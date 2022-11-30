Costa Rica vs Germany LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Costa Rica vs Germany live stream.
Where and how to watch Costa Rica vs Germany live online
Costa Rica vs Germany can be tuned in from ViX live streams, Blue to Go App.
What time is the match of Costa Rica vs Germany, matchday 3 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup?
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Bolivia: 14:00 hours
Brazil: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.
Spain: 19:00 hours
United States: 1:00 p.m. PT and 3:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 13:00 hours
Peru: 3:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 3:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 14:00 hours
Germany statements
"What I expect, if you look at the table, is that Costa Rica have a chance to advance if they draw and Spain win. That will be enough for them, so I assume they will try to defend as they did against Japan. It's not just up to us, we have pressure in this competition and sometimes that pressure can come in handy. It will be important that we find a solution to this."
"I'm an optimistic person, I don't consider the chances if we go down. I can't confirm it for my part (his continuity). I don't know what's going to happen, my contract runs until 2024, then there's a European Championship at home. We will have to wait for that date. We will approach the match with the intention of setting the tone from the start, with pressure. It's going to be difficult against a defensive team. We have to show the same attitude as we did against Spain.
On Niclas Fullkrug's repeat appearance against Spain, Flick said his introduction benefited the team in that game: "Not only did he score the goal, he also helped keep possession and close down passing lanes and inside lanes.
"I trust the referee 100 percent. She deserves to be here, we're really looking forward to it and I hope she is too. I'm sure she will do very well."
Statements Costa Rica
"It would be to disdain the capabilities of others. We have been able to show the group how Kimmich works, but not only that. The players have already been warned."
"It's possible that there will be changes. We will evaluate it until the end. We need to improve, we are aware of that. There is a good emotional contagion. The group can do important things to transcend in this World Cup. If we go on and Germany is on the way, it would be a source of pride. We are working for it. We went from day to night. After qualifying for the World Cup, it was like a piece of cake. Then the situation changed dramatically after losing 7-0. There was the unknown of how the group was going to respond. I'm happy with this group because they surprise me more and more. They said to each other 'they gave us a tremendous one, but we'll get out of this one'. I expect another surprise tomorrow.
"You have to respect any concept. Deep respect. I can't go on any diatribe about other people's opinions."
"They talked about the high pressure they have. You have to avoid it. They have a lot of density inside. We have to be compact. With the ball we have to have clarity. We have to know how to choose, when to have the ball and when to know how to make a transition. The players know how to play against Germany. I'm very calm about the meltdown when Calvo plays or when Vargas plays."
"I am a deep admirer of everything that women have conquered and want to continue conquering. This sport is very macho and I am pleased that they are getting to this point where they are now. It is good for soccer. It is opening up soccer to everyone. Soccer has always been very democratic and this step is very democratic. To have a woman referee a game at a World Cup."
"Everyone took this on as everyone's responsibility. It could have been a critical situation. The worst thing is to look for culprits. That's the hardest thing to handle. And that's what I didn't see.
