain: 20 hours in World Goal
United States (New York): 14 hours on Telemundo, Fox Sports and Peacock
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours on Telemundo, Fox Sports and Peacock
India: 1 hour on Sports18, JioTV and Voot Select
Japan: 4 hours on AbemaTV
Mexico: 13 hours on Sky, TUDN, Vix, Blue To Go and Azteca Deportes.
Nigeria: 20 hours in SuperSport and NTA Sports.
Paraguay: 16 hours on Tigo Sports
Peru: 14 hours on DIRECTV and Latina Television
United Kingdom: 7 pm on STV Player, ITVX, BBC and TalkSport.
South Africa: 21 hours in SuperSport, DStv and Máximo 360
Uruguay: 16 hours on TCC, DIRECTV, TeleDoce and Channel 10 Uruguay
Venezuela: 15 hours on DIRECTV and Televen

Statement by Gareth Southgate (England coach)

We want to win football matches. We have to balance freshness with stability so that is always the decision you make when you pick the team.We have a chance to win the group with a positive result, so there is a lot for both teams resting in the game. There are no games where there is no pressure for both teams and our performance is the key. We played well with the ball in the first game and scored a lot of goals. The second game was tougher for us and we defended well. Now we want to put both elements together.
Player to watch in England

Saka has scored two goals at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, both against Iran. The 21-year-old Arsenal winger has a total of five goals and six assists this season.
Player to watch in Wales

Gareth Bale is the leader of the Wales national team on and off the field, that's why he is the captain. The current Los Angeles FC striker scored in the first match of the World Cup from the penalty spot. He has scored a total of three goals in the 13 matches he has played this season.
How does England arrive?

The England National Team arrived at the World Cup after a poor performance in the UEFA Nations League in which they did not win a single match and only got three points that condemned them to relegation to the B League. They opened the World Cup in Qatar with a 6-2 drubbing against Iran, while in the second match they were held to a goalless draw by the United States. They are leaders of Group B and are qualified unless there is a surprise and will be looking to advance to the round of 16 in first place.
 
How does Wales arrive?

Wales have gone seven consecutive matches without a win and last won on June 5 against Ukraine to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. In the first match of the World Cup a penalty goal by Gareth Bale eight minutes from the end rescued a point after the United States had taken the lead with Weah's goal. In the second match, they lost 2-0 to Iran with two goals in stoppage time after goalkeeper Hennessey was sent off. With one point in the Group B standings, they are in last place and their hopes of qualifying are complicated, they must beat England and have a draw between Iran and the United States;
England call-up list

Goalkeepers 1. Jordan Pickford (Everton), 13. Nick Pope (Newcastle), 23. Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).

Defenses

6. Harry Maguire (Manchester United), 5. John Stones (Manchester City), 15. Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), 16. Connor Coady (Everton), 3. Luke Shaw (Manchester United), 12. Kieran Trippier (Newcastle) ), 18. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), 21. Benjamin White (Arsenal), 2. Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders

22. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund, 26. Connor Gallagher (Chelsea), 8. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), 19. Mason Mount (Chelsea), 14. Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City) and 4. Declan Rice (West Ham).

Strikers

20. Phil Foden (Manchester City), 7. Jack Grealish (Manchester City), 9. Harry Kane (Tottenham), 25. James Maddison (Leicester), 11. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), 17. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) , 10. Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) and 24. Callum Wilson (Newcastle).

 

Wales call-up list

Goalkeepers

1. Wayne Heennesey (Nottingham Forest), 12. Danny Ward (Leicester City) and 21. Adam Davies (Sheffield United).

Defenses

4. Ben Davies (Tottenham), 24. Ben Cabango (Swansea City), 17. Tom Lockyer (Luton Town), 6. Joe Rodon (Rennes, on loan from Tottenham), 5. Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), 15. Ethan Ampadu (Spezia, on loan from Chelsea), 2. Chris Gunter (ADC Wimbledon), 3. Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest),14. Connor Roberts (Burnley) 25. Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City).

Midfielders

22. Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield), 7. Joe Allen (Swansea), 26. Matt Smith (MK Dons), 23. Dylan Levitt (Dundee United), 8. Harry Wilson (Fulham), 16. Joe Morrell (Portsmouth), 18. Jonny Williams (Swindon Town), 10. Aaron Ramsey (Nice), Rubin Colwell (Cardiff City).

Strikers

11. Gareth Bale (Los Angeles FC), 13. Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth), 19. Mark Harris (Cardiff City), 9. Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest), 20. Dan James (Fulham).

Background

A total of 79 times Wales and England have faced each other, with a favorable balance for the English team, which has won 50 times, while Wales has won 12 times. The other 17 encounters ended in a draw. In the last six encounters England have won, while to remember the last match won by Wales we have to go back to May 1984 when they won in a friendly match. In the ú last major tournament they met was in the group stage of   Euro 2016 in which they won 2-1 to Wales thanks to a goal by Sturridge in the 90th minute.
Venue: The match will be played at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, which was built in 2020 and has a capacity of 45032 spectators.

Preview of the match

Wales and England will meet in the match corresponding to the third matchday of the group stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Both are in Group B and have a chance to qualify for the round of 16.
 
