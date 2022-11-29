USA vs. Iran LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Iran vs. United States live stream.
Where and how to watch Iran vs United States live online
Iran vs USA can be tuned in from FuboTV, Fox Sports App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the match Iran vs United States, matchday 3 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup?
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Bolivia: 14:00 hours
Brazil: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.
Spain: 19:00 hours
United States: 13:00 hours PT and 15:00 hours ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 13:00 hours
Peru: 3:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 3:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 2:00 p.m.
Statements Iran
"Our mission is to create entertainment and make people happy for 90 minutes. I was born in Mozambique and when I used to go to work you don't know the effect a ball can have on children who haven't eaten for a day or two and have nothing to wear. When we stopped the cars and gave them a ball in the park, you can't imagine the magic of the moment: their sad faces would instantly change into smiles. That's our mission in soccer, to make people happy."
"That is something we are proud of. It's a very special game for us, particularly for me. We have chances to qualify in the last game and that's something to be proud of. I have no doubt that we will be more consistent and regular and give our best against the United States. They are a very tough and very well organized team who have the same dream. We will put all our heart into it and hope for a good result."
"We have to generate opportunities to achieve it. That's where our focus is. On that and on playing a good game defensively and with the ball to play and enjoy. That is the objective. Winning or not winning, it's up to God. What is in our control is in our mind, our harmony and our tactics. The United States is a great team, different from other times. They play modern soccer. Their players compete in top teams in Europe. A lot of respect.
"We will have a very complicated match. In the end, it's all about how it ends, not how it started or how we were in the middle. We started with a lot of smoke around. Then that smoke has gone. If we win, it will be a great result. We can't make the mistakes of the first game. We need to be stronger, a better team and we need to be the best on the pitch to stay in the competition."
Statements by the United States
"We had no idea what the federation presented. The players and staff didn't know. Our thoughts are on the game. I don't want to sound aloof, but the players worked very hard over the last four years. We have 72 hours between the England and Iran clash and we are very focused on how to beat them. Of course, our thoughts are with the Iranian people...the whole team, everyone, but our focus is on the game."
"I really like what Iran has done so far, especially in the last game. They play with a lot of commitment, they have a very good counter-attack and we expect it to be a hard-fought game."
"It's a game that's still on my mind. It eats at me because what I saw, from the opening whistle, was a team that really wanted to win and one that did not. Iran wanted to win with everything and they played committed, focused. For us to have a chance to advance, we have to have that mentality."
