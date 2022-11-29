France vs Tunisia LIVE Score Updates: local pressure (0-0)
Source: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
10:31 AMa minute ago

28'

Wajdi Kechrida is shown the yellow card.
10:26 AM6 minutes ago

23'

France tries to reach Tunisia's area, but the defense is well set up sending the ball into the French area.
10:19 AM13 minutes ago

18'

France are trying to get on the scoresheet, but the home side are largely on the ball, looking to open the scoring.
10:14 AM18 minutes ago

13'

Tunisia continue to put France in trouble, looking to make it 1-0.
10:12 AM20 minutes ago

8'

Tunisia goal disallowed, Nader Ghandri took a powerful shot from a free kick, but the referee disallowed it for offside. 
10:07 AM25 minutes ago

5'

Tunisia starts with a surprise, as in the first few minutes they begin to corner the French. 
10:02 AM30 minutes ago

The match kicks off

The match between Tunisia and France is ready, at the Education City Stadium, where you can see a stadium with many people.
9:55 AM37 minutes ago

They take the field

Both teams take the field to kick off this World Cup match at the Education City Stadium.
9:55 AM37 minutes ago

Tunisia's upcoming matches

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 loss to Australia in the last match, but still have several matches to play.    
Mon., Mar. 20 Tunisia vs. Libya, Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier    
Tue., Mar. 28 Libya vs Tunisia, Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier
9:50 AM43 minutes ago

France's upcoming matches

The visitors are coming off a 2-1 win over Denmark last time out, but still have several matches to play.
Fri., Mar. 24 France vs. Netherlands, European Championship Qualifiers    
Mon., Mar. 27 Ireland vs. France, European Championship Qualifiers
9:45 AMan hour ago

France's XI

This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at the Education City Stadium in the second match of Group D of the World Cup.
9:40 AMan hour ago

Tunisia's XI

This is the XI with which the hosts will take the field at the Education City Stadium in the second match of Group D of the World Cup.
9:35 AMan hour ago

Great entrance

Great entrance for the duel between Cameroon and Serbia, a full house is expected for this match where the fans do not abandon their national team.
9:30 AMan hour ago

How the table is going

This is how the Group D table is going, where France is the leader of the group with 6 points, 3 more than Australia.
Team JJ Diff. G Pts
France 2 +4 6
Australia 2 -2 3
Denmark 2 -1 1
Tunisia 2 -1 1
9:25 AMan hour ago

They are warming up

The two teams are warming up and getting ready for the kick-off in a few minutes of this match.
9:20 AMan hour ago

They live soccer

More than 440 million people live in the Arab world. They are going through a unique moment in their lives: they are living the Qatar 2022 World Cup as their own. That's how they live it because that's how they imagined it for more than a decade and that's how they built it. 
"Soccer is the only thing that can rival religion in the Middle East," said James Dorsey, author of the book "The Turbulent World of Football in the Middle East" and one of the journalists who best knows the reality of soccer in the region. 
9:15 AMan hour ago

They are in the majority

Tunisia's supporters were in the majority against Denmark at the Education City stadium. Men and women were in full color and cheered on a team that knew how to play with intelligence and authority against a European team with prestigious pedigree. What you see every day in the streets was transferred to the stands.
9:10 AMan hour ago

He has no ego

Coach Didier Deschamps, did not clarify whether Kylian Mbappé will be in the starting lineup for the final match against Tunisia, noting that if he includes him it will not be because of the player's "ego".
"Physically he is doing well, there is no need to look after him, the problem would be his ego. Kylian has no ego, he is an important and decisive player, but he is always part of a collective framework," said the coach.
 
9:05 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Tunisia - France World Cup Qatar 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tunisia vs France match on the third day of Group D at the World Cup.
9:00 AM2 hours ago

What time is France vs Tunisia match for World Cup Qatar 2022?

This is the start time of the game Tunisia and France of November 30th, in several countries:
México: 09:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 12:00 horas
Chile: 12:00 horas
Colombia: 10:00 horas
Perú: 10:00 horas
EE.UU.: 10:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 10:00 horas
Uruguay: 12:00 horas
Paraguay: 13:00 horas
España: 16:00 horas
8:55 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Tunisia vs France live

The match will be broadcasted on Sky.
If you want to watch Tunisia vs France in streaming, you can watch it on Blue to go.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
8:50 AM2 hours ago

Background

This will be the fifth meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and tip the balance a little to their side, as France is dominant with 2 wins, leaving 2 draws and 0 wins for Tunisia, in addition to these two teams have no World Cup past.
Tunisia 1-1 France, 30 May, 2010, International Friendlies
France 3-1 Tunisia, 14 Oct, 2008, International Friendlies
Tunisia 1-1 France, 21 Aug, 2002, International Friendlies
8:45 AM2 hours ago

How is Tunisia coming?

The locals come from a not very good streak, coming from losing 1-0 against Australia in the last World Cup match, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, so they will not want to continue with the defeats and will seek to hold on to the World Cup, looking to get out of it well.
Tunisia 0-1 Australia, 26 Nov, 2022, FIFA World Cup
Denmark 0-0 Tunisia, 22 Nov, 2022, FIFA World Cup
Brazil 5-1 Tunisia, 27 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
Comoros Islands 0-1 Tunisia, 22 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
Japan 0-3 Tunisia, 14 Jun, 2022, International Friendlies
8:40 AM2 hours ago

How is France coming?

The visitors in their last 5 matches have performed well, having their last victory against the Denmark team, winning 2-1 in their last World Cup match, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make the mistakes in their last match, so they can move with a lot of confidence to the round of 16.
France 2-1 Denmark, 26 Nov, 2022, FIFA World Cup
France 4-1 Australia, 22 Nov, 2022, FIFA World Cup
Denmark 2-0 France, 25 Sep, 2022, UEFA Nations League
France 2-0 Austria, 22 Sep, 2022, UEFA Nations League
France 0-1 Croatia, 13 Jun, 2022, UEFA Nations League
8:35 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Tunisia player

Tunisia's striker, Youssef Msakniha has had a good performance, playing 2 games at the moment as a starter and 0 as a substitute, with o goals in the World Cup and 0 assists, being the main striker of the team, being the one who carries the team in the most important moments despite having competition of great caliber, In the duel against Australia he failed to score a goal to be present in the duel, so now he will try to be present on the scoreboard and get the three points in his last game of the World Cup and say goodbye to the competition in a great way.
8:30 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this France player

The French striker, 23-year-old Kylian Mbappé has had a good performance, the attacker has played 2 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute with his national team, managing to score 3 goals, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through with PSG, where he has played 14 games and scored 12 goals and 2 assists, as against Denmark he managed to make himself present with 2 goals and they ended up winning with a surprising 2-1.
8:25 AM2 hours ago

France call-up list

Goalkeepers:  Alphonse Areola, Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda.
Midfielders: William Saliba, Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konaté, Presnel Kimpembe, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upaecano, Lucas Hernández, Theo Hernández, Jules Koundé.
Forwards:  Adrien Rabiot, Eduardo Camavinga, Mattéo Guaendouzi, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Jordan Veretout, Youssouf Fofana.
Delanteros: Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud, Ousmane Dembelé, Kylian Mbappé, Karim Benzema, Kingsley Coman, Christopher Nkunku.
Technical Director:  Didier Deschamps.
8:20 AM2 hours ago

Call-up list Tunisia

Goalkeepers:  16. Dahmen (Sfaixen), 26. Hassen (Club Africain), 1. Mathlouthi (Etoile du Sahel) y 22. Said (Monastir)
Defenders:  20. Drager (lucerna), 21. Krechrida (Atromitos), 2. Ifa (Kuwait SC), 3. Talbi (Lorient), 6. Bronn (Salernitana), 4. Meriah (Esperance du Tunis), 5. Ghandri (Club Africain), 12. Maaloul (Al-Ahly) y 24. Abdi (Caen).
Midfielders: 17. Skhri (Colonia), 14. Laidouni (Ferencvaros), 13. Sassi (Al Duhail), 18. Chaalali (Esperance du Tunis), 15. Romdhane (Esperance du Tunis), 8. Hannibal (Birmingham)
Forwards:  19. Jaziri (Zamalek), 22. Sliti (Al-Ettifaq), 11. Kehnissi (Kuwait SC), 25. Slimene (Brondby), 9. Jebali (Odense), 10. Khazri (Montpellier) y 7. Msakni (Al Arabi).
8:15 AM2 hours ago

Gives little importance

Khazri, Tunisia's player spoke ahead of their matches, giving little importance to the record of the top scorer of the national team, stressing that he is not a striker, being proud to be the second place.
"I give little importance to the record of the top scorer of the national team. Frankly, I attach very little importance to it. As I like to say, I'm basically not a striker. I simply score goals because I like to score them, I'm often well placed and people put me in a good mood. I'm not obsessed with the goal at all. Being the second best goal scorer in the national team is already very nice and I'm proud of it. I don't have this idea in mind to go for the record. If we get out of the groups without me scoring a single goal, I'll sign with both hands and feet."
 
8:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the coverage of the Tunisia vs France match, corresponding to the third matchday of Group D of the World Cup. The match will take place at the Education City Stadium at 09:00.
 
VAVEL Logo