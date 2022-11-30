Poland vs Argentina Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Poland vs Argentina Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Poland vs Argentina match.
What time is Poland vs Argentina match for World Cup Match 2022?
This is the start time of the game Poland vs Argentina of 30th November in several countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hrs.
USA: 15:00 hrs.
Argentina: 16:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 14:00 hrs.
Brasil: 16:00 hrs.
Chile: 15:00 hrs.
Colombia: 14:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 14:00 hrs.
España: 21:00 hrs.
México: 13:00 hrs.
USA: 15:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 15:00 hrs.
Perú: 14:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 16:00 hrs.
Watch out for this Argentina player:
The player to watch for this match will be the one and only Leo Messi, who is in charge of generating joy for all the Argentine people who dream of lifting a World Cup again with their maximum world idol and for many considered the best player of all time. Leo Messi will be in charge of leading the entire Argentine squad to obtain the victory in this match and to find the perfect formula so that all the passes and shots to goal come from his left foot.
Watch out for this player from Poland:
The player to watch in these 90 World Cup minutes will be the star of Barcelona and the offensive benchmark of the Poland National Team, Robert Lewandowsky. The Polish killer has become Poland's offense because of his great agility to move behind the backs of the defensive defenders, his spectacular shot from outside the box from any part of the field and his great astuteness to shoot at goal despite the mark he may receive during the game. In this match, Poland will have to play excellent to generate chances that Lewandowsky can take advantage of and tip the scales in Poland's favor.
Argentina's final lineup:
D. Martínez; N. Molina, C. Romero, N. Otamendi, N. Tagliafico; A. Di María, R. De Paul, L. Paredes, A. Gómez; L. Messi, L. Martínez.
Poland's last line-up:
W. Szczesny; B. Bareszynski, K. Glik, J. Kiwior; M. Cash, K. Bielik, G. Krychowiak, P. Frankowski; P. Zielinski; A. Milik, R. Lewandowski.
Background:
Poland and Argentina have met on a total of 11 occasions (3 wins for Poland, 2 draws and 6 wins for Argentina) where the advantage leans in favor of the Argentines. In terms of goals, the Albiceleste team has scored 18 goals against Poland, while the Poles have scored 12 against Argentina. Their last meeting was a friendly match in 2011, where the Poles won by a score of 2-1.
About the Stadium:
The 974 Stadium is a sports venue dedicated to the practice of soccer at a professional level, it is located in Doha, Qatar and was inaugurated on November 30, 2021 to host matches of the Qatar 2022 World Cup with a capacity for 40,000 spectators. At the end of the tournament, the stadium will be dismantled.
A curiosity of this enclosure, is that it is mostly made of containers to avoid spending on new materials and continue polluting the environment, being an architectural jewel of the Persian Gulf country.
The 974 Stadium in addition to hosting the duel between Poland and Argentina, will still host the matches between Serbia and Switzerland and the round of 16 between the first place of group G and the second place of group H.
They will be looking to seal their place in the round of 16.
The Albiceleste team is still alive in this Qatar 2022 World Cup after defeating Mexico by a score of 2-0, which was enough for them to get their first three points and reach the second place in Group C, putting a foot and a half in the round of 16. However, not everything is settled yet, because if they lose against Poland and Mexico or Arabia wins, the Albiceleste will be out of the World Cup, so winning this match will be key if they want to keep fighting to win the FIFA title.
For qualification
The Polish national team has one foot and a half in the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but in order to do so, they will have to get the three points against Argentina to seal their ticket to the next stage of the World Cup. The Polish team debuted with a 0-0 draw against Mexico and then managed to win against Saudi Arabia by a score of 2-0, reaching 4 points that put them almost in the round of 16, now, they are just one step away from breaking their bad streak of not advancing from the group stage since 1986, so they will want to give their best against Argentina and beat the team of the best player in the world.
World Cup fever has begun
The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 has arrived with the mission of bringing new emotions, many joys and above all a lot of soccer in the search to see who will be crowned as the new monarch of the world. In this first phase of the tournament, the 32 teams will be divided into 8 groups of 4 members where each one will have to play three matches, that is, face the members of their group and only the first 2 of each group will be the lucky or deserved winners to advance to the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar, the two countries in third and fourth place will be eliminated and the path will only continue with 16 remaining teams. In this match, Poland and Argentina will face each other as part of the third date of the group stage in group C, both teams will be looking to get the three points and give a joy to their fans who have been present in their last two matches, cheering and supporting their national team.
Kick-off time
The Poland vs Argentina match will be played at Stadium 974, in Doha, Qatar. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Friendly Match 2022: Poland vs Argentina!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.