France vs Tunisia LIVE Score Updates: local pressure (0-0)

28'
Wajdi Kechrida is shown the yellow card.
23'
France tries to reach Tunisia's area, but the defense is well set up sending the ball into the French area.
18'
France are trying to get on the scoresheet, but the home side are largely on the ball, looking to open the scoring.
13'
Tunisia continue to put France in trouble, looking to make it 1-0.
8'
Tunisia goal disallowed, Nader Ghandri took a powerful shot from a free kick, but the referee disallowed it for offside.
5'
Tunisia starts with a surprise, as in the first few minutes they begin to corner the French.
The match kicks off
The match between Tunisia and France is ready, at the Education City Stadium, where you can see a stadium with many people.
They take the field
Both teams take the field to kick off this World Cup match at the Education City Stadium.
Tunisia's upcoming matches
The hosts are coming off a 1-0 loss to Australia in the last match, but still have several matches to play.
Mon., Mar. 20 Tunisia vs. Libya, Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier
Tue., Mar. 28 Libya vs Tunisia, Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier
France's upcoming matches
The visitors are coming off a 2-1 win over Denmark last time out, but still have several matches to play.
Fri., Mar. 24 France vs. Netherlands, European Championship Qualifiers
Mon., Mar. 27 Ireland vs. France, European Championship Qualifiers
France's XI
This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at the Education City Stadium in the second match of Group D of the World Cup.
Tunisia's XI
This is the XI with which the hosts will take the field at the Education City Stadium in the second match of Group D of the World Cup.
Great entrance
Great entrance for the duel between Cameroon and Serbia, a full house is expected for this match where the fans do not abandon their national team.
How the table is going
This is how the Group D table is going, where France is the leader of the group with 6 points, 3 more than Australia.
Team JJ Diff. G Pts
France 2 +4 6
Australia 2 -2 3
Denmark 2 -1 1
Tunisia 2 -1 1
They are warming up
The two teams are warming up and getting ready for the kick-off in a few minutes of this match.
They live soccer
More than 440 million people live in the Arab world. They are going through a unique moment in their lives: they are living the Qatar 2022 World Cup as their own. That's how they live it because that's how they imagined it for more than a decade and that's how they built it.
"Soccer is the only thing that can rival religion in the Middle East," said James Dorsey, author of the book "The Turbulent World of Football in the Middle East" and one of the journalists who best knows the reality of soccer in the region.
They are in the majority
Tunisia's supporters were in the majority against Denmark at the Education City stadium. Men and women were in full color and cheered on a team that knew how to play with intelligence and authority against a European team with prestigious pedigree. What you see every day in the streets was transferred to the stands.
He has no ego
Coach Didier Deschamps, did not clarify whether Kylian Mbappé will be in the starting lineup for the final match against Tunisia, noting that if he includes him it will not be because of the player's "ego".
"Physically he is doing well, there is no need to look after him, the problem would be his ego. Kylian has no ego, he is an important and decisive player, but he is always part of a collective framework," said the coach.
Tune in here Tunisia - France World Cup Qatar 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tunisia vs France match on the third day of Group D at the World Cup.
What time is France vs Tunisia match for World Cup Qatar 2022?
This is the start time of the game Tunisia and France of November 30th, in several countries:
Where and how to watch Tunisia vs France live
The match will be broadcasted on Sky.
If you want to watch Tunisia vs France in streaming, you can watch it on Blue to go.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the fifth meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and tip the balance a little to their side, as France is dominant with 2 wins, leaving 2 draws and 0 wins for Tunisia, in addition to these two teams have no World Cup past.
Tunisia 1-1 France, 30 May, 2010, International Friendlies
France 3-1 Tunisia, 14 Oct, 2008, International Friendlies
Tunisia 1-1 France, 21 Aug, 2002, International Friendlies
How is Tunisia coming?
The locals come from a not very good streak, coming from losing 1-0 against Australia in the last World Cup match, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, so they will not want to continue with the defeats and will seek to hold on to the World Cup, looking to get out of it well.
Tunisia 0-1 Australia, 26 Nov, 2022, FIFA World Cup
Denmark 0-0 Tunisia, 22 Nov, 2022, FIFA World Cup
Brazil 5-1 Tunisia, 27 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
Comoros Islands 0-1 Tunisia, 22 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
Japan 0-3 Tunisia, 14 Jun, 2022, International Friendlies
How is France coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have performed well, having their last victory against the Denmark team, winning 2-1 in their last World Cup match, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make the mistakes in their last match, so they can move with a lot of confidence to the round of 16.
France 2-1 Denmark, 26 Nov, 2022, FIFA World Cup
France 4-1 Australia, 22 Nov, 2022, FIFA World Cup
Denmark 2-0 France, 25 Sep, 2022, UEFA Nations League
France 2-0 Austria, 22 Sep, 2022, UEFA Nations League
France 0-1 Croatia, 13 Jun, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Watch out for this Tunisia player
Tunisia's striker, Youssef Msakniha has had a good performance, playing 2 games at the moment as a starter and 0 as a substitute, with o goals in the World Cup and 0 assists, being the main striker of the team, being the one who carries the team in the most important moments despite having competition of great caliber, In the duel against Australia he failed to score a goal to be present in the duel, so now he will try to be present on the scoreboard and get the three points in his last game of the World Cup and say goodbye to the competition in a great way.
Watch out for this France player
The French striker, 23-year-old Kylian Mbappé has had a good performance, the attacker has played 2 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute with his national team, managing to score 3 goals, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through with PSG, where he has played 14 games and scored 12 goals and 2 assists, as against Denmark he managed to make himself present with 2 goals and they ended up winning with a surprising 2-1.
France call-up list
Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola, Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda.
Midfielders: William Saliba, Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konaté, Presnel Kimpembe, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upaecano, Lucas Hernández, Theo Hernández, Jules Koundé.
Forwards: Adrien Rabiot, Eduardo Camavinga, Mattéo Guaendouzi, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Jordan Veretout, Youssouf Fofana.
Delanteros: Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud, Ousmane Dembelé, Kylian Mbappé, Karim Benzema, Kingsley Coman, Christopher Nkunku.
Technical Director: Didier Deschamps.
Call-up list Tunisia
Goalkeepers: 16. Dahmen (Sfaixen), 26. Hassen (Club Africain), 1. Mathlouthi (Etoile du Sahel) y 22. Said (Monastir)
Defenders: 20. Drager (lucerna), 21. Krechrida (Atromitos), 2. Ifa (Kuwait SC), 3. Talbi (Lorient), 6. Bronn (Salernitana), 4. Meriah (Esperance du Tunis), 5. Ghandri (Club Africain), 12. Maaloul (Al-Ahly) y 24. Abdi (Caen).
Midfielders: 17. Skhri (Colonia), 14. Laidouni (Ferencvaros), 13. Sassi (Al Duhail), 18. Chaalali (Esperance du Tunis), 15. Romdhane (Esperance du Tunis), 8. Hannibal (Birmingham)
Forwards: 19. Jaziri (Zamalek), 22. Sliti (Al-Ettifaq), 11. Kehnissi (Kuwait SC), 25. Slimene (Brondby), 9. Jebali (Odense), 10. Khazri (Montpellier) y 7. Msakni (Al Arabi).
Gives little importance
Khazri, Tunisia's player spoke ahead of their matches, giving little importance to the record of the top scorer of the national team, stressing that he is not a striker, being proud to be the second place.
"I give little importance to the record of the top scorer of the national team. Frankly, I attach very little importance to it. As I like to say, I'm basically not a striker. I simply score goals because I like to score them, I'm often well placed and people put me in a good mood. I'm not obsessed with the goal at all. Being the second best goal scorer in the national team is already very nice and I'm proud of it. I don't have this idea in mind to go for the record. If we get out of the groups without me scoring a single goal, I'll sign with both hands and feet."
"I give little importance to the record of the top scorer of the national team. Frankly, I attach very little importance to it. As I like to say, I'm basically not a striker. I simply score goals because I like to score them, I'm often well placed and people put me in a good mood. I'm not obsessed with the goal at all. Being the second best goal scorer in the national team is already very nice and I'm proud of it. I don't have this idea in mind to go for the record. If we get out of the groups without me scoring a single goal, I'll sign with both hands and feet."