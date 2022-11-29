Netherlands vs Qatar Live Score in World Cup (1-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Min 25: Gooooal for Netherlands!!
Netherlands are pressuring a lot!
And the match begins
Depay is starting
Barsham starts again!
Starting XI from Qatar
Here’s our starting lineup for today’s #FIFAWorldCup group stage third round game against the Netherlands#AllForAlAnnabi 💪 #Qatar2022 #AlAnnabi pic.twitter.com/c0SfmIo6K4— Qatar Football Association (@QFA_EN) November 29, 2022
Starting XI for Netherlands
𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐗𝐈 for #NEDQAT! 🔥— OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) November 29, 2022
Let's make this happen, boys!#NothingLikeOranje #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/SHJpyEUr1y
Tweet from Qatar
العنابي يختتم استعداداته لمباراة غد💪🔚#كلنا_العنابي #قطر2022 pic.twitter.com/dcJuUzIRhW— الاتحاد القطري لكرة القدم 🇶🇦 (@QFA) November 28, 2022
Tweet from Netherlands
Our fans are 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐁𝐄𝐒𝐓! 🧡🤩#WorldCup #NEDQAT pic.twitter.com/qvgVXHbVDu— OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) November 29, 2022
Qatar are also fit for today's match!
No one from Netherlands is injured!
Tune in here Netherlands vs Qatar
Player to watch from Qatar: Akram Afif
Player to watch from Netherlands: Cody Gakpo
When and where to watch Netherlands vs Qatar
Times of the match
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Bolivia: 11:00 AM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Chile: 10:00 AM
Colombia: 10:00 AM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain:4:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 12:00 PM
Peru: 10:00 AM
Uruguay: 12:00 PM
Players that could play Qatar
Defensas: Pedro Miguel (Al Saad), Musaab Khidir (Al Saad), Tarek Salman (Al Saad), Bassam Al Rawi (Al Duhail), Khoukhi Boualem (Al Saad),Abdelkarim Hassan (Al Saad),
Mediocampistas: Ismael Mohammad (Al Duhail), Homam Al Amin (Al Gharfa), Jassim Jabir, Ali Asad, Mohammed Wad, Salem Hajri, Assim Madibo )(Al Arabi AC), Mustafa Meshaai (Al Saad), Karim Boudiaf (Al Duhail), Abdulaziz Hatem (Al Rayyan), Naif Al Hadharami (Al Rayyan)
Delanteros: Hassan Al Haydos (Al Saad), Akram Afif (Al Saad), Almoez Ali, (Al Duhail) Mohammed Muntari (Al Saad), Ahmed Alaa (Al Gharaffa), Khalid Muneer (Khalid Muneer)
Players that could play for Netherlands
Defensores: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Nathan Aké (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Ajax), Jurriën Timber (Ajax), Denzel Dumfries (Inter), Stefan de Vrij (Inter), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Múnich), Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United) y Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen).
Mediocampistas: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Steven Berghuis (Ajax), Davy Klaasen (Ajax), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Cody Gakpo (PSV), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax) y Xavi Simons (PSV).
Delanteros: Memphis Depay (Barcelona), Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham), Vincent Janssen (Royal Antwerp), Luuk de Jong (PSV), Noa Lang (Brujas) y Wout Weghorst (Beşiktaş).
Qatar's last XI
Netherlands last XI
How did Netherlands do?
Coming to the World Cup, the Dutch are close to the next round, as they register 4 points out of a possible 6, with a 0-2 victory against Senegal and a surprising 1-1 draw against the Ecuadorians, but they will need to win against Qatar. Will they go through?
How are Qatar doing.
They started playing their warm-up matches many months earlier, to be exact on March 26, with a 2-1 victory against the Bulgarians. They then had a match three days later against Slovenia and drew 0-0.
Months passed and in July they played one of the strangest games of their season; they played against Lazio from Italy. The Qataris surprisingly managed to pull out a 0-0 draw. At the beginning of August they played against Fiorentina and also achieved a 0-0 draw.
A month later they played against Croatia under-23 and lost 0-3, they also played against Canada and lost 2-0 and at the end of the month they faced Chile and played a cardiac match where the score was 2-2.
In October a very good streak began in which they won their four games; 2-0 against Guatemala, 1-0 against Honduras, 2-1 against Panama and 0-1 against Albania.
The World Cup began and it did not go well for them. Since in the second game they were eliminated. They started losing 0-2 against Ecuador, and in the second game they lost 1-3 against Senegal, the last game they will play to win at least one point.
Promising duel!
This stadium was where the FIFA World Cup between Qatar and Ecuador started, where they were 0-2 in favor of Ecuador. In addition, many other matches have been played. The match between Morocco and Croatia was played, which was 0-0, the match between England and the United States was played, which was also 0-0, the match between Spain and Germany which was 1-1.
In addition, there are many more games to play, the game between Qatar and the Netherlands, Germany against Costa Rica, a round of 16 game, a quarter-final game and a semi-final.