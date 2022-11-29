Netherlands vs Qatar Live Score Updates in FIFA World Cup 2022
4:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Netherlands vs Qatar

In a few moments we will share live the starting eleven of Netherlands vs Qatar. As well as recent information of the Al Bayt Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with the minute by minute in VAVEL.
3:55 AMan hour ago

Player to watch from Qatar: Akram Afif

The 25-year-old Qatari forward has not scored or assisted in this World Cup, because Qatar has only scored one goal in their entire participation in the World Cup, but he is one of the players with the most shots per game, with one shot, and he also manages 1.5 key passes per game and 2.5 accurate long passes per game. Will he appear at the meeting?

 

3:50 AMan hour ago

Player to watch from Netherlands: Cody Gakpo

The 23-year-old Dutch striker is playing in his first World Cup, and he's doing it in spectacular fashion. It was predicted before the start that the striker was only going to score 0.20 goals, and surprisingly he has already scored 2 goals out of the 3 scored, and furthermore, his frequency of goals in minutes is every 84 minutes and he makes at least one shot on goal per game and two key passes per game. Although he is one of the players who lose possession the most on the entire team, with 17 times per game, he is still the player who is most active on the pitch. Will he appear tomorrow in the match and maybe score a goal or an assist?

 

3:45 AMan hour ago

When and where to watch Netherlands vs Qatar

The match will be broadcast on TUDN, but if you want to watch it live and online, VAVEL is your best option.
 
3:40 AMan hour ago

Times of the match

Some of the times to watch the match

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Bolivia: 11:00 AM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Chile: 10:00 AM

Colombia: 10:00 AM

Ecuador: 10:00 AM

USA (ET): 10:00 AM

Spain:4:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Paraguay: 12:00 PM

Peru: 10:00 AM

Uruguay: 12:00 PM

3:35 AMan hour ago

Players that could play Qatar

Porteros: Saad Al Sheeb (Al Saad), Meshaal Barsham, (Al Saad), Yousuf Hassan (Al Gharafa),

Defensas: Pedro Miguel (Al Saad), Musaab Khidir (Al Saad), Tarek Salman (Al Saad), Bassam Al Rawi (Al Duhail), Khoukhi Boualem (Al Saad),Abdelkarim Hassan (Al Saad),

Mediocampistas: Ismael Mohammad (Al Duhail), Homam Al Amin (Al Gharfa), Jassim Jabir, Ali Asad, Mohammed Wad, Salem Hajri, Assim Madibo )(Al Arabi AC), Mustafa Meshaai (Al Saad), Karim Boudiaf (Al Duhail), Abdulaziz Hatem (Al Rayyan), Naif Al Hadharami (Al Rayyan)

Delanteros: Hassan Al Haydos (Al Saad), Akram Afif (Al Saad), Almoez Ali, (Al Duhail) Mohammed Muntari (Al Saad), Ahmed Alaa (Al Gharaffa), Khalid Muneer (Khalid Muneer)

 

 

3:30 AMan hour ago

Players that could play for Netherlands

Porteros: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Andries Noppert (Heerenveen) y Remko Pasveer (Ajax).

Defensores: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Nathan Aké (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Ajax), Jurriën Timber (Ajax), Denzel Dumfries (Inter), Stefan de Vrij (Inter), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Múnich), Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United) y Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen).

Mediocampistas: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Steven Berghuis (Ajax), Davy Klaasen (Ajax), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Cody Gakpo (PSV), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax) y Xavi Simons (PSV).

Delanteros: Memphis Depay (Barcelona), Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham), Vincent Janssen (Royal Antwerp), Luuk de Jong (PSV), Noa Lang (Brujas) y Wout Weghorst (Beşiktaş).

3:25 AMan hour ago

Qatar's last XI

Mescal Aissa Barsham; Ismael Mohammed, Pedro Miguel Boualem Khoukhi, Amdelkarim Hassan, Homam Ahmed; Karim Boudiadf, Hassan Al Hoydos, Assim Madibo; Aalmoes Ali, Akram Affif 
3:20 AMan hour ago

Netherlands last XI

Andries Noppert; Jurrien Timber, Virgil Van Dijk, Nathan Aké; Daley Blind, Teun Koopmeiners, Frenkie de Jong, Denzel Dumfries; Davy Klaasen; Cody Gakpo y Bergwijn.
3:15 AM2 hours ago

How did Netherlands do?

Louis Van Gaal's team qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, after dominating their group that they shared with Turkey, Norway, Montenegro, Latvia and Gibraltar. The Netherlands managed to pass as first place without much trouble after winning 7 matches, drawing 2 and losing one. The only loss they had was on the first day against the Turks after losing in a cardiac match that ended 4-2. All the days that they won or tied were with many goals since they were the third team that recorded the most goals in the entire World Cup classification; they scored 33 goals, while Germany scored 36 goals and England scored 39.

Coming to the World Cup, the Dutch are close to the next round, as they register 4 points out of a possible 6, with a 0-2 victory against Senegal and a surprising 1-1 draw against the Ecuadorians, but they will need to win against Qatar. Will they go through?

3:10 AM2 hours ago

How are Qatar doing.

The Qataris were obviously going to be in the World Cup yes or yes, since they are the venue, and they arrived at the World Cup in very good shape, since they played many preparation matches to reach their first World Cup in their history.

They started playing their warm-up matches many months earlier, to be exact on March 26, with a 2-1 victory against the Bulgarians. They then had a match three days later against Slovenia and drew 0-0.

Months passed and in July they played one of the strangest games of their season; they played against Lazio from Italy. The Qataris surprisingly managed to pull out a 0-0 draw. At the beginning of August they played against Fiorentina and also achieved a 0-0 draw.

A month later they played against Croatia under-23 and lost 0-3, they also played against Canada and lost 2-0 and at the end of the month they faced Chile and played a cardiac match where the score was 2-2.

In October a very good streak began in which they won their four games; 2-0 against Guatemala, 1-0 against Honduras, 2-1 against Panama and 0-1 against Albania.

The World Cup began and it did not go well for them. Since in the second game they were eliminated. They started losing 0-2 against Ecuador, and in the second game they lost 1-3 against Senegal, the last game they will play to win at least one point.

3:05 AM2 hours ago

Promising duel!

The Al Bayt stadium located in the city of Khor, Qatar will host this duel between the Netherlands and Qatar where the Netherlands are already in the next round, but will still seek to be undefeated in the group stage, while the Qataris were already out of the group stage and will only seek to win the match so they don't leave with 0 points from the World Cup. This stadium has a capacity for 68,895 fans.

This stadium was where the FIFA World Cup between Qatar and Ecuador started, where they were 0-2 in favor of Ecuador. In addition, many other matches have been played. The match between Morocco and Croatia was played, which was 0-0, the match between England and the United States was played, which was also 0-0, the match between Spain and Germany which was 1-1.

In addition, there are many more games to play, the game between Qatar and the Netherlands, Germany against Costa Rica, a round of 16 game, a quarter-final game and a semi-final.

3:00 AM2 hours ago

¡Welcome!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Netherlands vs Qatar match, corresponding to the duel of the second date of the group stage of the 2022 World Cup. The match will take place at Al Bayt Stadium, at 9 am
