USA vs. Iran LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Match
Image: VAVEL

11:15 AMin 6 hours

11:10 AMin 6 hours

Where and how to watch Iran vs United States live online

The match will be broadcast on Telemundo, Fox Sports.

Iran vs USA can be tuned in from FuboTV, Fox Sports App. 

11:05 AMin 6 hours

What time is the match Iran vs United States, matchday 3 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

This is the kick-off time for the England vs United States match on November 25, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 15:00 hours

Bolivia: 14:00 hours

Brazil: 15:00 hours

Chile: 15:00 hours

Colombia: 13:00 hours

Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.

Spain: 19:00 hours

United States: 13:00 hours PT and 15:00 hours ET

Mexico: 13:00 hours

Paraguay: 13:00 hours

Peru: 3:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 3:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 2:00 p.m.

11:00 AMin 6 hours

Statements Iran

Carlos Queiroz spoke ahead of the match: "To make people happy for ninety minutes".

"Our mission is to create entertainment and make people happy for 90 minutes. I was born in Mozambique and when I used to go to work you don't know the effect a ball can have on children who haven't eaten for a day or two and have nothing to wear. When we stopped the cars and gave them a ball in the park, you can't imagine the magic of the moment: their sad faces would instantly change into smiles. That's our mission in soccer, to make people happy."

"That is something we are proud of. It's a very special game for us, particularly for me. We have chances to qualify in the last game and that's something to be proud of. I have no doubt that we will be more consistent and regular and give our best against the United States. They are a very tough and very well organized team who have the same dream. We will put all our heart into it and hope for a good result."

"We have to generate opportunities to achieve it. That's where our focus is. On that and on playing a good game defensively and with the ball to play and enjoy. That is the objective. Winning or not winning, it's up to God. What is in our control is in our mind, our harmony and our tactics. The United States is a great team, different from other times. They play modern soccer. Their players compete in top teams in Europe. A lot of respect.

"We will have a very complicated match. In the end, it's all about how it ends, not how it started or how we were in the middle. We started with a lot of smoke around. Then that smoke has gone. If we win, it will be a great result. We can't make the mistakes of the first game. We need to be stronger, a better team and we need to be the best on the pitch to stay in the competition."

10:55 AMin 6 hours

Statements by the United States

Greg Berhalter spoke first about the controversy surrounding the change of the Iranian flag in his team's twitter posts: "The players and staff were not aware of what was posted. Sometimes things are out of our control. We had no idea what the federation did. We don't think about external things and what we can do is apologize on behalf of the players and staff. But it's not something we were part of."

"We had no idea what the federation presented. The players and staff didn't know. Our thoughts are on the game. I don't want to sound aloof, but the players worked very hard over the last four years. We have 72 hours between the England and Iran clash and we are very focused on how to beat them. Of course, our thoughts are with the Iranian people...the whole team, everyone, but our focus is on the game."

"I really like what Iran has done so far, especially in the last game. They play with a lot of commitment, they have a very good counter-attack and we expect it to be a hard-fought game."

"It's a game that's still on my mind. It eats at me because what I saw, from the opening whistle, was a team that really wanted to win and one that did not. Iran wanted to win with everything and they played committed, focused. For us to have a chance to advance, we have to have that mentality."

10:50 AMin 6 hours

Iran's final lineup

Hosseini; Hajsafi, Mohammadi, Rezaeian, Hosseini; Ezzatolahi, Gholizadeh, Noorollahi; Azmoun, Taremi, Pourilaganji.
10:45 AMin 6 hours

Last U.S. lineup

Matt Turner, Walker Zimmerman, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Sergiño Dest, Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Timothy Weah, Josh Sargent, Christian Pulisic.
10:40 AMin 6 hours

How will Iran fare?

Despite being beaten in the first round, Iran arrives with high chances of qualifying to the round of 16 after beating Wales two goals to zero, giving them high chances of qualifying to the round of 16 after being in the second place of their group. The Iranian team has been one of the surprises in this World Cup, having many probabilities to continue advancing in this fair that has given many pleasant news for unexpected countries.

10:35 AMin 6 hours

How is the United States coming along?

The United States has not had a good tournament and has accumulated two draws, leaving much to be desired, the first against Wales to one goal and the second goalless against England, putting at risk their qualification to the round of 16. The team will be looking to emerge triumphant and thus qualify for the round of 16.

10:30 AMin 6 hours

The match will be played at Al Thumama Stadium.

The Iran vs. United States match will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium, located in Doha, Qatar. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people. 
10:25 AMin 6 hours

