Saudi Arabia 1-2 Mexico: El Tri dumped out of World Cup despite victory

Mexico defeated Saudi Arabia 2-1 in Group C action, but were eliminated from the 2022 World Cup on goal difference in a highly dramatic conclusion at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

With Argentina topping Poland 2-0 and El Tri ahead by the same score, Gerardo Martino's men needed another goal to avoid going out on the FIFA Fair Play rule.

Instead, Salem Al-Daswari scored a consolation goal for the Green Falcons, their first since their memorable upset over Argentina eight days ago, sending Mexico out and sending Poland to the Round of 16.

In an uneven first half with no flow, the match burst to life as Henry Martin was quickest to react to Cesar Montes' flick two minutes into the second half.

Five minutes later, Luis Chavez curled home a free-kick into the top corner from 30 yards out, sending the El Tri fans into raptures.

They thought they had scored a third through Hirving Lozano, but the goal was ruled out for offsides. Martin then volleyed over from 12 yards away.

Mexico kept pushing and Chavez nearly scored with another free-kick, but Mohammed Al Owais palmed away and Orbelin Pineda followed by curling narrowly wide.

Uriel Antuna found the back of the net late on, but that was also chalked off for offsides and that decision sent El Tri out in the group stage for the first time since 1978.

Story of the match

Hassan Tambakti, Saud Abdulhamid and Ali-Al Hassan came into the starting lineup as Saudi Arabia made three changes following the defeat to Poland. knowing a win would send them through to the knockout phase for the first time since 1994.

Jorge Sanchez, Edson Alvarez, Pineda and Martin returned as Mexico made four changes to the side beaten by Argentina.

The drama nearly began in the third minute as Alexis Vega's powerful effort was brilliantly smothered by Al-Owais.

At the other end, Mohamed Kanno fired over and captain Al-Daswari sent a free-kick inches over the bar inside of the opening 12 minutes before El Tri began to take control.

Abdulelah Al-Amri and Tambakti combined to block from Pineda midway through the first half before his diving header was sensationally blocked by Sultan Al-Ghanam moments later.

In the sixth minute of first-half stoppage time, Al-Hassan nearly opened the scoring as the Saudi Arabia midfielder glanced his header just wide.

Just two minutes passed in the second half before Mexico were in front. A corner found Montes and his flick to Martin and he finished at the near post.

That seemed to free up the entire side and on 52 minutes, Chavez unleashed a brilliant free-kick to double El Tri's advantage and another goal would erase Poland's goal-difference advantage.

Argentina then found a second that drew Mexico level on points and goal difference with their European rivals, but they were still third in the group based on fair play points.

Martin saw his second and the South Americans' third ruled out for offsides and he then blasted a volley over and Chavez was denied by a diving Al-Owais before Pineda went wide with quarter of an hour to go.

In the 88th minute, Antuna thought he had scored the goal to send Mexico through to the final 16, but he too saw it canceled out for offsides.

Word came that Argentina had sealed the group by beating Poland, forcing Martino's side to aggressively attack and they were left exposed at the back, Al-Dawsari beating Guillermo Ochoa to bring an end to El Tri's participation in Qatar.

Player of the match: Luis Chavez

Played in trying to push Mexico through, scoring a beauty of a goal from a free kick and was only denied a second by Al-Owais, active in attack and threatening throughout.

