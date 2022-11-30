Mexico vs Saudi Arabia Live Updates: Score and Stream Info of World Cup 2022 Match
Photo: VAVEL

Tune in here Mexico - Saudi Arabia Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Saudi Arabia - Mexico live, as well as the latest information from the Lusail Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
How to watch Mexico Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Saudi Arabia vs Mexico live on TV, your options is: Telemundo Deportes and Fox Sports.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Fox Sports app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Saudi Arabia vs Mexico match for the in FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

This is the start time of the game Mexico - Saudi Arabia of November 30 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 16 hours in DIRECTV Sports App y TyC Sports Play.

 

Bolivia: 15 hours in Tigo Sports Bolivia.

 

Brazil: 16 hours in NOW NET e Claro y GloboEsporte.com

 

Chile: 16 hours in DIRECTV Sports App, y DIRECTV Sports Chile.

 

Colombia: 14 hours in DIRECTV Sports App y DIRECTV Sports Colombia.

 

Ecuador: 14 hours in CNT Play y DIRECTV Sports Ecuador.

 

España: 19:00 hours in Gol Mundial.

 

Estados Unidos: 14 hours in Telemundo Deportes y FOX Sports App.

 

México: 13 hours in TUDN, Azteca 7, Canal 5 Televisa, Blue To Go Video Everywhere y VIX+.

 

Paraguay: 16 hours in Tigo Sports Paraguay.

 

Peru: 14 hours in DIRECTV Sports App, y DIRECTV Sports Peru.

 

Uruguay: 16 hours in DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, DIRECTV Sports App, MCGo Live y Antel TV.

 

Venezuela: 15 hours in DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Venezuela y Televen.

World Cup history

On Arabia's side, the Arabs to this day have not been able to advance to the round of 16 since 1994, their best performance being a 12th place finish.

From 1998 to 2018 they have not been able to go beyond the group stage, and in Russia 2018 they finished in 26th position.

The Mexicans maintain an intact round of 16 streak, but are at risk of not reaching that stage, since 1986 they have not qualified to the quarterfinals, in Russia 2018 they were in the round of 16.

Latest Saudi Arabia lineup

Mohammed Alowais, Abdulelah Alamri, Ali Albulayhi, Mohammed Alburayk, Saud Abdulhamid, Abdulelah Almalki, Feras Albrikán, Salem Aldawsari, Sami Alnaji, Mohamed Kanno and Saleh Alshehri.
Mexico's final lineup

Guillermo Ochoa, Kevin Álvarez, Cesar Montes, Héctor Moreno, Jesús Gallardo, Néstor Araujo, Andrés Guardado, Héctor Herrera, Luis Chávez, Hirving Lozano and Alexis Vega.
Watch out for this Saudi Arabian player

With Saudi Arabia we have captain Salem Al-Dawsari, the Al-Hilal SFC player is characterized as a left winger, right winger and midfielder. He has played 8 games for his club, scoring two goals and one assist. But in this World Cup he scored a great goal against Argentina, being the winning goal.
Photo: Saudi Arabia
Watch out for this player from Mexico

With Mexico is Hirving Lozano, the winger of the tricolor in Napoli has had a good season, in fourteen appearances in Serie A he has scored three goals, three assists and one goal in the Champions League.

But in World Cups the Mexican is remembered for that goal against Germany, the only one that Chucky has scored in a World Cup.

Photo: Mexico
What does Mexico need to advance to the round of 16?

The Mexican national team has to get the victory, a draw or lose is out of the World Cup.

If Argentina wins by one goal, Mexico must win by four goals.

If Argentina wins by two goals, Mexico must win by three goals.

If Argentina wins by three goals, Mexico must win by two goals.

If Argentina wins by four goals, Mexico must win by one goal.

If Poland beats Argentina by any score, Mexico must win by any score.

If Poland and Argentina tie, Mexico must win by four goals, avoiding more than two goals.

The Fair Play tie-breaker would apply if Argentina wins by two or three goals, with a one goal difference and Mexico does not score more than three goals. The issue of cards and goals would be enforced.

How does Saudi Arabia arrive?

The Arabs arrive as the surprise of this group, after beating the Argentines in a surprising way, with that victory they boosted Arabia's hope to beat Poland, but unfortunately they lost by two goals to zero.

They currently have 3 points, they are placed in third position in group C, but with a possible victory against Mexico they could be second in the group in case Poland loses against Argentina.

For the French coach, Hervé Renard confirmed that they will go out looking for the result, going out in the same way we have seen in recent matches and giving the surprise of eliminating Mexico to be in the round of 16.

"I know that for you the most important thing is the result, because this is soccer, as I said before, we are still alive, we will play the third game with the same energy, you know that I need this same fans in this game, I hope they do not give up".

Photo: Saudi Arabia
How is Mexico coming?

The Mexican national team is playing for its life in this last game, after losing to Argentina with two goals, which has caused the tricolor to depend on third results, apart from a victory that will give them qualification.

The team coached by Gerardo Martino has not been able to win so far in the two games, with a scoreless draw against Poland and two goals conceded against Argentina, but goals in favor have not been scored, the closest has been a chance by Alexis Vega and another by Henry Martin. Mexico is at the bottom of the table with one point.

After the defeat against the Albiceleste, Gerardo Martino has been very clear that they will be looking to win the game to keep their hopes alive.

"As long as one has chances one will have to try, in the same way that Arabia has the need to win the game, we have the same need."

"When a team has chances, we need the other side to have a winner, I have no doubt that we will try until we spend everything we have."

It is expected that changes will be made in the starting eleven, from the formation to modifications in the roles of the players, today the Mexican national team will close ranks prior to this game.

Photo: Mexico
The stadium

Lusail Stadium is one of the most modern and up-to-date buildings. Due to its opening a year ago, November 27 was the final day of completion of construction, it has a capacity of 80 thousand fans. 
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 in FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Saudi Arabiavs Mexico Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
