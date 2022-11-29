Wales vs England: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch World Cup 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Wales vs England live from the Qatar 2022 World Cup!
Where and how to watch England vs Wales online and live Qatar 2022 World Cup?
Argentina: 16 hours on DIRECTV and TyC Argentina
Australia: 6 hours on SBS
Bolivia: 15 hours in Red Uno, Tigo Sports
Brazil: 16 hours on SporTV, Canais Globo and Claro
Chile: 16 hours on DIRECTV
Colombia: 14 hours on DIRECTV
Ecuador: 14 hours on DIRECTV and CNT Play
Spain: 20 hours in World Goal
United States (New York): 14 hours on Telemundo, Fox Sports and Peacock
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours on Telemundo, Fox Sports and Peacock
India: 1 hour on Sports18, JioTV and Voot Select
Japan: 4 hours on AbemaTV
Mexico: 13 hours on Sky, TUDN, Vix, Blue To Go and Azteca Deportes.
Nigeria: 20 hours in SuperSport and NTA Sports.
Paraguay: 16 hours on Tigo Sports
Peru: 14 hours on DIRECTV and Latina Television
United Kingdom: 7 pm on STV Player, ITVX, BBC and TalkSport.
South Africa: 21 hours in SuperSport, DStv and Máximo 360
Uruguay: 16 hours on TCC, DIRECTV, TeleDoce and Channel 10 Uruguay
Venezuela: 15 hours on DIRECTV and Televen
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Statement by Gareth Southgate (England coach)
Player to watch in England
Player to watch in Wales
How does England arrive?
How does Wales arrive?
England call-up list
Defenses
6. Harry Maguire (Manchester United), 5. John Stones (Manchester City), 15. Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), 16. Connor Coady (Everton), 3. Luke Shaw (Manchester United), 12. Kieran Trippier (Newcastle) ), 18. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), 21. Benjamin White (Arsenal), 2. Kyle Walker (Manchester City).
Midfielders
22. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund, 26. Connor Gallagher (Chelsea), 8. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), 19. Mason Mount (Chelsea), 14. Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City) and 4. Declan Rice (West Ham).
Strikers
20. Phil Foden (Manchester City), 7. Jack Grealish (Manchester City), 9. Harry Kane (Tottenham), 25. James Maddison (Leicester), 11. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), 17. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) , 10. Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) and 24. Callum Wilson (Newcastle).
Wales call-up list
1. Wayne Heennesey (Nottingham Forest), 12. Danny Ward (Leicester City) and 21. Adam Davies (Sheffield United).
Defenses
4. Ben Davies (Tottenham), 24. Ben Cabango (Swansea City), 17. Tom Lockyer (Luton Town), 6. Joe Rodon (Rennes, on loan from Tottenham), 5. Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), 15. Ethan Ampadu (Spezia, on loan from Chelsea), 2. Chris Gunter (ADC Wimbledon), 3. Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest),14. Connor Roberts (Burnley) 25. Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City).
Midfielders
22. Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield), 7. Joe Allen (Swansea), 26. Matt Smith (MK Dons), 23. Dylan Levitt (Dundee United), 8. Harry Wilson (Fulham), 16. Joe Morrell (Portsmouth), 18. Jonny Williams (Swindon Town), 10. Aaron Ramsey (Nice), Rubin Colwell (Cardiff City).
Strikers
11. Gareth Bale (Los Angeles FC), 13. Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth), 19. Mark Harris (Cardiff City), 9. Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest), 20. Dan James (Fulham).