Australia vs Denmark Live Updates: Stream Info and Score of World Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Australia vs Denmark Live Score!
How to watch Australia vs Denmark Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game Australia vs Denmark live on TV, your options is: Sling, UNIVERSO and Fox Sports 1.
If you want to watch directly stream it: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, Peacock, Universo NOW, Foxsports.com and FOX Sports App .
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Australia vs Denmark match for Qatar 2022 World Cup?
Argentina: 12:00 PM on DeporTV, Televisión Pública, DirecTV Sports y DirecTV Sports App
Bolivia: 11:00 AM on Tigo Sports
Brazil: 12:00 PM on GloboEsporte.com, Globo, SporTV 2, NOW NET e Claro, Canais Globo
Chile: 12:00 pM on DirecTV Sports y DirecTV Sports App
Colombia: 10:00 AM on DirecTV Sports y DirecTV Sports App
Ecuador: 10:00 AM on Canal del Futbol, CNT Play, Teleamazonas, DirecTV Sports y DirecTV Sports App
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on UFORIA App, Futbol de Primera Radio, SiriusXM FC, Sling, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, Fox Sports 1, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com
Spain: 4:00 PM on Gol Mundial
Mexico: 9:00 AM on Azteca 7, TUDN, Blue To Go VE, VIX+, Sky HD, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN En Vivo
Paraguay: 12:00 PM on Tigo Sports y Tigo Sports +
Peru: 10:00 AM on DirecTV Sports y DirecTV Sports App
Uruguay: 12:00 PM on Canal 4, Antel TV, MCGo Live, TeleDoce Uruguay, Canal 10 Uruguay, DirecTV Sports y DirecTV Sports App
Statements - Kasper Hjulmand (Denmark coach)
"The players are used to these situations. They know how to prepare for important matches, whether with the national team or with their clubs. We train and prepare as we always do, with the desire for everyone to play their part well."
"The World Cup is a great thrill because the national team is the ultimate. You realize how important it is for the players, for people all over the world. That's the beauty of soccer. So you have to enjoy these moments."
"We will play with our identity, our philosophy, and we will see how it works. Only in the last ten or fifteen minutes could we change depending on the result."
"The players stick to the plan. We know them, we played against them four years ago in Russia and drew 1-1. Australia also knows it's dangerous to wait and they don't know if a draw will be enough (to qualify). They will surely try to put us under pressure and attack. And, as in all matches, each team will have its moments."
Statements - Graham Arnold (Australia coach)
"We are a team that is capable of unifying a country. It's crazy there (Australia). Soccer is alive and well in Australia. We've got Australians smiling, but it's not enough to win against Tunisia."
"Football is only the fourth or fifth sport in Australia. To make a mark would be huge. The 2006 World Cup was an inspiration to the players who are here today. We want to continue to put soccer on the map in Australia and there is still a lot of work to do. In 2006 we got four points in the group stage. Six, that would be a record for Australia."
"We have to play like thirty great minutes we had against France. It was thirty percent. With Tunisia, we played 60 percent well and now against Denmark you have to go to 90. And you have to make sure you have no mistakes."
Key player - Denmark
In Denmark, the presence of Christian Eriksen stands out. The 30-year-old midfielder, who currently plays for Manchester United and is playing his third World Cup, is the main reference of the team due to his style of play, a visionary with a lot of class, who after the accident suffered in the last European Championship has become an example to follow. In total, counting all the categories where he has played with the Danish jersey, he has 40 goals in 122 games played.
Key player - Australia
In Australia, the presence of Mitchell Duke stands out. The 31-year-old forward is playing his first World Cup and has proven his importance in the team. In the different competitions and categories he has been wearing the jersey of his national team, he has nine goals in 25 matches.
Squad List - Denmark
Squad List - Australia
History
These two teams have met four times. The statistics favor the Danes, who have come out victorious on two occasions, while, the Australians on one and drew in the remaining game.
In the World Cup they face each other again after the Russia 2018 edition, when they shared Group C of the competition and drew 1-1 with goals from Christian Eriksen for Denmark and Mile Jedinak for Australia.
Denmark
Denmark has yet to win so far in the World Cup. Their surprising draw against Tunisia and their defeat against France, have the team obliged to get a victory in this game at any cost to aspire to the second place in the group. A different result would be a catastrophe for a team that on paper is the one that many expect to surprise for the better in the championship.
Australia
Australia rebounded from its resounding defeat in the first day of the group against France and has just defeated Tunisia by the narrowest of margins. Although they are in second place with three points, they come to this match with the obligation to win to secure their place in the round of 16 of the World Cup together with France, or at least, to achieve a draw and hope that the Tunisians do not do so to pass second.