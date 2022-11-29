Queen Park Rangers vs Livingston: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match
8:26 PM30 minutes ago

Stay tuned here to follow Queen Park Rangers vs Livingston

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Queen Park Rangers vs Livingston as well as the latest information from the Loftus Road Stadium.
8:21 PM35 minutes ago

How to watch Queen Park Rangers vs Livingston?

If you want to watch Queen Park Rangers vs Livingston live it will not be available on TV

However,  a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.

8:16 PM40 minutes ago

What time is Queen Park Rangers vs Livingston?

This is the time the game starts in several countries:

Argentina: 8:00 AM

Bolivia: 8:00 AM

Brazil: 9:00 AM

Chile: 8:00 AM

Colombia: 7:00 AM

Ecuador: 7:00 AM

USA (ET): 8:00 AM

Spain: 14:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Paraguay: 8:00 AM

Peru: 8:00 AM

Uruguay: 8:00 AM

Venezuela: 8:00 AM

England: 13: 00 AM

Australia : 22:00 AM

India: 17:30 AM

8:11 PMan hour ago

Player to watch in Livingston

Joel Nouble is the most outstanding of the Scottish team with three goals and two assists so far this season. The last time he scored was on October 22 against Rangers in which he helped them to a point.
8:06 PMan hour ago

Player to watch at Queen Park Rangers

Chris Willock is the team's top scorer with six goals and one assist. However, the England midfielder has not scored since October 4 in a narrow win over Sheffield United.
8:01 PMan hour ago

How does Livingston arrive?

Livingston, who drew 1-1 at home to Hearts in their last match, have now gone three games without defeat. The last time they lost was on October 30 when they lost to Celtic Glasgow. They are fourth in the Scottish Premiership with 23 points, currently in the Championship Group;
7:56 PMan hour ago

How are Queen Park Rangers coming along?

Three defeats in a row and five games without winning takes. His última victory was on October 22 in which he was defeated against Wigan 2-1. Right now they are seventh in the Championship with the same points as sixth, which gives access to the Premier League Playoffs while seven points from the direct promotion places;
7:51 PMan hour ago

Background

This will be the first time Queen Park Rangers and Livingston have met in their history. This will be the first time Queen Park Rangers have played an English side. While six times Livingston have faced an English side, on four occasions they have won, while on one occasion they have drawn and on another they have lost;
7:46 PMan hour ago

Venue: The match will be played at Loftus Road Stadium, located in London, which was inaugurated in 1904 and has a capacity for 18439 spectators.

7:41 PMan hour ago

Preview of the match

Queen Park Ranger and Livingston to meet in a friendly match to take advantage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup stoppage
 
7:36 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Queen Park Rangers vs Livingston Friendly Match

My name is Manuel Carmona and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and news here on VAVEL.  
