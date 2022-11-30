Croatia vs Belgium: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time is Croatia vs Belgium match for World Cup Match 2022?
This is the start time of the game Croatia vs Belgium of 1st December in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 hrs.
USA: 11:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 10:00 hrs.
Brasil: 12:00 hrs.
Chile: 11:00 hrs.
Colombia: 10:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 10:00 hrs.
España: 17:00 hrs.
México: 9:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 11:00 hrs.
Perú: 10:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 12:00 hrs.
Watch out for this player from Belgium:
The player to watch for this match will be the one who is today the best goalkeeper in the world; Thibaut Courtois. Currently, if we want to talk about leaders under the three posts, we must talk about the Belgian-born goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, after signing for Real Madrid, the goalkeeper began to demonstrate why he is in charge of defending the goal of the most coveted team in the world, becoming a human wall that conquered Europe last season. Now, as the defender of the Belgian goal, his duty will be to prevent them from breaking the deadlock until they reach the Qatar 2022 final.
Watch out for this Croatia player:
The player to watch in these 90 World Cup minutes will be Real Madrid star and hero of the entire nation of Croatia, Luka Modrić. The Croatian midfielder became an icon after the great performance he had with his country in the Russia 2018 World Cup, after leading them in a surprising World Cup until the great final where they got their first World Cup runner-up. Currently Luka is one of the most important players in the midfield worldwide and he proved it last season being one of the most important pieces for Real Madrid to win the Champions League, now, in this World Cup he will seek to complete the feat not achieved, to return to Croatia World Champions.
Last Belgium lineup:
T. Courtois; L. Dendoncker, T. Alderweireld, J. Vertonghen; T, Castagne, Y. Tielemans, A. Witsel, Y. Carrasco; K. De Bruyne, E. Hazard; M. Batshuayi.
Last Croatian lineup:
D. Livakovic; B. Sosa, J. Gvardiol, D. Lovren, J. Juranovic; M. Kovacic, M. Brozovic, L. Modric; I. Perisic, A. Kramaric, N. Vlasic.
Background:
The Croatian national team and Belgium have met on a total of 8 occasions (3 wins for Croatia, 2 draws and 3 wins for Belgium) where the scales are totally balanced. In terms of goals, the Croatian team has scored 9 goals against Belgium, while the Belgians have scored 6 goals against Croatia. Their last duel corresponds to an international friendly in 2021 where Belgium beat Croatia by the minimum.
About the Stadium:
The Áhmad bin Ali Stadium is a sports venue dedicated to the practice of soccer at professional level, it is located in Rayan, Qatar and was inaugurated in the year 2003, however, it had a reconstruction that ended in the year 2020 to host matches of the Qatar 2022 World Cup with a capacity for 60,000 spectators.
The Ahmad bin Ali stadium is inspired by the cultural symbols of Qatar to reflect the beauty of the desert and its surroundings, and also has a shopping mall inside the stadium. Once the World Cup is over, the capacity of the stadium will be reduced to 30,000 spectators.
The Ahmad bin Alin Stadium will still host one more World Cup match corresponding to the Round of 16 of between Group C First Place and Group D Second Place.
They got a big surprise
Belgium had started their World Cup adventure on the right foot after having beaten Canada by the minimum difference, who gave them a match worthy of a World Cup, however, Morocco prepared a surprise for the second match as they did not allow the Belgians to play comfortably on the field, causing mistakes that ended up costing them a tough defeat that left them as second in the group. Belgium can advance to the round of 16 with combinations of results but in their hands is also the opportunity to go through without complications with a victory.
For a place in the round of 16
The Croatian team is just half a step away from qualifying to the round of 16 of Qatar 2022, in their debut they drew 0-0 with Morocco and in the second match they won against Canada after beating them 4-1, the same result that helped them to position themselves as group winners. The team led by Luka Modric is just one point away from qualifying, however, they will have to beat Belgium, who will be looking for the three points to avoid being left out of the competition.
World Cup fever has begun
The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 has arrived with the mission of bringing new emotions, many joys and above all a lot of soccer in the search to see who will be crowned as the new monarch of the world. In this first phase of the tournament, the 32 teams will be divided into 8 groups of 4 members where each team will have to play three matches, that is, face the members of their group and only the first 2 of each group will be the lucky or deserved winners to advance to the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar, the two countries in third and fourth place will be eliminated and the path will only continue with 16 remaining teams. In this match, Croatia and Belgium will face each other as part of the third date of the group stage in group F, both teams will seek to obtain the three points and give joy to their fans who have been present in their last two matches, cheering and supporting their national team.
Kick-off time
The Croatia vs Belgium match will be played at Áhmad bin Ali Stadium, in Rayán, Qatar. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:00 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the Friendly Match 2022: Croatia vs Belgium!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.