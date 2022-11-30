Mexico vs Saudi Arabia Live Updates: Score and Stream Info of World Cup 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Saudi Arabia vs Mexico match for the in FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?
Argentina: 16 hours in DIRECTV Sports App y TyC Sports Play.
Bolivia: 15 hours in Tigo Sports Bolivia.
Brazil: 16 hours in NOW NET e Claro y GloboEsporte.com
Chile: 16 hours in DIRECTV Sports App, y DIRECTV Sports Chile.
Colombia: 14 hours in DIRECTV Sports App y DIRECTV Sports Colombia.
Ecuador: 14 hours in CNT Play y DIRECTV Sports Ecuador.
España: 19:00 hours in Gol Mundial.
Estados Unidos: 14 hours in Telemundo Deportes y FOX Sports App.
México: 13 hours in TUDN, Azteca 7, Canal 5 Televisa, Blue To Go Video Everywhere y VIX+.
Paraguay: 16 hours in Tigo Sports Paraguay.
Peru: 14 hours in DIRECTV Sports App, y DIRECTV Sports Peru.
Uruguay: 16 hours in DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, DIRECTV Sports App, MCGo Live y Antel TV.
Venezuela: 15 hours in DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Venezuela y Televen.
World Cup history
From 1998 to 2018 they have not been able to go beyond the group stage, and in Russia 2018 they finished in 26th position.
The Mexicans maintain an intact round of 16 streak, but are at risk of not reaching that stage, since 1986 they have not qualified to the quarterfinals, in Russia 2018 they were in the round of 16.
Latest Saudi Arabia lineup
Mexico's final lineup
Watch out for this Saudi Arabian player
Watch out for this player from Mexico
But in World Cups the Mexican is remembered for that goal against Germany, the only one that Chucky has scored in a World Cup.
What does Mexico need to advance to the round of 16?
If Argentina wins by one goal, Mexico must win by four goals.
If Argentina wins by two goals, Mexico must win by three goals.
If Argentina wins by three goals, Mexico must win by two goals.
If Argentina wins by four goals, Mexico must win by one goal.
If Poland beats Argentina by any score, Mexico must win by any score.
If Poland and Argentina tie, Mexico must win by four goals, avoiding more than two goals.
The Fair Play tie-breaker would apply if Argentina wins by two or three goals, with a one goal difference and Mexico does not score more than three goals. The issue of cards and goals would be enforced.
How does Saudi Arabia arrive?
They currently have 3 points, they are placed in third position in group C, but with a possible victory against Mexico they could be second in the group in case Poland loses against Argentina.
For the French coach, Hervé Renard confirmed that they will go out looking for the result, going out in the same way we have seen in recent matches and giving the surprise of eliminating Mexico to be in the round of 16.
"I know that for you the most important thing is the result, because this is soccer, as I said before, we are still alive, we will play the third game with the same energy, you know that I need this same fans in this game, I hope they do not give up".
How is Mexico coming?
The team coached by Gerardo Martino has not been able to win so far in the two games, with a scoreless draw against Poland and two goals conceded against Argentina, but goals in favor have not been scored, the closest has been a chance by Alexis Vega and another by Henry Martin. Mexico is at the bottom of the table with one point.
After the defeat against the Albiceleste, Gerardo Martino has been very clear that they will be looking to win the game to keep their hopes alive.
"As long as one has chances one will have to try, in the same way that Arabia has the need to win the game, we have the same need."
"When a team has chances, we need the other side to have a winner, I have no doubt that we will try until we spend everything we have."
It is expected that changes will be made in the starting eleven, from the formation to modifications in the roles of the players, today the Mexican national team will close ranks prior to this game.