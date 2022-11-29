Queen Park Rangers vs Livingston: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Queen Park Rangers vs Livingston?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Chile: 8:00 AM
Colombia: 7:00 AM
Ecuador: 7:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 14:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 8:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 8:00 AM
England: 13: 00 AM
Australia : 22:00 AM
India: 17:30 AM
Player to watch in Livingston
Joel Nouble is the most outstanding of the Scottish team with three goals and two assists so far this season. The last time he scored was on October 22 against Rangers in which he helped them to a point.
Player to watch at Queen Park Rangers
Chris Willock is the team's top scorer with six goals and one assist. However, the England midfielder has not scored since October 4 in a narrow win over Sheffield United.
How does Livingston arrive?
Livingston, who drew 1-1 at home to Hearts in their last match, have now gone three games without defeat. The last time they lost was on October 30 when they lost to Celtic Glasgow. They are fourth in the Scottish Premiership with 23 points, currently in the Championship Group;
How are Queen Park Rangers coming along?
Three defeats in a row and five games without winning takes. His última victory was on October 22 in which he was defeated against Wigan 2-1. Right now they are seventh in the Championship with the same points as sixth, which gives access to the Premier League Playoffs while seven points from the direct promotion places;
Background
This will be the first time Queen Park Rangers and Livingston have met in their history. This will be the first time Queen Park Rangers have played an English side. While six times Livingston have faced an English side, on four occasions they have won, while on one occasion they have drawn and on another they have lost;
Venue: The match will be played at Loftus Road Stadium, located in London, which was inaugurated in 1904 and has a capacity for 18439 spectators.
Preview of the match
Queen Park Ranger and Livingston to meet in a friendly match to take advantage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup stoppage
