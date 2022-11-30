France vs Tunisia Live Updates: Score and Stream Info of World Cup 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Tunisia - France World Cup Qatar 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tunisia vs France match on the third day of Group D at the World Cup.
What time is France vs Tunisia match for World Cup Qatar 2022?
This is the start time of the game Tunisia and France of November 30th, in several countries:
México: 09:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 12:00 horas
Chile: 12:00 horas
Colombia: 10:00 horas
Perú: 10:00 horas
EE.UU.: 10:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 10:00 horas
Uruguay: 12:00 horas
Paraguay: 13:00 horas
España: 16:00 horas
Where and how to watch Tunisia vs France live
The match will be broadcasted on Sky.
If you want to watch Tunisia vs France in streaming, you can watch it on Blue to go.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the fifth meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and tip the balance a little to their side, as France is dominant with 2 wins, leaving 2 draws and 0 wins for Tunisia, in addition to these two teams have no World Cup past.
Tunisia 1-1 France, 30 May, 2010, International Friendlies
France 3-1 Tunisia, 14 Oct, 2008, International Friendlies
Tunisia 1-1 France, 21 Aug, 2002, International Friendlies
How is Tunisia coming?
The locals come from a not very good streak, coming from losing 1-0 against Australia in the last World Cup match, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, so they will not want to continue with the defeats and will seek to hold on to the World Cup, looking to get out of it well.
Tunisia 0-1 Australia, 26 Nov, 2022, FIFA World Cup
Denmark 0-0 Tunisia, 22 Nov, 2022, FIFA World Cup
Brazil 5-1 Tunisia, 27 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
Comoros Islands 0-1 Tunisia, 22 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
Japan 0-3 Tunisia, 14 Jun, 2022, International Friendlies
How is France coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have performed well, having their last victory against the Denmark team, winning 2-1 in their last World Cup match, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make the mistakes in their last match, so they can move with a lot of confidence to the round of 16.
France 2-1 Denmark, 26 Nov, 2022, FIFA World Cup
France 4-1 Australia, 22 Nov, 2022, FIFA World Cup
Denmark 2-0 France, 25 Sep, 2022, UEFA Nations League
France 2-0 Austria, 22 Sep, 2022, UEFA Nations League
France 0-1 Croatia, 13 Jun, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Watch out for this Tunisia player
Tunisia's striker, Youssef Msakniha has had a good performance, playing 2 games at the moment as a starter and 0 as a substitute, with o goals in the World Cup and 0 assists, being the main striker of the team, being the one who carries the team in the most important moments despite having competition of great caliber, In the duel against Australia he failed to score a goal to be present in the duel, so now he will try to be present on the scoreboard and get the three points in his last game of the World Cup and say goodbye to the competition in a great way.
Watch out for this France player
The French striker, 23-year-old Kylian Mbappé has had a good performance, the attacker has played 2 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute with his national team, managing to score 3 goals, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through with PSG, where he has played 14 games and scored 12 goals and 2 assists, as against Denmark he managed to make himself present with 2 goals and they ended up winning with a surprising 2-1.
France call-up list
Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola, Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda.
Midfielders: William Saliba, Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konaté, Presnel Kimpembe, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upaecano, Lucas Hernández, Theo Hernández, Jules Koundé.
Forwards: Adrien Rabiot, Eduardo Camavinga, Mattéo Guaendouzi, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Jordan Veretout, Youssouf Fofana.
Delanteros: Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud, Ousmane Dembelé, Kylian Mbappé, Karim Benzema, Kingsley Coman, Christopher Nkunku.
Technical Director: Didier Deschamps.
Call-up list Tunisia
Goalkeepers: 16. Dahmen (Sfaixen), 26. Hassen (Club Africain), 1. Mathlouthi (Etoile du Sahel) y 22. Said (Monastir)
Defenders: 20. Drager (lucerna), 21. Krechrida (Atromitos), 2. Ifa (Kuwait SC), 3. Talbi (Lorient), 6. Bronn (Salernitana), 4. Meriah (Esperance du Tunis), 5. Ghandri (Club Africain), 12. Maaloul (Al-Ahly) y 24. Abdi (Caen).
Midfielders: 17. Skhri (Colonia), 14. Laidouni (Ferencvaros), 13. Sassi (Al Duhail), 18. Chaalali (Esperance du Tunis), 15. Romdhane (Esperance du Tunis), 8. Hannibal (Birmingham)
Forwards: 19. Jaziri (Zamalek), 22. Sliti (Al-Ettifaq), 11. Kehnissi (Kuwait SC), 25. Slimene (Brondby), 9. Jebali (Odense), 10. Khazri (Montpellier) y 7. Msakni (Al Arabi).
Gives little importance
Khazri, Tunisia's player spoke ahead of their matches, giving little importance to the record of the top scorer of the national team, stressing that he is not a striker, being proud to be the second place.
"I give little importance to the record of the top scorer of the national team. Frankly, I attach very little importance to it. As I like to say, I'm basically not a striker. I simply score goals because I like to score them, I'm often well placed and people put me in a good mood. I'm not obsessed with the goal at all. Being the second best goal scorer in the national team is already very nice and I'm proud of it. I don't have this idea in mind to go for the record. If we get out of the groups without me scoring a single goal, I'll sign with both hands and feet."
